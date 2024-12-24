マレーシアにて使用済み触媒リサイクル設備建設プロジェクトを受注＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(取締役社長 細井栄治)の子会社であるToyo Engineering & Construction Sdn. Bhd.(社長 筒井 善康、以下 Toyo-Malaysia)は、太陽鉱工マレーシア(太陽鉱工株式会社、社長 鈴木一史の100%子会社)から、マレーシア クアンタンのゲベン工業団地に使用済み触媒リサイクル設備を建設するプロジェクトを受注しました。Toyo-Malaysiaは設計、調達、建設工事を一括で受注し、2027年度第1四半期の商業運転を予定しています。

この設備では、石油精製などの工業プロセスで使用された触媒から有価金属を効率的に回収してリサイクルします。廃棄物を最小限にすることで、使用済み触媒処理による環境負荷を大幅に削減することができます。

TOYOは本プロジェクトを通じて、マレーシアの持続可能な社会の実現と、循環型経済の促進に貢献していきます。

2024年11月27日に開催された契約調印式左から2番目、太陽鉱工マレーシア 小野浩昭 取締役、3番目、Toyo-Malaysia 筒井善康 社長2024年12月18日に開催された起工式

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/136_1_2b83abaca28919865458f949d6fc4c31.jpg ]

--<English follows>--

Toyo-Malaysia Awarded EPC Contract for Spent Catalyst Recycle

Facility Project

Toyo Engineering & Construction Sdn. Bhd. (Managing Director Zenko Tsutsui, Toyo-Malaysia), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi), has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Spent Catalyst Recycle Facility in the Gebeng Industrial Zone in Kuantan, Malaysia, from Taiyo Koko Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. (President Kazufumi Suzuki). The facility’s commercial operation is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027.

The facility will focus on the efficient recovery and recycling of spent catalysts, which are critical materials in industrial processes such as petroleum refining. By recycling valuable metals and minimizing waste, the project aims to significantly reduce the environmental impact of spent catalyst disposal.

Through this project, TOYO reaffirms its commitment to achieving a sustainable society and fostering a circular economy in Malaysia.

Signing ceremony held on November 27, 2024From the left, the 2nd person is Hiroaki Ono, Director, Taiyo Koko Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, the 3rd person is Zenko Tsutsui, Managing Director, Toyo-MalaysiaGroundbreaking ceremony held on December 18, 2024

Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/136_2_51c7e593d1af9817ff0cb4628527138f.jpg ]