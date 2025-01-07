UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX º£ÄÅ·ÊÅ¸¡¡¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä³«»Ï¤Î¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒUESHIMA

UESHIMA MUSEUM¡Êhttps://ueshima-museum.com¡Ë¤Ç¤Ï¡¢2024Ç¯6·î¤Ë½ÂÃ«¶µ°é³Ø±à¤ÎÉßÃÏÆâ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ³«´ÛÃ×¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿ËÜ´Û¤ËÂ³¤­¡¢2025Ç¯1·î¡¢½ÂÃ«¶èÀéÂÌ¥öÃ«¤Ë¤ÆUESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX¤ò¥ªー¥×¥ó¤¹¤ë±¿¤Ó¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



ANNEX´Û¥ªー¥×¥ó¤ËºÝ¤·¤Þ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢2020Ç¯¤Ë¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤ÎPrix Jean François Prat¤Ç¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ê¥¹¥È¤ËÁª½Ð¤µ¤ì¡¢2022Ç¯¤Ë¥É¥¤¥Ä¡¦¥«¥Ã¥»¥ë¤Ç5Ç¯¤´¤È¤Ë³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë½ÅÍ×¤Ê¹ñºÝÅ¸¡Ö¥É¥¯¥á¥ó¥¿15¡×¤Ë¾·æÛ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤Ê¤É¡¢º£ºÇ¤â¹ñºÝÅª¤Ê³èÌö¤¬´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤ë¸½ÂåÆüËÜ¤òÂåÉ½¤¹¤ëÈþ½Ñºî²È¤Î°ì¿Í¤Ç¤¢¤ëº£ÄÅ·Ê¤Î¸ÄÅ¸¤ò³«ºÅÃ×¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

2025Ç¯1·î15Æü(¿å)¤«¤é¤ÎUESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX³«´Û¡¢¤ª¤è¤Óº£ÄÅ·ÊÅ¸³«ºÅ¤ËÀèÎ©¤Á¡¢Æü»þ»ØÄê¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ÎÈÎÇä¤òÅö´ÛHP¡Êhttp://ueshima-museum.com/imazukei¡Ë¤Ë¤Æ³«»ÏÃ×¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»Ã×¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

URL¡§ ¡¡ https://ueshima-museum.com/imazukei/

½»½ê¡§¡¡¡¡ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶èÀéÂÌ¥öÃ«3-16-5 MUPREËÌ»²Æ»3F UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX

³«ºÅÆü»þ¡§2025Ç¯1·î15Æü(¿å)～2025Ç¯3·îËöÆü

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡11:00～17:00(ºÇ½ªÆþ¾ì16:00)¡¡¢¨Æü»þ»ØÄêWEB¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÀ©

µÙ´ÛÆü¡§¡¡·îÍË(·îÍË¤¬½ËÆü¤Î¾ì¹ç¤Ï³«´Û¡¢ÍâÊ¿ÆüµÙ´Û)

Æþ´ÛÎÁ¡ÊÀÇ¹þ¡Ë¡§ °ìÈÌ¡¡600±ß¡¢Ãæ¹âÀ¸¡¡400±ß¡¢¾®³ØÀ¸°Ê²¼¡¡ÌµÎÁ

¥Õ¥í¥¢¥Þ¥Ã¥×¡§¡¡ https://ueshima-museum.com/document/annex_floormap.pdf

UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX¤Ï¡¢Åìµþ¥á¥È¥íÉûÅÔ¿´ÀþËÌ»²Æ»±Ø2ÈÖ½Ð¸ý¤è¤êÅÌÊâ3Ê¬Äø¤ÎÌÀ¼£ÄÌ¤ê¤ËÌÌ¤·¤¿·úÊªÆâ¤Ë³«´Û¤·¡¢½ÂÃ«¤ÎÃæ¿´¤Ë°ÌÃÖ¤¹¤ëËÜ´Û¤«¤é¤Ï¾¯¤·Î¥¤ì¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢ÂçÊÑ¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¤¤¿¤À¤­°×¤¤Î©ÃÏ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢ËÜ´Û¤È¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¡¢¤Þ¤¿¡¢ANNEX´ÛÃ±ÆÈ¤Ç¤â¡¢À§ÈóÂ­¤ò¤ª±¿¤Ó²¼¤µ¤¤¡£

Following the opening of the UESHIMA MUSEUM within the Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen grounds in June 2024, we are pleased to inaugurate the new UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX as an additional venue for our collections.

To commemorate the opening of the ANNEX building, we are proud to host a solo exhibition by Kei Imazu, one of Japan¡Çs most prominent contemporary artists, whose international acclaim continues to grow. Imazu was a finalist in France¡Çs prestigious Prix Jean François Prat in 2020 and was invited to participate in documenta 15, the renowned international exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany, in 2022.

We are pleased to announce that tickets are now available on our website (http://ueshima-museum.com/imazukei) for the Kei Imazu exhibition, which marks the opening of the UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

URL¡§¡¡ https://ueshima-museum.com/imazukei/

Address¡§ 3-16-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, MUPRE Kitasando 3F, UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX

Dates¡§¡¡ From 15th January, 2025 (Wed)ーEnd of March,2025

Opening Hours (Date and Time Web Ticket System) ¡§

11:00 ~ 17:00 (Last entry at 16:00)

Closed Days¡§

Monday(If Monday is a national holiday, the museum will be open on Monday and closed on the following weekday.)

Admission fee (tax incl.)¡§

General:600JPY, High School & Junior High School Students:400JPY,Elementary School Students & Younger: Free

floor map¡§¡¡ https://ueshima-museum.com/document/annex_floormap.pdf



The UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX is conveniently located along Meiji-dori Avenue, just a three-minute walk from Exit 2 of Kita-sando Station on the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line. While slightly distanced from the main museum in the heart of Shibuya, the ANNEX offers excellent accessibility. We warmly invite you to visit both the main museum and the ANNEX-or the ANNEX on its own-and experience the rich cultural offerings we provide.

**UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX¡¡º£ÄÅ·ÊÅ¸**

ËÜÅ¸¤Ï¡¢Åìµþ¥ª¥Ú¥é¥·¥Æ¥£ ¥¢ー¥È¥®¥ã¥é¥êー¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ëÂçµ¬ÌÏ¸ÄÅ¸(2025Ç¯1·î11Æü - 3·î23Æü)¤È¤â»þ´ü¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¡¢º£ÄÅºîÉÊ¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¤âºÇÂçµé¤Î¡ÔÀ¸¤­»Ä¤ë¡Õ(2019Ç¯À©ºî)¤ò´Þ¤àÅö´Û¤Îº£ÄÅºîÉÊ¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó12ÅÀÁ´¤Æ¤òÅ¸´Ñ¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

º£ÄÅ¤Î³¨²èºîÉÊ¤Ï¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Í¥Ã¥È¾å¤Ç¼ý½¸¤·¤¿ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥¤¥áー¥¸¤ò²èÁüÊÔ½¸¥½¥Õ¥È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¹çÀ®¡¦²þÊÑ¤·¤¿²¼¿Þ¤òºîÀ®¤·¡¢¤½¤ì¤ò¸µ¤ËÌýºÌ¤ÇÉÁ¤«¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£ºîÉÊ¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¸«¤é¤ì¤ëÎ®Æ°Åª¤ÊÉ®Ã×¤ä³¨¶ñ¤ÎÎ«¤ì¤Ê¤É¤Ï²¼¿Þ¤ÎÃÊ³¬¤ÇÌÊÌ©¤Ëºî¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÂ¾¡¢²èÁüÊÔ½¸¥½¥Õ¥ÈÆâ¤ÎÉÁ²è¥Äー¥ë¤Ë¤è¤ëÆÃÀ­¤ä¡¢¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¤Î½èÍýÇ½ÎÏ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ëºî¶ÈÉé²Ù¤Ë¤è¤ë²èÁü¥Çー¥¿¤ÎÂ»½ý(¥Ð¥°¤ä¥°¥ê¥Ã¥¸)¤ò¤â¼õÍÆ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ì¤é¤ÏµìÍè¤Î³¨²è¼êË¡¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤ÏÆÀ¤é¤ì¤º¡¢CGµ»½Ñ¤Ë»Ù¤¨¤é¤ì¤¿²¾ÁÛ¶õ´Ö¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤Î»ë³ÐÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤¹¡£º£ÄÅ¤Ï¤³¤ÎÉ½¸½ÊýË¡¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢³¨²è¤é¤·¤µ¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë²èÁü¤é¤·¤µ¡¢¤È¤¤¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ê»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬Ìµ°Õ¼±Åª¤ËÊú¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¹¥Æ¥ì¥ª¥¿¥¤¥×¤òËÝ¤·¤Æ¤ß¤»¤Þ¤¹¡£¼ê»Ï¤á¤Ë»×¤¤¹þ¤ß¤ÎÂÖÅÙ¤ò¼Î¤Æ¤µ¤»¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢³¨²è¤ËÆâÊñ¤µ¤ì¤¿º£ÄÅ¤ÎÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÌä¤¤¤«¤±¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆÊÐ¤ê¤Î¤Ê¤¤Àº¿À¤Ç¸þ¤­¹ç¤¨¤ë¤è¤¦¤ËÆ³¤«¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£



º£ÄÅ¤¬¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Í¥Ã¥È¤«¤é½¸¤á¤¿²èÁü¤Ï¡¢¸Ä¿ÍÅª¤ÊÀ¸³è¡¢Îò»Ë¤ä¼Ò²ñÅª¤ÊÌäÂê°Õ¼±¡¢¹¹¤Ë¤Ï¼«¤é¤â´Þ¤àÀ¸Ì¿¤Î±Ä¤ß¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¡¢Âç¾®ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê´Ø¿´»ö¤ËÉ³¤Å¤¤¤ÆÁªÂòÅª¤Ë½¦¤¤¾å¤²¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜÅ¸¤Ï¡¢º£ÄÅ¤Î³èÆ°½é´ü¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ë2000Ç¯Âå¸åÈ¾¤«¤é¸½ºß¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¤ª¤è¤½20Ç¯¼å¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¤òÂç¤Þ¤«¤ËÃ©¤ë¹½À®¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤Î´Ö¡¢º£ÄÅ¤¬ÆüËÜ¤«¤é¥¤¥ó¥É¥Í¥·¥¢¡¦¥Ð¥ó¥É¥¥¥ó¤Ø¤È³èÆ°¤ÎµòÅÀ¤ò°Ü¤·¡¢°ÛÃÏ¤Î¼«Á³¡¢½¡¶µ¡¢Ê¸²½¡¢Îò»Ë¤Ë¿¨¤ì¼«¿È¤Î¥ëー¥Ä¤òÂª¤¨Ä¾¤·¡¢½Ð»º¤ò·Ð¤Æ°é»ù¤ÈÊÂ¹Ô¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¤ÎÀ©ºî´Ä¶­¤Ø¤ÈÂ¿¤¯¤ÎÊÑ²½¤ò·Ð¸³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢ºîÉÊ¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¤âÂç¤­¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆÉ½¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£³ÆÇ¯Âå¤´¤È¤ÎºîÉÊ¤ËÉÁ¤«¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥â¥Áー¥Õ¤ËÊÑ²½¤¬¸«¤é¤ì¤ë¤È¤¹¤ì¤Ð¡¢¤½¤ì¤Ïº£ÄÅ¼«¿È¤ò¼è¤ê´¬¤¯´Ä¶­¤ä¼Ò²ñ¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÌäÂê°Õ¼±¤ÎÊÑÁ«¤È¤·¤ÆÂª¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£¥¤¥ó¥É¥Í¥·¥¢¤ÈÆüËÜ¤È¤¤¤¦Æó¤Ä¤Î¹ñ¡¦ÃÏ°è¤¬º£ÄÅ¤ÎÀº¿À¤Î¿¼Éô¤Ç·Ò¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤ËÈ¼¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Áª¤Ó¼è¤é¤ì¤ë¥â¥Áー¥Õ¤ÏÂ¿ÍÍÀ­¤òÁý¤·¡¢°ìËç¤Î³¨²è¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¸ì¤é¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ï½ÅÁØÀ­¤ò¶¯¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜÅ¸¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢¸½ºß¤òÀ¸¤­¤ë¤Ò¤È¤ê¤Î¿Í´Ö¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ÎÆ±»þÂåÀ­¤òÁ¯¤ä¤«¤ËÉ½¾Ý¤·ÆÀ¤ëµ©Í­¤ÊÈþ½Ñ²È¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢º£ÄÅ·Ê¤Î¥¢¥¯¥Á¥å¥¢¥ê¥Æ¥£¤Ë»Ù¤¨¤é¤ì¤¿±Ô¤¤ÈãÉ¾¤Î´ãº¹¤·¤òÆÉ¤ß¼è¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ì¤Ð¹¬¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£





**UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX : Kei Imazu Exhibition**

Timed to coincide with her large-scale solo exhibition at Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery (January 11-March 23, 2025), this exhibition features all twelve Imazu's works from UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION, including her monumental 2019 painting "Survive".



Imazu¡Çs paintings begin with a preparatory image meticulously composed and modified through image-editing software, drawing on an array of found images sourced from the internet. The fluid brushstrokes, paint drips, and subtle roughness evident in the£ø final works are not mere happenstance; these painterly qualities are methodically orchestrated at the digital stage. Moreover, Imazu¡Çs process embraces the specific characteristics of digital drawing tools and even the data corruption (also known as "bugs" or "glitches"), that occur when software is pushed beyond its processing limits. The results are visual experiences unique to a CG-supported virtual realm-effects unattainable by traditional painting techniques. Through this distinctive method, Imazu subverts our subconscious stereotypes of what makes a painting ¡Èpainterly¡É or a digital image ¡Èdigital.¡É In doing so, she frees us from entrenched preconceptions, inviting us to engage with the questions her works pose with an open and unbiased mind.

The images Imazu sources from the internet reflect a wide spectrum of her interests, from personal life concerns and historical or societal issues, to the broader notions of life itself, including her own. Spanning the late 2000s to the present, this exhibition offers a broad overview of nearly two decades of Imazu¡Çs career. During this period, she relocated her base of operations from Japan to Bandung, Indonesia; encountered new landscapes, religions, cultures, and histories; and experienced significant personal changes, including motherhood and raising a child. These shifts in life and environment have distinctly influenced the themes and motifs in her work. Changes in subject matter from one period to the next can be read as reflections of evolving social and personal consciousness. As Imazu¡Çs inner world intertwines more deeply with both Indonesia and Japan, the range of motifs she selects grows increasingly diverse, layering multiple narratives within a single canvas.

We hope that through this exhibition, visitors will discern the sharp critical perspective that anchors Imazu¡Çs contemporaneity: as an individual living today and as a rare artist capable of vividly representing the spirit of our time. It is our pleasure to present this exhibition as a testament to her artistic relevance.





**UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX¡¡º£ÄÅ·ÊÅ¸ Å¸¼¨ºîÉÊ**

1: ¡ÖOrange Desert on Blue Sheet¡×¡¡2009Ç¯

2: ¡ÖBlue Ribbon¡×¡¡2008Ç¯

3: ¡ÖEscaping the Light | ¸÷¤«¤éÆ¨¤ì¤Æ¡×¡¡2008Ç¯

4: ¡ÖMoment¡×¡¡2008Ç¯

5: ¡ÖThe End of the Search | Ãµº÷¤Î²Ì¤Æ¤Ë¡×¡¡2009 Ç¯

6: ¡ÖImage of Mt. 1¡×¡¡2014Ç¯

7: ¡ÖUntitled 7¡×¡¡2016Ç¯

8: ¡ÖMermaid of Banda Sea¡×¡¡2024Ç¯

9: ¡ÖDrowsiness¡×¡¡2022Ç¯

10: ¡ÖAsyura¡×¡¡2022Ç¯

11: ¡ÖSusu¡×¡¡2023Ç¯

12: ¡ÖSurvivor | À¸¤­»Ä¤ë¡×¡¡2019Ç¯

Elevator Hall

13: Ì¾ÏÂ¹¸Ê¿ / Kohei Nawa¡¡¡ÖFountain¡×¡¡2022Ç¯

14: teamLab ¡ÖWaves of Light¡×¡¡2018Ç¯

15: Â¿ÅÄ·½Í¤ / Keisuke Tada¡¡¡ÖHeavenʼs Door #5¡×¡¡2022Ç¯





**¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè/Contact**

UESHIMA MUSEUM»öÌ³¶É¡¡¡¡info@ueshima-museum.com



