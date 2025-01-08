NTTコム オンライン、コミュニケーション・APIサービス「NTT CPaaS」の提供を開始～2025年1月29日（水）サービスローンチイベント開催～＜English Follows＞

ＮＴＴコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社NTT CPaaS

NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社（本社：東京都品川区、代表取締役社長：塚本 良江、以下 NTTコム オンライン）は、コミュニケーション・APIサービス「NTT CPaaS」のサービス提供を、2025年1月29日より開始します。

また、本サービスを共同開発したグローバルCPaaSリーダーのInfobip社（本社：クロアチア、CEO：Silvio Kutić）と共にサービスローンチイベントを同日に開催します。

※イベントへのご参加は以下より受け付けております。

■「NTT CPaaS」概要

イベント受付ページ :https://www.nttcoms.com/service/nttcpaas/seminar/20250129/?utm_source=PRTIMES&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=250108_NTTCPaaS_event

NTT CPaaS（NTT Communications Platform as a Service）は、ボイス、SMS、メール、IVR等のコミュニケーションチャネルを、「NTT CPaaS」サイトからSDK/APIで簡単に入手し、自社システム、WebなどにAPI連携し、顧客対応のオムニチャネル化を簡単に実装できるコミュニケーション・APIサービスです。



開発者やSI部門向けには、充実したSDK/API機能を標準提供し、ビジネス部門向けには、顧客コミュニケーションフローをノーコードで実現できるビジュアルビルダーのSaaSをご提供します。

特徴１ NTTグループの安定したコミュニケーション品質

「NTT CPaaS」では、安定した通信品質と超大容量送信に対応できるスケーラビリティで、各種コミュニケーションサービスをご提供します。



特に、SMS送信については、国内シェア9年連続No.1※1のSMSアグリゲーションネットワークで、信頼性の高いSMS送信をご提供します。

特徴２ 多様な業務ニーズに応えるSDK/API標準提供 ー 既存の技術スタックとも簡単に統合

企業にある既存システムとのAPI接続や追加開発がスムーズに実装できるよう、充実したAPI機能を標準提供します。また、多様な業務ニーズに応えるAPIとして、例えばSMSでは、Single/Bulk/双方向送信に加え、二要素認証（2FA）、リマインダーなど、音声では発着信に加え、IVR、Click to Call、ボイスメッセージ、Text to Speechなど、幅広い業務ニーズに応えるSDK/APIとチュートリアルを提供します。

特徴3 ビジネス部門向けには、ドラッグ&ドロップでオムニチャネル設計ができるSaaSを提供

ノーコードのコミュニケーションフロービルダー「Moments」は、顧客とのコミュニケーションフローの追加や改善を、Webインターフェースから、誰でも簡単にできるドラッグ＆ドロップ形式で設計し、簡単に実装できます。顧客行動を起点に、適切なタイミングで適切なメッセージを適切なチャネルから自動配信できます（SMSを活用した商品購入後の配送連絡、契約更新リマインダーや、コンタクトセンターのIVRコールフローを簡単操作でカスタマイズしビジュアルIVR化する等）。

特徴４ 充実した日本語マニュアルと安心のサポート

開発者が簡単に実装できるライブラリや日本語のドキュメントの用意に加え、テクニカルサポートもご用意（営業時間内）しています（英語でのお問い合せも可能です）。また、サービスは24時間365日の監視体制でご提供いたします。

（NTT CPaaSの提供イメージ）

■Infobip CEO Silvio Kutićからのコメント

Infobipのグローバルクラウド通信プラットフォームを活用したNTT CPaaSの開発において、NTTコム オンラインと協力できることを光栄に思います。

私たちは共同で、真のオムニチャネル体験を提供し、顧客エンゲージメントの最適化、イノベーションの創出、ネットワーク化された世界における進化するコミュニケーションニーズへの迅速な対応を可能にする、革新的なCPaaSソリューションを日本にもたらします。

グローバルCPaaSのリーダーとしての高い専門性を活かし、NTTグループと緊密に連携しながら、コミュニケーション技術における新たなベンチマークを確立していくことを嬉しく思います。共に更なる発展を遂げ、イノベーションを起こし、企業のデジタル・トランスフォーメーションに資する価値を提供することを楽しみにしています。

■NTT CPaaSサービスローンチイベントについて

NTT CPaaSの提供開始に合わせて、以下のイベントを開催します。

【イベント概要（予定）】

１.トーク

Infobip CEO Silvio Kutić & NTTコム オンライン 代表 塚本 良江

２.NTT CPaaSサービス・デモンストレーション

NTTコミュニケーションズ技術顧問 及川 卓也 ＆ NTT CPaaSチーム

３.ハンズオン環境での体験トライアル、およびネットワーキングパーティー（軽食とお飲み物をご用意）

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/6600/table/445_1_26dc4f3ac9a17432f654c54d84d6e678.jpg ]イベント受付ページ :https://www.nttcoms.com/service/nttcpaas/seminar/20250129/?utm_source=PRTIMES&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=250108_NTTCPaaS_event

＜Infobip社について＞

Infobipは、グローバルCPaaSのリーダーとして、複数の独立系の業界調査会社から、世界的に認められている企業です。Infobipが提供するクラウドコミュニケーションプラットフォームを通じ、オムニチャネル構築、カスタマー・アイデンティティ管理、ユーザー認証、またコンタクトセンターソリューションなどが、ワンストップで実装でき、顧客との効率的で効果的なコミュニケーション、ビジネスの成長、また顧客エンゲージメントの向上を支援します。Infobipのプラットフォームは、独自開発の技術により、6大陸で70億を超えるモバイル端末やIoTへリーチするキャパシティを持ち、また全世界で9700以上の接続ポイント（内800以上は、通信事業者と直接接続）につながっています。

＜NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社について＞

NTTコム オンラインは、進化し続ける企業のデジタライゼーションを支えることをミッションとし、「ビジネスメッセージ・サービス」、「デジタルマーケティング」、「データ&アナリティクス」の3領域でのDXソリューションを、3000社を超えるお客様にご提供しています。2025年からは、9年間連続日本市場トップシェアのSMS送信サービスに、ボイス、メール、IVR等を加え「NTT CPaaS」の提供を開始します。またNTT CPaaSのご活用に際しては、デジタルマーケティング、及びデータ&アナリティクス事業で培ってきた顧客ID統合やNPSなどのCXソリューション、またデータ活用コンサルと合わせてのご提供も行ってまいります。

名 称： NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社

所在地： 〒141-0032 東京都品川区大崎1丁目5番1号 大崎センタービル

代表者： 代表取締役社長 塚本 良江

URL ： https://www.nttcoms.com/

【お問い合わせ先】

NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社

経営企画部 広報担当

メールアドレス : pr-om@nttcoms.com

NTT Com Online Launches "NTT CPaaS" - Communication API Service- A Joint Development with global CPaaS leader Infobipto enable Omnichannel Communication through SDK/API and No-Code Visual Builder -

NTT Com Online Marketing Solutions Corporation (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshie Tsukamoto, hereafter referred to as NTT Com Online) has announced the launch of its communication API service, NTT CPaaS, scheduled to begin on January 29, 2025.

To commemorate this launch, NTT Com Online and Infobip, joint developer of this service (Headquarters: Croatia; CEO: Silvio Kutić), will host a service launch event on the same day.

Overview of "NTT CPaaS"

NTT CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) enables businesses to implement omnichannel communication with ease. Developers can access SDKs and APIs for channels such as voice, SMS, email, and IVR directly from the "NTT CPaaS" platform and integrate them into their systems and web applications. For business users, the service also offers a no-code SaaS platform for creating communication workflows.

Key Features

1.Reliable Communication Quality Backed by NTT Group

・NTT CPaaS ensures stable communication with a 99% delivery rate, 24/7/365 monitoring, and scalable infrastructure capable of handling high-volume transmissions.

・For SMS, the service utilizes our industry-leading SMS aggregation network, maintaining its position as the domestic market leader for nine consecutive years, to deliver highly reliable SMS solutions.

2.Comprehensive SDK/API for Diverse Business Needs

・Standard APIs are provided to ensure seamless integration with existing enterprise systems.

・The platform supports a wide range of use cases:

SMS:Single/Bulk/Bidirectional messaging, Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and reminders and others.

Voice: Call handling, IVR, Click-to-Call, Voice Messaging, and Text-to-Speech, and others.

・Detailed tutorials and developer resources are also available.

3. No-Code SaaS for Omnichannel Communication Design

・The "Moments" platform allows business users to design and implement communication workflows easily through a drag-and-drop interface.

・Users can automate messaging across the right channels at the right time based on customer actions, such as:

・Sending SMS delivery updates after a product purchase.

・Sending contract renewal reminders.

・Customizing IVR call flows for contact centers and creating visual IVR solutions.

4. Japanese/English Support and Documentation

・Comprehensive libraries and Japanese-language documentation make implementation straightforward for developers.

・Technical support is available in both Japanese and English, with 24/7/365 live maintenance and support services.

This innovative platform aims to empower businesses with greater communication capabilities, whether through technical integrations or user-friendly no-code tools.

(Image of NTT CPaaS provision)

■Infobip CEO endorsement

Silvio Kutić, founder and CEO at Infobip said: "We are honored to partner with NTT Com Online in the development of NTT CPaaS, using Infobip's global cloud communications platform. Together, we’re bringing transformative CPaaS solutions to Japan, enabling businesses to deliver truly omnichannel experiences empowering businesses to streamline customer engagement, foster innovation, and adapt quickly to evolving communication needs in a connected world. As a global CPaaS leader, we are excited to contribute our expertise and work closely with NTT Group to set new benchmarks in communication technology. We look forward to building and innovating further together delivering value for businesses in their digital transformation.”

■NTT CpaaS Service Launch Event (Tentative)

(1)Talk

Silvio Kutić, Infobip CEO & Yoshie Tsukamoto, NTT Com Online President&CEO

(2)Service Demonstration

Takuya Oikawa, Technical Advisor at NTT Communications & NTT CPaaS Team

(3)Hands-on trial and networking party(light refreshments and drinks will be provided)

[Date and time] Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 15:00 - 16:30

[Venue] NTT Com Online Seminar Room (Osaki Center Building 5F, 1-5-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)

[How to apply] Please apply via the event page below.

URL: https://www.nttcoms.com/service/nttcpaas/seminar/20250129/(https://www.nttcoms.com/service/nttcpaas/seminar/20250129/)

*1: About the No. 1 domestic market share for SMS transmission for 9 consecutive years

ITR “ITR Market View: EC Site Construction/CMS/SMS Transmission Service/Electronic Invoice Service/Electronic Contract Service Market 2024” based on sales amount, FY2015-2023

■Contacts

Public Relations, Corporate Planning Department

Email address: pr-om@nttcoms.com