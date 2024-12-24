Ringo Magazine Launches First Issue with an Exclusive NYC Celebration

株式会社Multiple Tokyo

Please scroll to the bottom of the page for the Japanese version.

日本語訳はページ下部にあります。スクロールしてご覧下さい。

NEW YORK, NY - December 24, 2024: Multiple Tokyo Inc., headquartered in Tokyo and led by CEO Miki Kakebayashi, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ringo Magazine, an innovative print and digital publication. To celebrate this milestone, a launch party will take place at

Art to Ware in the iconic Westfield World Trade Center Oculus.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Art to Ware, Westfield World Trade Center Oculus, 185 Greenwich Street, Lower

Level, New York, NY 10007

Activities: Complimentary matcha and mini croissants, live jazz performance, wearable art,

raffles, and a collaborative appearance by PUCK Magazine.

This event marks an exciting moment for the Ringo Magazine team, composed of a global

network of creators including current and former students of Parsons School of Design,

alongside contributors from Japan, Canada, Chile, the UK, and beyond.

“As a published author, former zine maker and blogger, hosting the Ringo Magazine launch at Art to Ware is a full-circle fashion moment for me. I’ve always had a deep love for publishing

and magazines, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this creative milestone with a global community

of designers and artists in the heart of New York City.” - Lesley Ware, Founder Art to Ware

About Ringo Magazine

Named for the apple-a symbol of vitality, fragility, and risk-taking-Ringo Magazine blends

Japanese editorial expertise with global creative sensibilities. With a focus on art, design,

culture, fashion, sustainability, and more, Ringo Magazine aspires to create a platform for

diverse voices to share their passions and connect with like-minded individuals worldwide.

By combining the depth of Japanese storytelling with a global perspective, we aim to foster

empathy and collaboration across borders.

Future Outlook

Ringo Magazine will be published quarterly, with the second issue slated for Spring 2025. We

are actively seeking creators from all disciplines to contribute and share their work on an

international stage. A Tokyo launch event for the Japanese edition is scheduled for early

February 2025. More details will be announced soon.

About Art to Ware

Art to Ware is a wearable art gallery that brings upcycled, one-of-a-kind, and thrifted pieces to New York City’s fashion scene. With locations at Port Authority and the Oculus, Art to Ware

collaborates with emerging designers and fosters sustainable fashion practices. The store

serves as an incubator for creativity and innovation, offering opportunities for young designers and entrepreneurs to launch their brands in NYC. Art to Ware was founded by author and

fashion innovator Lesley Ware in 2021 and is supported by Chashama.

Website: www.arttoware.com(https://www.arttoware.com/)

About Multiple Tokyo Inc.

Multiple Tokyo Inc., established in 2023, is headquartered in Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo,

and specializes in consulting, editorial production, and fashion design and art. As a proud

member of the ABC Association of Japan, the company continues to innovate and collaborate globally in these creative fields.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ring0magazine/(https://www.instagram.com/ring0magazine/)

Ringo Magazine創刊、NYCでローンチパーティーを開催

株式会社Multiple Tokyo (本社：東京都港区西麻布、代表：掛林美紀) は、このたび自社メディアとして「Ringo Magazine」を創刊しました。また、この創刊を記念し、ニューヨークおよび東京にてローンチパーティーを開催します。

イベントの詳細（現地時間）

日付：2024年12月27日（金）

時間：午後5時～午後7時

場所：Art to Ware, Westfield World Trade Center Oculus, 185 Greenwich Street, Lower

Level, New York, NY 10007

アクティビティ：抹茶とミニクロワッサンの提供、ジャズの生演奏、ウェアラブル・アート、 抽選会、PUCK Magazineとのコラボレーションなど。

このイベントは、パーソンズ美術大学の在校生や卒業生、日本、カナダ、チリ、イギリス、そして世界各国からの寄稿者を含むグローバルなクリエイター・ネットワークで構成されるRingo Magazineチームにとって、エキサイティングな瞬間です。

Art to Ware創設者のLesley Wareは次のように語ります；

「作家であり、元ZINE製作者であり、ブロガーである私にとって、Art to WareでRingo Magazineの創刊を主催することは、ファッションを一周するような瞬間です。私は常に出版と雑誌を深く愛してきました。このクリエイティブなマイルストーンを、グローバルなコミュニティと一緒に祝うことができることに興奮している。このクリエイティブな節目を、ニューヨークの中心で、デザイナーやアーティストのグローバルなコミュニティとともに祝うことができることにわくわくしています。」

Ringo Magazineについて

Ringo Magazineは、果実の持つ「生命力、儚さ」、聖書における「禁断の果実」のシンボルから「リスクをとってチャレンジすること」、編集チームが出会う場所となったニューヨーク(Big Apple)、から名付けました。アート、デザイン、カルチャー、ファッション、サステイナビリティなどに焦点を当て、多様な人々が情熱を分かち合い、同じ志を持つ世界中の人々とつながるためのプラットフォームを作りたいと考えています。

日本のストーリーテリングの奥深さとグローバルな視点を組み合わせることで、国境を越えた共感とコラボレーションを育むことを目指します。

今後の展望

Ringo Magazineは季刊で、2025年春に第2号を発行する予定です。国際的な舞台で作品を発表するクリエイターを、あらゆる分野から積極的に募集しています。なお、2025年2月上旬には、東京で日本版の創刊イベントを予定しており、詳細は近日中に発表します。

Art to Wareについて

Art to Wareは、ニューヨークのファッション・シーンにアップサイクル、一点物、古着などの作品を提供するウェアラブル・アート・ギャラリーです。ポート・オーソリティーとオキュラスに店舗を構えるArt to Wareは、新進デザイナーとコラボレーションし、ニューヨークのファッション・シーンに古着を取り入れるなど、持続可能なファッションを育んでいます。店舗を創造性と革新のためのインキュベーターとして、若いデザイナーや起業家にニューヨークでブランドを立ち上げる機会を提供しています。Art to Wareは、作家でありファッション・イノベーターであるLesley Wareによって2021年に設立され、Chashamaによって支援されています。

ウェブサイト：www.arttoware.com(https://www.arttoware.com/)

株式会社Multiple Tokyoについて

株式会社Multiple Tokyoは東京都港区西麻布に2023年に設立されました。コンサルティング、エディトリアルプロデュース、ファッションデザイン・アートを事業領域とし、これらのクリエイティブ分野でグローバルな革新とコラボレーションを続けています。

日本ABC協会会員

インスタグラム：www.instagram.com/ring0magazine/(https://www.instagram.com/ring0magazine/)