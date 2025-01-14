【ミスミ】機械部品調達のAIプラットフォーム「meviy」/ 切削加工（丸物） 「超短納期サービス」を開始＜English Follows＞

株式会社ミスミグループ本社

機械部品調達のAIプラットフォーム「meviy（メビー）」（サービス提供元：株式会社ミスミグループ本社）は、2025年1月14日より、切削加工（丸物） （以下、切削丸物）の超短納期サービスを新たに開始します。従来の最短3日目出荷から納期を大幅に短縮し、業界トップクラスとなる最短1日目出荷を標準サービスとして提供します。

今後もミスミはサービスの向上を通して、IA（インダストリアル・オートメーション）産業のお客さまにグローバルで時間価値を提供、生産性の向上に貢献してまいります。

■ 背景

meviyでは多様なニーズに対応するため、お客さまが納期を選択できるサービスを提供しています。

先納期品を計画的に注文し、価格最優先で部品調達を行いたいといったニーズに対して、長納期を選択することで品質変わらずに価格が30％オフとなる「納期割引サービス」※1はサービス開始当初よりお客様からご好評いただいています。一方、急な設計変更や機械の故障など、組立スケジュールの遅延や装置の稼働停止による機会損失を防ぐため、「納期最優先で部品を調達したい」というご要望は多く、板金※2や切削角物※3など一部のサービスで最短1日目出荷に対応してきました。

今回、新たに切削丸物においても、生産力の強化を行ったことで「超短納期サービス」の提供を実現。これにより、切削丸物でも最短1日目出荷で調達できるようになり、幅広いシーンでご活用いただけるようになります。

■ サービス概要

リリース日 ： 2024年1月14日

追加サービス ： 切削加工（丸物） 超短納期サービス

対象材質 ： 鉄・鋼、アルミ、SUS、樹脂

対象表面処理 ： 無電解ニッケル、黒染め、白アルマイト、黒アルマイト など

対象熱処理 ： ズブ焼入れ、真空焼入れ、高周波焼入れ

納期 ： 最短1日目出荷

サービスに関する詳細は以下をご参照ください。

▼meviyサービスサイト インフォメーション

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/news/new-release/47274/

▼meviy サービスサイト インフォメーション 技術情報＞切削丸物＞対象商品＞出荷日

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/help/ja/technical_info/tup_shape-material/12589/

■ meviy とは

▼ 納期事例

meviyは機械部品の3DデータをアップロードするだけでAIが自動で即時見積もり、独自のデジタル製造システムにより最短1日での出荷を実現します。これまで、機械部品調達時に発生していた作業時間の9割以上を削減することで、お客さまの部品調達における非効率を解消するプラットフォームです。4年連続で国内シェア

No.1※を獲得、第9回ものづくり日本大賞において「内閣総理大臣賞」を受賞し、製造業の生産性向上において高い評価を得ています。海外でのサービス提供も拡大しており、部品調達DXを通じた時間価値をグローバルで提供しています。

※2023年オンライン機械部品調達サービス国内ユーザー数シェア（テクノ・システム・リサーチ調べ）

meviy Webサイト ：https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/

お客さまの声 ：https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/

■ ミスミとは

オートメーションの現場で必要とされる機械部品や、工具・消耗品などをグローバル31.8万社（2024年3月時点）に販売しています。製造機能を持つメーカーと他社ブランド品を販売する商社としての顔を併せ持つ、ユニークな事業モデルとそれを支える事業基盤により、「グローバル確実短納期」を実現し、お客さまの利便性向上に貢献しています。

＜English Follows＞

meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform, offers

“Expedite+ Shipping” for CNC Turning

"Minimum 1-day shipping" realizes rapid procurement for CNC milling, sheet metal,

and now CNC turning.

meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform powered by MISUMI Group Inc. (“MISUMI”; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director and President: Ryusei Ono) is now offering “Expedite+ Shipping service" option for CNC turning. The new service offers an industry-leading minimum 1-day shipping as standard, a significant reduction from the previous minimum 3-day shipping.

MISUMI will continue to provide time value to our global customers in the IA (Industrial Automation) industry through expanding our services and contribute to enhancing their productivity.

■ Background

To cater to different needs, meviy offers services that allow customers to choose shipping days.

Our “Economy Shipping”*1 option, which has been a popular choice since its launch, is designed for customers who schedule orders for delivery well in advance and procure parts with the highest priority on price. By selecting this option, customers can receive a 30% discount on the price with no change in quality. Conversely, there have been many requests for "procurement with the highest priority on delivery time" to avoid the lost opportunities caused by delays in assembly schedules or equipment shutdowns due to sudden design changes or machine breakdowns. In response to these requests, minimum 1-day shipping has already been offered for certain services, such as Sheet metal*2 and CNC milling*3.

With our recent expansion of manufacturing capabilities, CNC turned parts can now be procured with minimum 1-day "Expedite+ Shipping", making them available in a variety of situations.

■ Service Release Overview

Release date : January 14, 2025

Newly added service : Expedite+ Shipping for CNC Turning

Eligible materials : Iron, steel, aluminum, SUS, and resin

Eligible surface treatment : Electroless nickel, black oxide, white anodize, and black anodize, etc.

Eligible heat treatment : Immersion quenching, vacuum quenching, and induction hardening

Shipping days : Minimum 1-day shipping

To learn more about this service, please see the following.

▼meviy Service Information in Japanese

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/news/new-release/47274/

▼meviy Technical Information in Japanese

Technical Info> CNC Turning> Eligible Products> Shipping Days

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/help/ja/technical_info/tup_shape-material/12589/

▼Shipping days examples

■ About meviy

With meviy, customers simply upload a 3D CAD model of a mechanical component, the AI automatically provides an instant quote, and our digital manufacturing system enables an order to be shipped in as little as one day.

meviy is a platform that eliminates perceived inefficiencies in parts procurement by reducing the time customers traditionally spend procuring mechanical components by more than 90%.

meviy received the Prime Minister's Prize at the Ninth Monodzukuri Nippon Grand Awards, achieved the No. 1* market share in Japan for three consecutive years, and is highly regarded for its contributions to improving productivity in the manufacturing industry. For our global customers, the range of services on each meviy website is expanding. meviy delivers "time value" to customers worldwide through digital transformation in component procurement.

*Users of online machine parts procurement services in Japan in 2023, according to Techno Systems Research Co., Ltd.

meviy website https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/

Customer testimonials https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/

■About MISUMI

MISUMI sells mechanical components required on-site for factory automation, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 318,000 companies (as of March 2024) worldwide. We wear two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing functions and a distributor of other company’s branded products.

With this unique business model, supported by a solid business foundation, MISUMI achieves "globally reliable on-time delivery" for greater customer convenience.

