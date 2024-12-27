2024-2025 青森八甲田山！絶景と史上最高のパウダースノーで「魅惑の空間」バックカントリースキーツアー！！

■八甲田山バックカントリースキーツアーとは？

What is the Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Ski Tour?

株式会社城ヶ倉観光

八甲田山バックカントリースキーツアーは、日本の青森県に位置する八甲田山脈で行われる冒険的な体験です。このツアーでは、参加者が八甲田山の手つかずの雪景色をスキーで探索する冒険を提供します。八甲田山は、深いパウダースノーと素晴らしい自然美で知られています。経験豊富なプロフェッショナルのガイドのもと、スキーやスノーボードを楽しみながら、静かで手つかずの冬の自然の中に身を浸すことができます。このツアーは、スリリングで忘れられないアウトドア体験を求める方に最適です。

The Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Ski Tour is an adventurous experience held in the Hakkoda Mountain range in Aomori Prefecture, Japan. This tour offers participants the opportunity to explore the untouched snowy landscapes of the Hakkoda Mountains by skiing. The Hakkoda Mountains are known for their deep powder snow and breathtaking natural beauty. Guided by experienced professionals, participants can enjoy skiing and snowboarding while immersing themselves in the serene, untouched winter wilderness. This tour is perfect for those seeking a thrilling and unforgettable outdoor experience.

■八甲田山バックカントリースキーツアーの魅力とは？

What are the attractions of the Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Ski Tour?

1. 素晴らしい自然景観 Stunning Natural Scenery

八甲田山は、豊かな自然美と深いパウダースノーで有名です。手つかずの自然が広がる中で、雄大な雪景色を楽しむことができます。

The Hakkoda Mountains are famous for their rich natural beauty and deep powder snow. You can enjoy the majestic snowy landscape amidst untouched nature.

2. 経験豊富なガイドのサポート Support from Experienced Guides

ツアーは、経験豊富なプロフェッショナルのガイドが同行し、安全かつ楽しい冒険を提供します。ガイドの知識と経験により、安心してツアーに参加することができます。

The tour is accompanied by experienced professional guides who provide a safe and enjoyable adventure. Their knowledge and experience ensure you can participate in the tour with confidence.

3. 静かな冬の自然 Quiet Winter Nature

八甲田山のバックカントリーエリアは、静かで手つかずの冬の自然に包まれています。日常の喧騒を離れ、静寂と美しい自然の中でリフレッシュできます。

The backcountry area of the Hakkoda Mountains is enveloped in quiet and untouched winter nature. You can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and refresh yourself in the serene and beautiful natural surroundings.

4. 忘れられない体験 Unforgettable Experience

スリリングで冒険心をくすぐるバックカントリーツアーは、一生の思い出になること間違いなしです。壮大な景色とエキサイティングなアクティビティが、忘れられない体験を提供します。

The thrilling and adventurous backcountry tour is sure to create lifelong memories. The breathtaking scenery and exciting activities offer an unforgettable experience.

■バックカントリーのリスクとは？

What are the risks of backcountry adventures?

バックカントリーの冒険には、雪崩や天候の急変、遭難、冷え込みや低体温症、怪我などのリスクが伴いますが、これらのリスクを理解し、十分な準備と知識を持ってバックカントリーに臨むことが大切です。経験豊富なガイドと一緒にツアーに参加することで、安全に楽しむことができ、安全対策をしっかりと行い、自然の美しさを満喫しましょう。

Backcountry adventures come with risks such as avalanches, sudden weather changes, getting lost, cold and hypothermia, and injuries, but understanding these risks and undertaking these adventures with adequate preparation and knowledge, and participating in tours with experienced guides, ensure safety and allows you to fully enjoy the beauty of nature with proper safety measures in place.

八甲田専属30年以上のベテランガイド

八甲田山を知り尽くしたベテランガイドが天候や、雪の状態を見ながら、安全なコースを案内いたします。Our seasoned guide, who knows the Hakkoda Mountains inside and out, will lead you on safe routes while carefully assessing the weather and snow conditions.HOTEL Jogakura 八甲田山専属のベテランスキーガイド

『スキーガイド隊長 寺嶋より お客様へ』

八甲田山バックカントリースキーツアーは、あなたがこれまで経験したことのない冒険と感動を提供します。八甲田山は、その豊かな自然美と深いパウダースノーで知られ、手つかずの自然景観が広がる場所です。

誰も滑っていない新雪に最初のトラックを描く快感は格別で、滑った後に自分のトレースを振り返る爽快感は、実際に体験しなければわからない魅力です。パウダースノーの上を滑る無重力感は、一度味わえば忘れられないでしょう。また、八甲田山では、雪で覆われたモノトーンの幻想的な世界が広がり、風の音や水の流れる音など、自然の音だけが響く静寂な環境で、本当の自然を感じることができます。

経験豊富なプロフェッショナルのガイドが同行し、安全かつ安心して参加できます。静かで手つかずの冬の自然に包まれてリフレッシュすることができ、これらのエキサイティングな体験は一生の思い出になること間違いなしです。さらに、時期や天候、気温、風、積雪などが毎回異なり、その時々の状況に合わせて自然と対話しながら滑る楽しさがあります。ご参加をお待ちしております！

The Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Ski Tour offers an adventure and excitement like no other. The Hakkoda Mountains are renowned for their rich natural beauty and deep powder snow, providing an untouched natural landscape for exploration.

The thrill of carving the first tracks on untouched powder snow is unparalleled, and the exhilaration of looking back at your tracks after a run is an experience that must be felt to be truly understood. The sensation of weightlessness as you glide over powder snow is unforgettable. Additionally, Hakkoda offers a monochromatic, snow-covered world that is enchanting, where only the sounds of wind and flowing water resonate in the serene environment, allowing you to truly connect with nature.

Accompanied by experienced professional guides, you can participate safely and with confidence. Being enveloped in the quiet, untouched winter nature allows you to refresh and rejuvenate, making these exciting experiences truly unforgettable. Moreover, the conditions in the backcountry change with the seasons, weather, temperatures, wind, and snowfall, offering the joy of adapting to and interacting with nature's ever-changing circumstances. We look forward to your participation!

"From Chief Ski Guide, Terashima"

【HOTEL Jogakura バックカントリースキーツアー参加費用】

開催期間：冬期中

参加費用： 1日 6,600円（半日 4,400円）、保険料 500円（3泊4日）※その他機材レンタル費

申込方法： ツアーにご参加の方はホテル内ツアー受付所にて（前日の18:30まで）

ビーコンはPIEPS製品を採用参加者全員にビーコン無料レンタル

ビーコンとは？

万が一、雪崩や遭難に遭った際、自分の位置情報を伝えるために用いられます。

また、自分だけでなく、仲間の方が雪崩や遭難に遭った際にも役立ちます。

雪山で命を守るためにも、ビーコンはツアー参加者全員で持っておきましょう。

バックカントリースキーレンタル

雪深い八甲田山でツアーに適切なスキーをツアーガイドがセッティングしレンタル。

SALOMON 社製スキーセットがレンタルできる、サロモンレンタル(SALOMON RENTAL) コーナー併設。

スキーヤー専用ロッカールームバックカントリーツアーに便利な施設

ホテル館内に「スキー靴乾燥室」、「スキーヤー専用ロッカールーム」をご用意しておりますので、お気軽にご利用ください。

天候が悪い場合は、館内にてボルダリングやフィットネスコーナーをご利用いただけます。

Free Beacon Rental for All Participants

Beacons are provided free of charge to all participants. They are used to transmit your location in the event of an avalanche or getting lost. They are also invaluable if a companion is caught in an avalanche or gets lost. To ensure everyone's safety in the snowy mountains, all tour participants should carry a beacon.

We also offer convenient facilities, including ski rentals.

バックカントリーツアーの後には至福の温泉で極上のひととき

カモシカ出現Snowboard天気がいい日は岩木山も！

■バイブラバス

気泡浴により血流の改善、美肌、シェイプアップなどの効果が期待されます。温熱効果と、気泡によるマッサージ効果、気泡がはじける時に生じる超音波などが相乗的に作用するとされます。副交感神経が優位となり、高いリラックス効果によって疲労回復を促進します。

■ジェットバス

ジェット噴流のマッサージ効果により、筋肉の凝りがほぐれます。また、温泉との相乗効果により身体全体の血流アップの効果も期待できます。お好みの場所にジェットを当ててご利用ください。

スキー・スノーボード・登山などのアフターケアにもおすすめです。

Enjoy Blissful Moments in the Hot Springs After Your Backcountry Tour

寝浴で、城ヶ倉の景色を心ゆくまで堪能

Vibra Bath Expect improved blood circulation, enhanced skin beauty, and body toning effects from the bubble bath. The combined effects of heat, bubble massage, and ultrasound produced when bubbles burst work synergistically. This leads to a dominant parasympathetic nervous system, promoting high relaxation and aiding in fatigue recovery.

Jet Bath The massage effect of the jet streams helps to relieve muscle tension. Additionally, the combined effect with the hot spring can improve overall blood circulation. You can direct the jets to your preferred spots. It’s highly recommended for aftercare following skiing, snowboarding, or hiking.

厳選した旬の恵みをいただく会席料理

吟味を重ねて選び抜いた旬の素材を、料理人が一品一品丁寧に料理。

季節ごとに味はもちろん目にも楽しい彩り豊かな会席料理を暖炉のあるダイニングで。

青森の山海の幸をお楽しみください。

Carefully selected seasonal ingredients are meticulously prepared by our chefs, with each dish crafted to perfection. Enjoy kaiseki cuisine that is not only a delight to the palate but also a feast for the eyes, with vibrant colors reflecting the changing seasons, all served in a dining room with a cozy fireplace. Savor the bounty of Aomori's mountains and seas.

木の温もりに満ちあふれ、ヨーロッパの山荘を思わせるナチュラルな造りの客室

A room filled with the warmth of wood, designed in a natural style reminiscent of European mountain lodges.

■ROYAL SUITE ロイヤルスイート

■Junior-Suite ジュニアスイート

■Comfort-Twin コンフォートツイン

■Duplex-Twinデュプレックスツイン

八甲田山岳スキー安全対策協議会が【Mt.八甲田ローカルルール】を制定

【Mt.八甲田ローカルルール】が八甲田山岳スキー安全対策協議会により制定されております。

ルールでは、警察から同協議会に遭難・捜索救助の要請があった場合、救助に関わる費用を遭難者に請求する。スキー、スノーボード、登山にかかわらず管理区域外、閉鎖中のコース、営業時間外での捜索・救助活動が対象で、捜索に当たった人員の日当1人当たり3万円、ロープウエー時間外運行費1回5万円、リフト時間外運行費1回1万円など。

The Hakkoda Mountain Ski Safety Council has established the "Mt. Hakkoda Local Rules."

HOTELJogakura

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqT9-8ZBwS8 ]

施設情報

【企業名】 株式会社城ヶ倉観光

【ホテル名】 HOTEL Jogakura

【公式HP】 https://www.jogakura.com/

【所在地】 〒030‐0111 青森県青森市荒川字南荒川八甲田山中

【電 話】 017‐738-0658

【客室数】 31室 チェックイン14：00/チェックアウト10：00

【アクセス】 青森駅より車で約60分

JRバスみずうみ号 城ヶ倉温泉停留所前