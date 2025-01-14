株式会社エクスプラザ、株式会社松尾研究所との資本業務提携を実施

株式会社エクスプラザ

(English follows)

株式会社エクスプラザ（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：高橋 一生、以下「エクスプラザ」）と株式会社松尾研究所（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役：川上 登福、以下：「松尾研究所」）は、資本業務提携を行ったことをお知らせいたします。本提携により、両社はAI技術を活用したプロダクト開発を加速させ、日本の生産性向上とDX推進に貢献することを目指します。

提携の背景

国内の生成AI市場は、年平均47.2%で成長し、2030年には1兆7,774億円に達する見込みです。この中で、特に生成AIアプリケーションの需要が大きく拡大すると期待されています（※）。



※ 一般社団法人電子情報技術産業協会（JEITA）『注目分野に関する動向調査2023』(https://www.jeita.or.jp/cgi-bin/topics/detail.cgi?n=4724)

エクスプラザは、「プロダクトの力で豊かな暮らしをつくる」をミッションに、生成AI活用のコンサルティングから開発までを一気通貫で支援する「EXPLAZA 生成AI Partner」をはじめ、コンテンツ生成AI「Mark」等、生成AIを活用した社会実装を行っております。生成AIに関する知見はもちろん、多くの企業さまのプロダクト開発やAX（AI-DX）を実施しております。

松尾研究所は、東京大学大学院工学系研究科松尾・岩澤研究室とビジョンを共有し、大学・企業・スタートアップによる産学共創のエコシステムを実現することを目指し誕生した企業です。AIに関する知見と経験を有しております。

両社は、これらの強みを融合することにより、AIを活用した新たなプロダクト開発やDX推進ができると考え、協議を重ねてまいりました。その協議の結果、以下の業務提携を行うことに合意いたしました。

提携内容

生成AIを始めとする先端技術の知見と幅広い領域でのプロダクト開発力を活かした、新たなプロダクトやサービスの共同開発・運営

本提携は、両社が持つ技術力とプロダクト開発力を組み合わせ、AIを活用した新しいプロダクトやサービスを開発・運営することを目的としています。以下に、具体的な提携内容を記載します。

(1) AIを活用したプロダクトの共同開発・運営

両社は、企業様・両社のAIプロダクトにおいて、共同開発・運営を行います。これにより、技術検証に留まらず、実運用を前提とした社会実装を推進します。

(2) 松尾研究所のアドバイザリーにより、エクスプラザのAI領域におけるプロダクト開発・DX推進を強化

エクスプラザが展開する生成AI関連プロダクトにおいて、松尾研究所の豊富な知見を活用することで、より精度の高いAIモデル・AIアプリケーションの構築を実現します。また、これによりクライアント企業の多様なニーズに対応したソリューション提供を可能にし、事業拡大の基盤を強化します。

(3) (1)(2) を想定した、協力体制の強化

両社は、今後の市場拡大を見据え、共同で組織体制を強化します。採用活動においても連携し、高度な技術力を持つ人材の確保を目指します。これにより、生成AI市場における競争力を一層高め、国内外の市場でのプレゼンス向上を図ります。

各社からのコメント

株式会社エクスプラザ 代表取締役CEO 高橋 一生

AI市場は今後、日本経済において非常に重要な役割を果たしていくと確信しています。この度の提携は、エクスプラザが持つプロダクト開発力と、松尾研究所の持つ先端技術を組み合わせ、日本のDXを加速させるための重要な一歩です。両社の強みを融合し、新たな価値を創出することで、多くの企業や組織の課題を解決し、社会全体の生産性向上に貢献してまいります。

株式会社松尾研究所 取締役 執行役員 AI開発事業 ディレクター 村上 将一氏

今回の出資は、株式会社松尾研究所として初の試みです。AIの可能性を具体的な形で社会に届けるためには、ビジネスの現場の理解とそれに合わせた実装が不可欠です。プロダクト開発で多くの知見を有し、既に協業案件での実績もあるエクスプラザと、松尾研究所が有する生成AIを始めとする先端技術の知見と経験の融合によって、ビジネスの現場への実装を加速化し、日本のDXを進めていきたいと思います。

株式会社松尾研究所 技術顧問 松尾 豊氏

株式会社松尾研究所は、AIに関する先端技術の社会実装を行っていますが、その社会実装を更に加速化し、幅広い方々に届けるために、今回の協業は両者の強みが活きる素晴らしい取り組みであると思います。システムの開発実装・本番運用の技術力を有するエクスプラザ社のノウハウを、最先端のAI技術と組み合わせることで、より大きな社会へのインパクト・価値創造につなげていただければと思います。



株式会社エクスプラザ

会社名：株式会社エクスプラザ

代表者：代表取締役CEO 高橋 一生

本社：東京都港区六本木4丁目8-5 和幸ビル

設立：2020年7月3日

「EXPLAZA 生成AI Partner」(https://explaza.jp/genai-partner) | コンテンツ生成AI「Mark」(https://welcome.mark-ai.jp/)

コーポレートサイトを確認 :https://explaza.jp/

株式会社松尾研究所

会社名：株式会社松尾研究所

本社：東京都文京区本郷6丁目25－14 宗文館ビル2F

設立：2020年2月

代表取締役：川上 登福

コーポレートサイトを確認 :http://matsuo-institute.com

EXPLAZA Inc. enters into Capital and Business Alliance with Matsuo Institute Inc.

Tokyo, Japan (January 14, 2025) - EXPLAZA Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazuki Takahashi; hereinafter “EXPLAZA”) and Matsuo Institute Inc. (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takayoshi Kawakami; hereinafter “Matsuo Institute”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a capital and business alliance. Through this alliance, the two companies aim to accelerate product development leveraging AI technology, thereby contributing to enhanced productivity and DX efforts in Japan.

Background of the Alliance

According to recent data, Japan’s generative AI market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 47.2%, reaching 1.7774 trillion yen (approximately 12 billion USD) by 2030. Among the various AI-related fields, the demand for generative AI applications in particular is expected to expand significantly.

Source: Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), “注目分野に関する動向調査2023” (https://www.jeita.or.jp/cgi-bin/topics/detail.cgi?n=4724)

EXPLAZA, through its mission of “Enhancing Lives Through the Power of Product. “ provides comprehensive support-from consulting to development-in generative AI through services such as “EXPLAZA Generative AI Partner” and the generative AI platform “Mark”, implementing AI-driven solutions across companies in multiple sectors. In addition to EXPLAZA’s extensive knowledge of generative AI, EXPLAZA has experience in product development and AI-driven DX (AX) for numerous companies.

Matsuo Institute was established with the vision shared by the Matsuo-Iwasawa Laboratory at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Engineering. The Institute aims to create an ecosystem of industry-academia co-creation among universities, corporations, and startups. The company possesses a high level of expertise and experience in AI.

By uniting these respective strengths, both companies came to the conclusion that they will be able to further advance new product development and DX promotion powered by AI. Through extensive discussions, both parties agreed to enter into the following business alliance agreement.

Details of the Alliance

Joint Development and Operation of New Products and Services Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technologies, Including Generative AI, and Broad Product Development Expertise1. Joint Development and Operation of New Products and Services Leveraging Advanced Technologies Such as Generative AI

This alliance aims to combine the technical capabilities and product development expertise of both companies to jointly develop and operate new AI-driven products and services. This approach extends beyond technology proofs-of-concept to implement solutions in real-world operations.

2. Strengthening EXPLAZA's Product Development and DX Promotion in the AI Domain Through Matsuo Institute's Advisory

By leveraging Matsuo Institute's extensive knowledge in the field of AI, EXPLAZA will enhance the precision and sophistication of AI models and applications within its generative AI product lineup. This collaboration will allow EXPLAZA to address the diverse needs of client companies with improved solution offerings, thereby reinforcing its foundation for business expansion.

3. Enhancing Collaborative Structures for Joint Activities

Anticipating future market expansion, both companies will jointly strengthen their organizational structures, including through coordinated recruitment activities to secure top talent with advanced technical expertise. By doing so, they plan to further bolster their competitiveness in the generative AI market, aiming to increase their presence both domestically and internationally.

Comments

Kazuki Takahashi, CEO of EXPLAZA, Inc.

We firmly believe that the AI market will play an increasingly pivotal role in Japan’s economy. This alliance marks a critical step in combining EXPLAZA’s product development capabilities with the cutting-edge technology of Matsuo Institute to accelerate DX in Japan. By merging our strengths, we will create new value to address the challenges faced by numerous enterprises and organizations, ultimately contributing to productivity enhancement across society.

Shoichi Murakami, Board Director & Director of AI Development Business, Matsuo Research Institute Inc.

This investment marks our first initiative of this kind at Matsuo Institute. To bring the potential of AI into concrete societal use cases, it’s essential to understand business practices and execute implementations that match actual field requirements. EXPLAZA already has extensive expertise in product development and proven project collaborations with us. By integrating EXPLAZA’s know-how with the cutting-edge technologies and experience in generative AI at Matsuo Institute, we aim to accelerate real-world implementations for businesses and further promote DX in Japan.

Yutaka Matsuo, Technical Advisor, Matsuo Institute Inc.

While Matsuo Institute focuses on social implementation of advanced AI technologies, this collaborative effort will further accelerate how we deliver innovation to a broader audience. By combining EXPLAZA’s comprehensive knowledge in systems development, production implementation, and operations with our state-of-the-art AI technologies, we expect this partnership to have a greater societal impact and create new value.

About EXPLAZA

Name: EXPLAZA Inc.

Representative: CEO, Kazuki Takahashi

Headquarters: Wakou Building, 4-8-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: July 3, 2020

EXPLAZA Generative AI Partner(https://explaza.jp/genai-partner) | Generative AI “Mark"(https://welcome.mark-ai.jp/)

Corporate Website :https://explaza.jp/

About Matsuo Institute

Name: Matsuo Institute Inc.

Representative: CEO, Takayoshi Kawakami

Headquarters: 2F, Soubunkan Building, 6-25-14 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: February, 2020

Corporate Website :http://matsuo-institute.com