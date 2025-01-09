ÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò¡¢2025Ç¯3·î28Æü¤ËDrag City¤è¤ê²Î¤Î¥Ë¥åー¡¦¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ÉAntigone¡É¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹¡£Âè°ìÃÆ¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¡ÉComa¡É¤òÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¡£

¹çÆ±²ñ¼Ò£î£áÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò¤¬2025Ç¯3·î28Æü¤ËDrag City¤è¤ê²Î¤Î¥Ë¥åー¡¦¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ÉAntigone(¥¢¥ó¥Æ¥£¥´¥Í)¡É¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹¤¹¤ë¡£

ÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò¤¬2025Ç¯3·î28Æü¤ËDrag City¤è¤ê²Î¤Î¥Ë¥åー¡¦¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ÉAntigone(¥¢¥ó¥Æ¥£¥´¥Í)¡É¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹¤¹¤ë¡£

1·î8Æü¤ËÂè°ìÃÆ¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¡ÉComa¡É¤òÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¡£

¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤ÏÁ°²ó¤Î²Î¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤Ë°ú¤­Â³¤­Jim O¡ÇRourke¤È¤Î¶¦Æ±¥×¥í¥Ç¥åー¥¹¡¢O¡ÇRourke»á¤ÎÂ¾¤Ë

»³ËÜÃ£µ×¡¢Marty Holoubek¡¢ermhoi¡¢¾¾´Ý·À¡¢Joe Talia¡¢Kalle Moberg¤¬»²²Ã¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¥«¥Ðー¼Ì¿¿¤Ï¿åÃ«ÂÀÏº¡£¥¹¥êー¥Ö¼Ì¿¿¤ÏÁðÌîÍÇ»Ò¤âÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

Drag City¤«¤é¤ÏLP¤ÈÇÛ¿®¤Î¤ß¤Î¥ê¥êー¥¹¡£ÆüËÜÈ×¤ÏCD¤Î¤ß¤Ç¼ç¤Ë¥é¥¤¥Ö²ñ¾ì¤Ê¤É¤ÇÈÎÇä¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£

CD¤Ï°¤Éô¼þÊ¿¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Î±Ñ»Ò¥í¥´¥¹¥¿¥ó¥×¤ÈßÀ¸ýÎµ²ð´ÆÆÄ¤Î¥é¥¤¥Êー¥Îー¥ÄÆþ¤ê¡£

¤Þ¤¿2025Ç¯3·î14Æü¤Ë¤Ï·ÃÈæ¼÷¥ê¥­¥Ã¥É¥ëー¥à¤Ë¤Æ¥Ð¥ó¥ÉÊÔÀ®¤Ë¤è¤ë¥ê¥êー¥¹¥ï¥ó¥Þ¥ó¥é¥¤¥Ö¤¬·èÄê¡£ÅöÆü¤ÏÆÃÊÌ¤ËLP¤ÈÆüËÜÈ×CD¤ÎÀè¹ÔÈÎÇä¤ò¹Ô¤¦¡£

Eiko Ishibashi / Antigone¡ÎºîÉÊ³µÍ×¡Ï

Eiko Ishibashi / Antigone



1 October

2 Coma

3 Trial

4 Nothing As

5 Mona Lisa

6 Continuous Contiguous

7 The Model

8 Antigone

all songs written by Eiko Ishibashi

(Except ¡ÆNothing As¡Ç written by Jim O¡ÇRourke)

Produced with JIm O¡ÇRourke

Recorded by Jim O¡ÇRourke and Eiko Ishibashi

Mixed by JIm O¡ÇRourke

Strings and Horn Arrangements:Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O'Rourke

Recorded at Hoshi to Niji Recording Studio,Steamroom,Atelier Eiko

Eiko Ishibashi:Vocal,Piano,Rhodes,Synths,Sound Collage

Jim O¡ÇRourke:Synths,BassVI,Drum Machine

Tatsuhisa Yamamoto:Drums

Marty Holoubek:Bass (Track 1,2,3,5,6,7,8)

Ermhoi:Vocal (Track 2),Backing Vocals (Track 2,3,5,7)

Joe Talia:Percussion (Track 1,2),Drums(Track 3)

Kalle Moberg:Accordion (Track 2,6)

Kei Matsumaru:Alto and Tenor Sax (Track 3,5)

Toshiaki Sudoh:Bass (Track 4)

Mio.O:Violin (Track 8)

Kirin Uchida:Cello (Track 8)

Orchestra Part of Track 7 was composed for '2x25 Film Fest Gent¡Ç and performed

by Brussels Philharmonic, conducted by Dirk Brosse.

Spoken text of Track 7 is from "The Politics of Health in the Eighteenth Century"

by Michel Foucault

Cover Photo:Taro Mizutani

Inner Sleeve Photo:Yoko Kusano,Taro Mizutani

3DCG:Shibashin

Design:Dan Osborn

Lyric translation:Ermhoi,JimO¡ÇRourke



Date : 2025.03.28

Label : Drag City

http://lnk.to/antigone



Coma MUSIC VIDEO¡§https://youtu.be/(https://youtu.be/ujIO95oOPPA)

Eiko Ishibashi ¡ÈAntigone¡ÉRelease Party¡Î¥ï¥ó¥Þ¥ó¥é¥¤¥Ö³µÍ×¡Ï

Eiko Ishibashi ¡ÈAntigone¡ÉRelease Party

March 14,2025 at EBISU LIQUIDROOM

open 18:00 / start 19:00

ADV 6,000yen ( tax in / with out Drink)

info. SMASH 03-3444-6751



¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëÀè¹ÔÃêÁª(¥¤ー¥×¥é¥¹)¡§

1/9(ÌÚ) 12:00～1/15(¿å) 23:59

https://eplus.jp/eikoishibashi/



¥Ð¥ó¥É¥á¥ó¥Ðー¡§

ÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò(p,syn,fl,vo) / Jim O¡ÇRourke(g) / »³ËÜÃ£µ×(ds) / Joe Talia(ds)

Marty Holoubek(b) / Æ£¸¶ÂçÊå(ts,fl) / ¾¾´Ý·À(as,fl,cl) / ermhoi(cho,syn)



DJ¡§ACID SISTER Îî

¢¨¾®³ØÀ¸°Ê¾åÍ­ÎÁ/Ì¤½¢³Ø»ùÆ¸ÌµÎÁ(ÊÝ¸î¼ÔÆ±È¼¤Î¾ì¹ç¤Ë¸Â¤ë)

¢¨À°ÍýÈÖ¹æ½ç¤Ç¤ÎÆþ¾ì





ÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò¡¿EIKO ISHIBASHI

ÀÐ¶¶±Ñ»Ò¤ÏÆüËÜ¤òµòÅÀ¤Ë³èÆ°¤¹¤ë²»³Ú²È¡£

¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ËDrag City¡¢Black Truffle¡¢Editions Mego¤Ê¤É¤«¤é¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

2020Ç¯1·î¡¢¥·¥É¥Ëー¤ÎÈþ½Ñ´ÛArt Gallery of New South Wales¤Ç¤ÎÅ¸Í÷²ñ¡ÖJapanSupernatural¡×¤ÎÅ¸¼¨¤Î°Ù¤Î²»³Ú¤òÀ©ºî¡¢¡ÖHyakki Yagyo¡×¤È¤·¤ÆBlack Truffle¤«¤é¥ê¥êー¥¹¤·¤¿¡£

2021Ç¯¡¢ßÀ¸ýÎµ²ð´ÆÆÄ±Ç²è¡Ö¥É¥é¥¤¥Ö¡¦¥Þ¥¤¡¦¥«ー¡×¤Î²»³Ú¤òÃ´Åö¡£2022Ç¯¡ÖForMcCoy¡×¤òBlack Truffle¤«¤é¥ê¥êー¥¹¡£

2022Ç¯¤è¤êNTS¤Î¥ì¥¸¥Ç¥ó¥È¤Ë²Ã¤ï¤ë¡£2023Ç¯¡¢ßÀ¸ýÎµ²ð´ÆÆÄ¤ÈºÆ¤Ó¥¿¥Ã¥°¤òÁÈ¤ß¡Ö°­¤ÏÂ¸ºß¤·¤Ê¤¤¡×¤Î²»³Ú¤È¥é¥¤¥Ö¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤Î°Ù¤Î¥µ¥¤¥ì¥ó¥È±Ç²è¡ÖGIFT¡×¤Î²»³Ú¤òÀ©ºî¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Ç¥Ä¥¢ー¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

2025Ç¯3·î¡¢Drag City¤è¤ê7Ç¯¤Ö¤ê¤Î²Î¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ÖAntigone¡×¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹Í½Äê¡£



EIKO ISHIBASHI

Eiko Ishibashi is a Japan-based musician whose work have been released by labels such asDrag City, Black Truffle, and Editions Mego.

In January 2020, she was commissioned to compose music for the exhibition ¡ÈJapanSupernatural¡É at The Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. This composition was later released as the album ¡ÈHyakki Yagyo¡É by Black Truffle.

The following year, in 2021, Ishibashi composed the soundtrack for Ryusuke Hamaguchi¡Çs film ¡ÈDrive My Car. In 2022, she unveiled her new LP ¡ÈFor McCoy¡É fromBlack Truffle and began her residency on the global radio platform NTS Radio.

Continuing her collaboration with Hamaguchi, she created the score for his 2023 film¡ÈEvil Does Not Exist¡É. Additionally, they launched the project ¡ÈGIFT¡É, featuring a silent film by Hamaguchi specially created to accompany Ishibashi¡Çs live musical performance. This project took her on tour both within Japan and internationally

.Ishibashi is set to release her new song album ¡ÈAntigone¡É in March 2025 via Drag City, marking her first song album release in seven years.



