インドネシアにて、ムアララボ地熱発電所拡張の建設プロジェクトを受注＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社 (取締役社長 細井 栄治)のインドネシア子会社であるPT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (イカペテ、社長 吉原 淳、以下IKPT)は、コンソーシアムパートナーである住友商事株式会社およびPT Wasa Mitra Engineering (ワサ ミトラ エンジニアリング)と共に、PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh (スプリーム エナジー ムアララボ)より、ムアララボ地熱発電所拡張の建設プロジェクトを受注しました。IKPTはコンソーシアムパートナーと共に設計、調達、建設工事を一括で受注し、2027年の完工を予定しています。

本プロジェクトのNet発電容量は約83MWとなり、2019年12月に商業運転を開始した約85MWの1号機に続き、スマトラ島における再生エネルギーの割合を増やすことになります。合計約170MWは、約90万世帯相当分の電力供給に貢献する見込みです。地熱発電は環境負荷が少ない再生可能エネルギーの１つであり、インドネシアの2060年までのカーボンニュートラル目標達成に向けた取り組みに合致しています。

IKPTは、今後も持続可能な社会の実現とインドネシアの経済発展に貢献していきます。

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/142_1_341056f77576b4d2a8fbb6fa1219a8e5.jpg ]

発電所位置図

-- --Contract Signing for Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Plant Expansion Project in Indonesia

PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (President Director Atsushi Yoshihara, IKPT), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi), together with its consortium partner Sumitomo Corporation and PT Wasa Mitra Engineering, has signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the expansion project of Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Plant (Project) with PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh. IKPT together with its consortium partners will undertake the EPC work for the Project, which is slated for completion in 2027.

The Project will have a capacity of approximately 83 MW (Net) further boosting the renewable energy mix on Sumatra Island, and building on the Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Plant Unit-1 which has been operational since December, 2019 with a capacity of approximately 85 MW. Combined, these facilities will contribute approximately 170 MW to the region's energy grid, providing electricity to nearly 900,000 households. Geothermal power generation is recognized as a renewable energy source with minimal environmental impact, aligning with Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing renewable energy usage and achieving net-zero emissions in 2060.

IKPT remains committed to supporting the realization of a sustainable society and fostering the economic development of Indonesia.

Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/142_2_1facc58f7a88bff58fcdec11eca25d49.jpg ]Power plant location