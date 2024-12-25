インドネシア パトゥハにて地熱発電所建設プロジェクトを受注＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社 (取締役社長 細井 栄治)のインドネシア子会社であるPT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (イカペテ、社長 吉原 淳、以下IKPT)は、コンソーシアムパートナーであるPT Wasa Mitra Engineering (ワサ・ミトラ・エンジニアリング)と共に、PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (ジオ・ディパ・エナジー)より、Patuha-2(パトゥハ2)地熱発電所の建設プロジェクトを受注しました。IKPTは設計、調達、建設工事を一括で受注し、2027年の完工を予定しています。

本プロジェクトは、西ジャワパトゥハ山近郊に建設予定で60.3MWの発電容量となり、コスト効率と現地調達率の向上に重点を置いています。地熱発電は環境負荷が少ない再生可能エネルギーの１つであり、インドネシアのカーボンニュートラル目標達成に向けた取り組みとなります。

IKPTは、今後も持続可能な社会の実現とインドネシアの経済発展に貢献していきます。

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/137_1_91be9491df8c264402a1cfde7e7a072d.jpg ]契約調印式左から、インドネシア・エネルギー鉱物資源省 新エネルギー・再生可能エネルギー・省エネルギー総局 Eniya Listiani Dei 総局長、PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) Yudistian Yunis 社長、IKPT 吉原 淳 社長、PT Wasa Mitra Engineering Dody Mardiansyah 社長、インドネシア・財務省 国有資産総局 Rionald Silaban 総局長

-- --

Contract Signing for Patuha-2 Geothermal Power Plant Project in Indonesia

PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (President Director Atsushi Yoshihara, IKPT), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi), together with its consortium partner PT Wasa Mitra Engineering (WME), has signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Patuha-2 Geothermal Power Plant Project (“Project”) with PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero). IKPT will undertake the EPC work for the project, which is slated for completion in 2027.

The Project, located near Mount Patuha in West Java, will deliver a Maximum Continuous Rating (MCR) gross 60.3 MW. It emphasizes cost efficiency and the use of local content (TKDN). Geothermal power generation is recognized as a renewable energy source with minimal environmental impact, aligning with Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing renewable energy usage. This project contributes to the country’s carbon neutrality goals and environmental sustainability through the maximization of clean energy usage.

IKPT remains committed to supporting the realization of a sustainable society and fostering the economic development of Indonesia.

Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/137_2_d7df1ed1dfb17411dd0633bbe22fd33f.jpg ]

Photo of signing ceremonyFrom the left, Eniya Listiani Dewi, the Director General of New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Yudistian Yunis, President Director of PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero), Atsushi Yoshihara, President Director of PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (IKPT), Dody Mardiansyah, President Director of PT Wasa Mitra Engineering, Rionald Silaban, Director General of State Assets, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia