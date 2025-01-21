ウェーブレット、振動解析技術を活用した防犯向けシステムを開発

株式会社ウェーブレット

*English follows Japanese

株式会社ウェーブレット（本社：東京都文京区後楽2-3-21 住友不動産飯田橋ビル 3F Room 6、代表取締役：岩本 友幸、以下「当社」）は、複数の振動センサーを用いて、人や車を検出する防犯向けシステムを開発いたしました。本システムにより、従来のカメラによる監視システムが抱えていた、死角やプライバシー保護等の課題を解決し、より堅牢な監視を実現します。

防犯システムのイメージ

■開発の背景

従来の防犯カメラによる監視システムは、死角が多く、死角を減らすためには多台数のカメラを設置する必要があるという課題がありました。また、映像を取得することになるため、データの扱いやプライバシー保護の観点から課題がありました。さらに、天候や照明条件によって映像が不鮮明になる場合もあり、監視の精度が低下するケースもありました。

当社は東京大学の辻研究室で開発された振動解析技術と、他分野の振動解析で培われた知見を活用し、上記の課題を解決する防犯システムの開発を行いました。

■本システムの特徴

本システムは複数の振動センサーを活用することで、カメラと比較して死角の少ない監視を可能にします。また、振動データのみの収集となるため、プライバシー保護の観点で優れているシステムになります。

■主な使用例

本技術は、様々な防犯分野での応用が期待されます。（特許出願中）

- 商業施設: 駐車場や通路など、死角の多いエリアの監視。- 大規模屋外施設: 太陽光発電所の銅線盗難対策などの広範囲の監視。- 工場・データセンター: 侵入者の検知や異常検知。- 住宅: 侵入者の検知や屋内の異常検知。- 自然環境: 害獣の出没位置・数のモニタリング。

■当社について

株式会社ウェーブレットは2022年に創業した東京大学発のスタートアップ企業です。

東京大学の辻研究室で開発された振動計測技術を用いて、二酸化炭素の地中貯留や地盤の監視、資源開発、地熱発電など、さまざまな分野の課題解決に貢献します。

ウェーブレットの事業の全体像

■お問い合わせ先

株式会社ウェーブレット 広報担当窓口 Email: info@wvl.co.jp

Wavelet Inc. (Head Office: 2-3-21 Kōraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Sumitomo-Fudosan Iidabashi Building 3F Room 6, CEO: Tomoyuki Iwamoto) has developed a security system that utilizes multiple seismic sensors to detect people and vehicles. This system addresses the challenges associated with traditional camera-based surveillance, such as blind spots and privacy protection, and can lead to more robust monitoring.

Overview of the security system

■Background of Development

Traditional surveillance systems based on security cameras suffer from blind spots. To reduce these blind spots, it is necessary to install many cameras, leading to high costs. Additionally, since these systems capture video footage, there were concerns related to data management and privacy protection. Furthermore, weather and lighting conditions can lead to unclear images, lowering the accuracy of the surveillance.

Our company has developed a novel security system by utilizing seismic analysis technology developed at the Tsuji Laboratory in The University of Tokyo, along with insights gained from other fields, to address the challenges above.

■Features of This Technology

By utilizing multiple vibration sensors, this system enables surveillance with fewer blind spots compared to cameras. Additionally, this system excels in terms of privacy protection, since it only collects vibration data.

■Main Use Cases

This technology is expected to have various applications in the field of security. (Patent pending)

- Commercial facilities: Surveillance of areas with many blind spots, such as parking lots and passageways.- Large outdoor facilities: Wide-area monitoring for theft prevention, such as copper wire theft at solar power plants.- Factories and data centers: Detection of intruders and abnormal activities.- Residential areas: Detection of intruders and monitoring of indoor anomalies.- Natural environments: Monitoring of the location and number of harmful animals.

■About Wavelet Inc.

Wavelet Inc. is a startup company founded in 2022, based on research from the University of Tokyo. Utilizing seismic measurement technology developed in Professor Tsuji's laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the company contributes to solving challenges in various fields, including CO2 underground storage, underground monitoring, resource development, and geothermal power generation.

Overview of Wavelet's business domain

■Contact Information

Wavelet Inc. Public Relations Contact Email: info@wvl.co.jp