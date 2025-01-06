ブランドタグライン及びMission（ミッション）・Vision（ビジョン）・Values（バリューズ）を大胆刷新！

株式会社ONODERA USER RUN

株式会社ONODERA USER RUN(代表取締役社長：加藤 順 所在地：東京都千代田区 以下「OUR」)は、特定技能のリーディングカンパニーとして、業容拡大に伴うさらなる成長と企業価値向上を目指したコーポレートブランディングを始動しました。

自社が持つ提供価値と、社会に向けて果たすべき使命を示したブランドタグラインおよびMission(ミッション)・Vision(ビジョン)・Values(バリューズ)（以下：MVV）を刷新いたしました。

｜ブランドタグライン｜

世界を幸せにする仕組み

｜Mission(ミッション)｜

世界の人口構造変化に立ち向かい、すべての人がともに幸せに生きる、次の社会を描く。

｜ Vision(ビジョン) ｜

［OURストレートスルー］という独自スキーム（縦軸）とテクノロジーイノベーション（横軸）で、人財の可能性を広げ、この国に、世界に、活力を生み出す。

｜Values(バリューズ)｜

・変化を上回るスピードで走り抜け

・世界の「ひとり」を想う純粋な心

・自らの手で最後までやり抜く意志

■ブランドタグラインおよびMVV刷新の背景

急速に進む国内の人手不足、そして世界の人口構造の変化が引き起こす数々の課題。その中で、制度創設から特定技能分野のリーディングカンパニーとして挑戦し続けてきたOURは、これまで以上に広域かつ深い貢献を果たすべく、新たなブランドタグラインおよびMVV（ミッション・ビジョン・バリューズ）を刷新しました。

この刷新に際して、社内外での徹底的なヒアリングを実施。さらに、OURのコーポレートブランド価値を一から見直し、これまで築き上げてきた信念や理念を深く掘り下げ、未来に向けた使命感を再定義しました。そして、全社員が共有すべき価値観を明確化することで、組織全体の力を最大化する新たな指針を構築しました。

また、OURの唯一無二のスキームを体現するブランド名称として、海外現地での人材募集から無償教育、紹介、入国後の定着支援までをシームレスに結びつける仕組みを「OURストレートスルー」と命名。

その根幹である各国現地の自社教育拠点を「OUR BLOOMING ACADEMY（OURブルーミングアカデミー）」とし、さらに当社が輩出する特定技能人材にOURの誇りを込めて「OUR BLOOM（OURブルーム）」と名付けました。

この、OUR BLOOMING ACADEMYでの無償教育を通じて、未来への希望をOURストレートスルーに託し、才能溢れるアジアの若者一人ひとりの「夢」と「幸せ」を実現するため、前例のないスピードと情熱をもって、これからも全力で走り続けます。

OURは、特定技能に特化し、世界の未来を創り上げる唯一無二の存在として、その独自性と圧倒的な行動力と革新性で次のステージへと歩みを進めます。私たちは、挑戦を続けるすべての仲間と共に、日本社会、そして全世界にインパクトを与えてまいります。

【株式会社ONODERA USER RUNコーポレートサイト／フィロソフィページ】

https://onodera-user-run.co.jp/philosophy/

ONODERA USER RUN: Leader of the Specified Skilled Worker IndustryRevolutionizing the Future! Launching New Corporate Branding!Brand Tagline, Mission, Vision, and Values Boldly Revamped!

ONODERA USER RUN Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “OUR”), as a leader in the specified skilled worker industry, has launched a corporate branding initiative aimed at achieving further growth and enhancing corporate value in line with business expansion.

We have revamped our brand tagline as well as our Mission, Vision, and Values (MVV) to better communicate the value we deliver and the societal mission we are committed to fulfilling.

Corporate Tagline

Blueprint for Global Happiness

Mission

To confront the challenges global demographic shifts and envision a future society where everyone can live together in happiness.

Vision

To expand the potential of talent through our unique "OUR Straight Through" framework (vertical axis), and technological innovation (horizontal axis), driving vitality in Japan and around the world.

Values

・Outpace change with unmatched speed.

・A pure heart that cares for every "individual" in the world.

・The will to see things through to the end.

Background of the new brand tagline and the renewal of MVV (Mission, Vision, Values).

Amid the rapidly advancing labor shortages in Japan and the numerous challenges posed by global demographic shifts, OUR has continually taken on challenges as a leading company in the specified skilled worker sector since the establishment of the system.

To make even broader and deeper contributions than ever before, we have renewed our brand tagline and MVV (Mission, Vision, and Values).

In the process of this renewal, we conducted extensive hearings both inside and outside the company. Moreover, we thoroughly reevaluated OUR's corporate brand value from the ground up, delving deeply into the beliefs and principles we have built over time and redefining our sense of mission for the future.

By clarifying the values that all employees should share, we have established a new framework to maximize the collective strength of the organization.

Furthermore, to embody OUR's unique scheme, we have named the seamless process that connects recruitment of talent overseas, free education, introductions, and post-arrival settlement support as "OUR Straight Through."

At the core of this process, our in-country education centers have been named "OUR BLOOMING ACADEMY," and the specified skilled workers we train have been proudly named "OUR BLOOM" to reflect the pride we take in them.

Through the free education at OUR BLOOMING ACADEMY, we place our hope for the future in "OUR Straight Through." With unprecedented speed and passion, we will continue to move forward relentlessly to help each talented young person in Asia realize their "dreams" and "happiness."

OUR specializes in specified skilled workers and, as a unique entity dedicated to shaping the future of the world, will advance to the next stage with its distinctiveness, overwhelming drive, and innovation. Together with all our partners who continue to take on challenges, we will make a significant impact on Japanese society and the world.

【ONODERA USER RUN Corporate Website／Philosophy】

https://onodera-user-run.co.jp/philosophy/

株式会社ONODERA USER RUN 会社概要

アジア各国における人財教育と、特定技能に特化した日本国内への人財紹介事業を展開※。2024年11月30日現在、累計教育人数7,395名(自社海外アカデミー在学及び終了した累計人数)、特定技能試験の合格者を5,643名輩出しております。特定技能人財の職業紹介においては5,550名が内定、4,283名(累計)がすでに紹介先で就業を開始しております。海外現地の自社教育拠点である「OUR BLOOMING ACADEMY」における日本語および特定技能教育から人材紹介、就業後の生活や資格取得の支援までをワンストップで行う独自スキーム「OURストレートスルー」により、安定して長く働ける人財をご紹介しております。

※ 当社は法務省が認定する登録支援機関です。

・ 所在地：〒100-0004 東京都千代田区大手町1丁目1番3号 大手センタービル5階

・ 設立：2016年11月1日

・ 資本金：1億円

・ 代表者：代表取締役社長 加藤 順

・ URL：https://onodera-user-run.co.jp/

ONODERA GROUP 会社概要

ONODERA GROUPは1983年の創業以来、全国3,000ヶ所以上で食事提供を行う株式会社LEOCをはじめ、フードサービス、フランチャイズフードサービス、ヒューマンリソース＆テクノロジー、メディカル、シニアライフ、スポーツなど、多様な事業をグローバルに展開しております。「お客様に喜びと感動を パートナーに成長と幸福を 社会に貢献を」との企業理念のもと、一人ひとりの「幸せづくり」におけるリーディングカンパニーとして、さらなる挑戦を続けてまいります。

代表者：グループ代表CEO 小野寺 裕司

URL：https://www.onodera-group.jp/