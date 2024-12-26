1月開始の「dポイント」「d払い」キャンペーン
株式会社NTTドコモ
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_1_609a876cabc0ae5832d9eaa762313e8c.jpg ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_2_f18e790e5135ba668a6262adc137eef1.jpg ]
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_3_8badf2ef0ebb932dca7516ab42b6bd3c.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_4_99c7db47d82f6595da154eaeb24bbf72.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_5_00f1e8d2c2c03c376c587146d419072d.jpg ]
[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_6_74b8a71e759c653389a4c9dcfd762b2e.jpg ]
[表7: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_7_07ebed95110d74e7076a6538239800bb.jpg ]
[表8: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_8_f2b93acf3035460373b9892fc4042695.jpg ]
[表9: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/57_9_0c2ca3187795b3cbe7f6a11e821e527e.jpg ]
https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d141840-57-15880063f2c0878ce71e4dd7a7132106.pdf
株式会社NTTドコモ（以下、ドコモ）は、「dポイント」「d払い(R)」においておトクなキャンペーンを開催いたします。詳細は、下表のとおりです。
＊キャンペーンには諸条件や注意事項がございます。詳細はキャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。キャンペーンサイトは、キャンペーン開始日よりご確認いただけます。
＜dポイントキャンペーン＞
＜d払いキャンペーン＞
ドコモは、「dポイント」、「d払い」の利便性向上を通じ、お客さまの毎日がおトクで、楽しく、便利な生活になるよう努めてまいります。
＊「d払い」は、株式会社NTTドコモの登録商標です。
＊「d払い」は、株式会社NTTドコモの登録商標です。
