マネーフォワード、提供サービスが「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」で受賞

マネーフォワードグループが提供する10プロダクトが、アイティクラウド株式会社主催「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」の各部門にて、最高位である「Leader」を受賞しました。今回受賞したプロダクトは、株式会社マネーフォワードのバックオフィスSaaS『マネーフォワード クラウド』の8プロダクト、マネーフォワードケッサイ株式会社の企業間後払い決済・請求代行サービス『マネーフォワード 掛け払い』、マネーフォワードｉ株式会社の情シス向け業務OS『マネーフォワード Admina』です。





■「ITreview Grid Award」について


「ITreview Grid Award」は、アイティクラウドが提供するビジネス向けIT製品・クラウドサービスのレビュープラットフォーム「ITreview（アイティレビュー）」に投稿されたレビューをもとに、四半期に一度ユーザーに支持された製品を表彰する場です。



2025年1月に発表された「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」では、ITreviewに集まった約13.4万件のレビューをもとに、顧客満足度と認知度の双方が優れた製品を「Leader」として表彰しています。



■「ITreview Grid Award 2025 Winter」受賞サービスとユーザーレビュー


・経費精算システム『マネーフォワード クラウド経費』


経費精算システム部門にて、24期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・給与計算ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド給与』


給与計算ソフト部門にて、22期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・勤怠管理システム『マネーフォワード クラウド勤怠』


勤怠管理システム部門にて、18期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・年末調整ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド年末調整』


年末調整システム部門にて、7期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・クラウド会計ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド会計』


会計ソフト部門にて、22期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・確定申告ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド確定申告』


青色申告ソフト部門にて、12期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・請求書管理ソフト『マネーフォワード クラウド請求書』


請求書・見積書作成ソフト部門にて、18期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・ワンストップ契約管理サービス『マネーフォワード クラウド契約』


電子契約サービス部門にて、8期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・企業間後払い決済・請求代行サービス『マネーフォワード 掛け払い』


請求代行サービス部門にて、16期連続で「Leader」を受賞


・情シス向け業務OS『マネーフォワード Admina』


SaaS管理ツール部門にて、12期連続で「Leader」を受賞


■株式会社マネーフォワードについて


名称　：株式会社マネーフォワード


所在地：東京都港区芝浦 3-1-21　msb Tamachi 田町ステーションタワーS 21F


代表者：代表取締役社長グループCEO 辻庸介


設立　：2012年5月


事業内容：プラットフォームサービス事業


＊記載されている会社名および商品・製品・サービス名（ロゴマーク等を含む）は、各社の商標または各権利者の登録商標です。