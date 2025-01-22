マネーフォワード、提供サービスが「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」で受賞
マネーフォワードグループが提供する10プロダクトが、アイティクラウド株式会社主催「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」の各部門にて、最高位である「Leader」を受賞しました。今回受賞したプロダクトは、株式会社マネーフォワードのバックオフィスSaaS『マネーフォワード クラウド』の8プロダクト、マネーフォワードケッサイ株式会社の企業間後払い決済・請求代行サービス『マネーフォワード 掛け払い』、マネーフォワードｉ株式会社の情シス向け業務OS『マネーフォワード Admina』です。
■「ITreview Grid Award」について
「ITreview Grid Award」は、アイティクラウドが提供するビジネス向けIT製品・クラウドサービスのレビュープラットフォーム「ITreview（アイティレビュー）」に投稿されたレビューをもとに、四半期に一度ユーザーに支持された製品を表彰する場です。
2025年1月に発表された「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」では、ITreviewに集まった約13.4万件のレビューをもとに、顧客満足度と認知度の双方が優れた製品を「Leader」として表彰しています。
ITreview：https://www.itreview.jp/
アワードの詳細：https://www.itreview.jp/award/2025_winter.html
■「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」受賞サービスとユーザーレビュー
・経費精算システム『マネーフォワード クラウド経費』
経費精算システム部門にて、24期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/expense
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudkeihi/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/expense/
・給与計算ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド給与』
給与計算ソフト部門にて、22期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/payroll
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudkyuyo/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/payroll/
・勤怠管理システム『マネーフォワード クラウド勤怠』
勤怠管理システム部門にて、18期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/attendance-management
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/manefowadokuraudokintai/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/attendance/
・年末調整ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド年末調整』
年末調整システム部門にて、7期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/year-end-adjustment-system
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudnenmatuchosei/reviews
URL： https://biz.moneyforward.com/tax-adjustment/
・クラウド会計ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド会計』
会計ソフト部門にて、22期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/accounting
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudkaikei/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/accounting/
・確定申告ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド確定申告』
青色申告ソフト部門にて、12期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/final-return
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudkakuteishinkoku/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/tax_return/
・請求書管理ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド請求書』
請求書・見積書作成ソフト部門にて、18期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/invoice-management
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudseikyusho/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/invoice/
・ワンストップ契約管理サービス『マネーフォワード クラウド契約』
電子契約サービス部門にて、8期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/e-sign
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mfcloudkeiyaku/reviews
URL：https://biz.moneyforward.com/contract/
・企業間後払い決済・請求代行サービス『マネーフォワード 掛け払い』
請求代行サービス部門にて、16期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/billing-agency
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/mf-kessai/reviews
URL：https://mfkessai.co.jp/kessai/top
・情シス向け業務OS『マネーフォワード Admina』
SaaS管理ツール部門にて、12期連続で「Leader」を受賞
受賞部門ページ：https://www.itreview.jp/categories/saas-management
ユーザーレビュー：https://www.itreview.jp/products/moneyforwarad-itmc/reviews
URL：https://i.moneyforward.com/
■株式会社マネーフォワードについて
名称 ：株式会社マネーフォワード
所在地：東京都港区芝浦 3-1-21 msb Tamachi 田町ステーションタワーS 21F
代表者：代表取締役社長グループCEO 辻庸介
設立 ：2012年5月
事業内容：プラットフォームサービス事業
URL ：https://corp.moneyforward.com/
＊記載されている会社名および商品・製品・サービス名（ロゴマーク等を含む）は、各社の商標または各権利者の登録商標です。