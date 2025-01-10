IVS、スタートアップのグローバル展開を加速する新イベント『GLOBAL CONNECT』を始動

株式会社Headline Japan

グローバルVCのHeadline Asiaが運営する国内最大のスタートアップカンファレンス「IVS」は、スタートアップのグローバル交流を活性化させるイベント「GLOBAL CONNECT」を始動することをお知らせいたします。

GLOBAL CONNECT始動の背景

「IVS」は「次世代の、起爆剤に。」をミッションに掲げ、日本のスタートアップエコシステムを牽引してまいりました。2024年は毎年恒例のスタートアップカンファレンス「IVS」に加え、グローバルとの交流機会をさらに充実させるべく、11月には首都デリー、金融都市ムンバイ、IT都市バンガロールの3都市を巡る「IVS EXTREME in India」を開催いたしました。

また、同年12月には株式会社産業革新投資機構およびTranspose Platform Management, LLCと共催で「Tokyo Founder's Day - The Success Formula behind Early Stage Startups」を実施。Y CombinatorのGarry Tan CEOをはじめとする世界的なキーパーソンを招き、スタートアップの成長戦略やグローバル連携に関する議論や交流が行われました。

そして2025年は、グローバル展開を志すスタートアップのさらなる支えとなるべく、新たなイベントシリーズ「GLOBAL CONNECT」を始動。1月16日から2月最終週にかけて、ほぼ毎週、グローバルにまつわるさまざまなテーマでイベントを開催いたします。

なお本イベントは、東京都の”グローバル交流活性化事業”の一環として開催いたします。

Powered by Tokyo Metropolitan Government

▶1月16日（木）：生成AI最前線- グローバルで戦えるAI起業のポイント

初回イベントは「AI×グローバル」をテーマに、AVA Travel代表の宮崎祐一氏とANOBAKAの槙原ありさ氏をゲストに迎え、AVA Travelが手がける事業内容やチームビルディングの秘訣をセッション形式で深掘りしていきます。

日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題が浮き彫りになる貴重な機会であり、参加者同士が横のつながりを築ける場でもあります。起業済みの方はもちろん、これから起業を目指す方、グローバル戦略や海外連携に興味をお持ちの方々も大歓迎です。新しい一歩を踏み出すきっかけとして、ぜひご参加ください。

From Japan to the world-

connect with global themes and a diverse range of people to seize new opportunities with "GLOBAL CONNECT"

This event will focus on the theme of "Generative AI at the Forefront: The Present and Future of Startups." We are honored to welcome Yuichi Miyazaki, CEO of AVA Travel, and Arisa Makihara from ANOBAKA as our guest speakers. Together, we will explore the business operations of AVA Travel and the secrets behind building an effective team through an engaging session. This is also a valuable opportunity to identify challenges within Japan's startup ecosystem while building connections with fellow participants.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/6ct7d0pv

▶1月21日（火）：越境への扉 -グローバルへ向けたマインドセット-

テーマは「越境への扉 -グローバルへ向けたマインドセット-」。

Takeoff TokyoのCEOであり、フィンランド人の起業家であるAntti Sonninen氏、同じくTakeoff Toyoで国内外のスタートアップと投資家のマッチングを担当している久保田健介氏とグローバルVCであるHeadline AsiaのKenneth Jeng氏を招き、日本から海外進出をする上でどのようなマインドセットを持って挑むべきなのか、また海外進出で日本のスタートアップが成功する道筋を探ります。日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題を明確にし、参加者同士が横のつながりを築く貴重な機会です。

This event’s theme is:

“Opening the Door to Going Global - The Mindset for International Expansion”

We will welcome Finnish entrepreneur Antti Sonninen, CEO of Takeoff Tokyo, as well as Mr. Kensuke Kubota, who oversees matching domestic and international startups with investors at Takeoff Tokyo, and Mr. Kenneth Jeng from the global VC firm Headline. Together, we will explore the mindset required when expanding from Japan to overseas markets and discuss how Japanese startups can chart a path to global success. This is also a valuable opportunity to clarify challenges within Japan’s startup ecosystem and to form meaningful connections with other participants.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/rv2pcr0h

▶1月28日(火)：資金調達 - 日本のVC x グローバルスタートアップ -

テーマは「資金調達 - 日本のVC x グローバルスタートアップ -」。

2020年1月よりYJキャピタル（現Z Venture Capital）に参画し、スタートアップ投資と投資先の海外展開などを担当され、2023年にAsu Capital Partnersを共同創業したLuke氏を招き、テーマについて深掘りしていきます。日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題を明確にし、参加者同士が横のつながりを築く貴重な機会です。

This event’s theme is:

“Fundraising - Japanese VCs x Global Startups -”

We will welcome Luke, who joined YJ Capital (now Z Venture Capital) in January 2020. He has been involved in startup investments, supporting overseas expansion for portfolio companies, and in 2023 co-founded Asu Capital Partners. Together, we will delve deeper into the theme, clarifying the challenges within Japan’s startup ecosystem and providing a valuable opportunity for participants to build connections with one another.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/ifkvmm2e



▶2月3日（月）：採用 - グローバルで戦うチームの作り方 -

テーマは「採用 - グローバルで戦うチームの作り方 -」。

フォースタートアップスの鈴木 聡子氏をゲストに迎え、多様性をもったチーム運営をしているスタートアップを招いてセッションを行い、グローバルで戦うためのチーム作りについて深掘ります。日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題を明確にし、参加者同士が横のつながりを築く貴重な機会です。

This event’s theme is:

“Recruiting - How to Build a Team That Can Compete Globally”

We will welcome Satoko Suzuki from for Startups, Inc., along with a startup that manages a highly diverse team, for a session exploring how to build teams capable of succeeding on the global stage. This is also a valuable opportunity to identify challenges within Japan’s startup ecosystem and to form meaningful connections with other participants.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/krnc7v4l

▶2月10日（月）：Ecosystem-グローバル基準の環境とは -

テーマは「Ecosystem-グローバル基準の環境とは -」。

Takeoff TokyoのCEOであり、フィンランド人の起業家であるAntti Sonninen氏を招き、グローバルなエコシステムと日本のエコシステムを比較しながら深掘りしていきます。日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題を明確にし、参加者同士が横のつながりを築く貴重な機会です

This time, our theme is:

“Ecosystem - What Does a Global-Standard Environment Look Like?”

We will welcome Mr. Antti Sonninen, a Finnish entrepreneur and CEO of Takeoff Tokyo, who will delve into how Japan’s startup ecosystem compares to those overseas. This is a valuable opportunity to identify challenges within Japan’s startup ecosystem and to build meaningful connections with fellow participants.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/xwf42l1r

▶2月12日（水）Report about Tour of India

テーマは「Report about Tour of India」。

IVSは、2024年7月4日(木)に、IVS京都にて、インド・アフリカ市場のスタートアップシーンをフィーチャーしたプログラム「グローバルサウスの急成長 | Rapid Growth of Global South」を、サイドイベントとして翌週の7月9日(火)に銀座のTiBにて「Go to India & Africa」イベントを実施しました。そしてその後の11月2日(土)より1週間の「IVS EXTREME INDIA TOUR」を行いました。その流れに沿って、今回2025年2月12日(水)に、IVSより島川 敏明氏・Whiplus Wang氏、SGgrowより眞下 弘和氏、TOKYO LOLLIPOPを運営するconcon inc. の高橋 史好氏を招き、インドツアーを通して体感した、グローバルにおけるインドのプレゼンスについて深掘りしていきます。

This time, our theme is:

“Report about Tour of India.”

IVS featured the startup scenes in the Indian and African markets with a program titled “Global South’s Rapid Growth | Rapid Growth of Global South” at IVS Kyoto on Thursday, July 4, 2024. As a side event, IVS hosted the “Go to India & Africa” event on Tuesday, July 9 at TiB in Ginza. Following that, from Saturday, November 2, IVS conducted the “IVS EXTREME INDIA TOUR” over the course of one week.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/2kkokmp2

▶2月17日（月）：Going Global: Asia -Korea & Taiwan -グローバル：アジアへの道筋-

テーマは「Going Global: Asia -Korea & Taiwan -グローバル：アジアへの道筋-」。

Global展開をするスタートアップ、興味のあるスタートアップ型向けに、韓国/台湾のスタートアップ環境をプレゼン/セッション形式で深掘りしていきます。日本のスタートアップエコシステムの課題を明確にし、参加者同士が横のつながりを築く貴重な機会です。

This time, our theme is:

“Going Global: Asia -Korea & Taiwan: Path to Korea & Taiwan”

We will delve into the startup ecosystems of Korea and Taiwan through presentations and sessions, tailored for startups aiming for global expansion or those interested in exploring it. This event offers a valuable opportunity to identify challenges within Japan's startup ecosystem and foster connections among participants.

イベントに参加を希望される方は、Lumaよりお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/ltha2zrs

株式会社Headline Japan

・代表取締役：島川 敏明（しまかわ としあき）

・所在地：150-0001 東京都渋谷区神宮前 6-12-18 The Iceberg 5F

・設立年月日：2020年1月24日

・Webサイト：https://www.ivs.events