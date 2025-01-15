ミニマルデザインの【ideaco】、海外展開を本格化、英語版サイトを新たに公開

イデア株式会社

IDEA Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka; CEO: Ichiro Haba), the company behind the lifestyle

brand ”ideaco”, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned English website(https://www.ideaco-web.com/en/),

aiming to further expand its presence in the global market.

生活用品ブランドideaco(イデアコ)を展開するイデア株式会社（本社：大阪府大阪市、CEO：羽場一郎）は、グローバル市場の更なる拡大に向け、英語版Webサイト(https://www.ideaco-web.com/en)をリニューアルしたことを発表します。

■About ideaco

ideaco is a lifestyle brand built on the concept of “Living Simply and Beautifully.”

From stylish interior items like umbrella stands and rubbish bins to practical products such

as kitchenware, tableware, tissue boxes, and even pet accessories, ideaco has been

designing, developing, and selling a diverse range of minimalist design products both in Japan and internationally. The company also offers custom corporate orders, OEM services, and

support for new product development tailored to client needs.

ideacoについて：

「シンプルに美しく暮らす」がコンセプトの生活用品ブランド【ideaco】。

傘立てやゴミ箱などのインテリア雑貨から、キッチン用品やテーブルウェアなどの実用的なアイテム、ティッシュケースやペット用品など、多岐にわたりミニマルデザイン製品をこれまで開発し、国内外で販売してきました。企業様のご要望に応じた法人注文やOEM、新製品開発支援も行っています。

■Global Expansion

ideaco’s designs, rooted in the Japanese Zen philosophy of eliminating waste, have earned widespread acclaim overseas.

For example, the CUBE umbrella stand, ideaco’s debut product, gained global attention as

the world’s first “compact umbrella stand that holds umbrellas by their tips.” It was featured

in prominent publications such as the UK’s Wallpaper magazine and the US’s The New York

Times, being recognized as a symbol of Japanese minimalist design.

Similarly, the TUBELOR rubbish bin, celebrated as the world’s first dual-structure bin that

conceals plastic bags with a simple cover, has won accolades for its innovative design,

including Germany’s prestigious iF Product Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. The

product has become a global standard, used in iconic hotels around the world such as Hotel Costes in Paris, The Standard Hotel in New York, and Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong.

Minimalist designs like ideaco’s have proven to resonate in today’s information-rich lifestyles, receiving growing recognition across Europe, the United States, and beyond.

Building on this momentum, IDEA Co., Ltd. is committed to further developing products

tailored to international markets and accelerating its global expansion.

海外展開：

日本の禅の精神に由来する、無駄をつくらないideacoのデザインは、海外からも高く評価されてきました。例えば、ideacoブランド一作目としてデビューした「傘立てCUBE」は、世界で初めての「傘の先端を差すだけのコンパクトな傘立て」として多くの注目を集め、イギリスのデザイン誌"Wallpaper"やアメリカの"The New York Times"等にも、日本を象徴するミニマルデザインとして紹介されました。

また、「ゴミ箱TUBELOR」は「カバーを被せるだけでポリ袋を隠せる、世界初の二重構造のゴミ箱」としてデザイン性を高く評価され、ドイツの"iF Product Design Award"、"Red Dot Design Award"を受賞。世界のスタンダードにもなり、パリの"Hotel Costes"、ニューヨークの"Standard Hotel"、香港の"Mandarin Oriental"など、世界中の名だたるホテルの客室備品としても使われています。

ideacoのようなミニマルデザイン製品は情報量の多い現代の暮らしにもフィットし、ヨーロッパ、アメリカを中心に、世界から評価される機会が増えています。このような背景もあり、イデア株式会社は海外にフィットした製品開発も視野に入れながら、グローバル市場拡大を本格化します。

CUBETUBELOR

■About IDEA Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1989 by designer Ichiro Haba, Idea Co., Ltd. is the design company behind the lifestyle brand ideaco.

With a brand philosophy of “To the children of children of children,” ideaco is dedicated to

creative work that helps sustain the beautiful life of our planet. Since its inception, the

company has focused on creating simple, unadorned designs that strip away excess,

resulting in timeless, durable lifestyle products that stand the test of time.

イデア株式会社：

デザイナー羽場一郎によって1989年に設立された、生活用品ブランド【ideaco】を展開するデザイン会社。「こどもたちのこどもたちのこどもたちへ・・・ 」 美しい地球の命をつなぐクリエイティブワークをブランド理念に、設立以来一貫し、装飾を省いた飾らないシンプルなデザインで、長く使えるスタンダードな生活用品開発に取り組んでいます。

Creative Director, Ichiro Haba

IDEA Co., Ltd.：https://www.ideaco-web.com/en

ideaco STORE：https://www.ideaco-store.com/

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/ideaco_design/

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@ideaco_design