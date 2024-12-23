UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX オープンのお知らせ　～　2025年1月15日より、今津景展を開催

株式会社UESHIMA

UESHIMA MUSEUM（https://ueshima-museum.com）では、2024年6月に渋谷教育学園の敷地内において開館致しました本館に続き、2025年1月、渋谷区千駄ヶ谷にてUESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEXをオープンする運びとなりましたので、お知らせいたします。

ANNEX館オープンに際しましては、2020年にフランスのPrix Jean François Pratでファイナリストに選出され、2022年にドイツ・カッセルで5年ごとに開催される重要な国際展「ドクメンタ15」に招聘されるなど、今最も国際的な活躍が期待される現代日本を代表する美術作家の一人である今津景の個展を開催致します。（予約方法等の詳細に関しましては、準備が完了次第、お知らせ致します。）

UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEXは、東京メトロ副都心線北参道駅2番出口より徒歩3分程の明治通りに面した建物内に開館し、渋谷の中心に位置する本館からは少し離れますが、大変アクセスいただき易い立地となっておりますので、本館と合わせて、また、ANNEX館単独でも、是非足をお運び下さい。

Following the opening of the UESHIMA MUSEUM within the Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen grounds in June 2024, we are pleased to inaugurate the new UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX as an additional venue for our collections.

To commemorate the opening of the ANNEX building, we are proud to host a solo exhibition by Kei Imazu, one of Japan’s most prominent contemporary artists, whose international acclaim continues to grow. Imazu was a finalist in France’s prestigious Prix Jean François Prat in 2020 and was invited to participate in documenta 15, the renowned international exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany, in 2022. Details regarding reservations and other information will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

The UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX is conveniently located along Meiji-dori Avenue, just a three-minute walk from Exit 2 of Kita-sando Station on the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line. While slightly distanced from the main museum in the heart of Shibuya, the ANNEX offers excellent accessibility. We warmly invite you to visit both the main museum and the ANNEX-or the ANNEX on its own-and experience the rich cultural offerings we provide.

**UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX 今津景展**

本展は、東京オペラシティ アートギャラリーで開催される大規模個展(2025年1月11日 - 3月23日)とも時期を合わせ、今津作品の中でも最大級の《生き残る》(2019年制作)を含む当館の今津作品コレクション12点全てを展観するものです。

今津の絵画作品はインターネット上で収集した様々なイメージを画像編集ソフトによって合成・改変した下図を作成し、それを元に油彩で描かれます。作品の中で見られる流動的な筆致や絵具の掠れなどは下図の段階で綿密に作られている他、画像編集ソフト内の描画ツールによる特性や、ソフトウェアの処理能力を超える作業負荷による画像データの損傷(バグやグリッジ)をも受容しています。それらは旧来の絵画手法によっては得られず、CG技術に支えられた仮想空間ならではの視覚体験です。今津はこの表現方法によって、絵画らしさ、デジタル画像らしさ、というような私たちが無意識的に抱いているステレオタイプを翻してみせます。手始めに思い込みの態度を捨てさせられることで、絵画に内包された今津の様々な問いかけに対して偏りのない精神で向き合えるように導かれていくのです。

今津がインターネットから集めた画像は、個人的な生活、歴史や社会的な問題意識、更には自らも含む生命の営みといった、大小様々な関心事に紐づいて選択的に拾い上げられています。本展は、今津の活動初期にあたる2000年代後半から現在までのおよそ20年弱のキャリアを大まかに辿る構成となっています。その間、今津が日本からインドネシア・バンドゥンへと活動の拠点を移し、異地の自然、宗教、文化、歴史に触れ自身のルーツを捉え直し、出産を経て育児と並行しながらの制作環境へと多くの変化を経験していったことは、作品の中でも大きな影響となって表れています。各年代ごとの作品に描かれているモチーフに変化が見られるとすれば、それは今津自身を取り巻く環境や社会に対する問題意識の変遷として捉えることもできるでしょう。インドネシアと日本という二つの国・地域が今津の精神の深部で繋がっていくに伴って、選び取られるモチーフは多様性を増し、一枚の絵画の中で語られるものは重層性を強めています。本展において、現在を生きるひとりの人間として、その同時代性を鮮やかに表象し得る稀有な美術家として、今津景のアクチュアリティに支えられた鋭い批評の眼差しを読み取っていただければ幸いです。

**UESHIMA MUSEUM ANNEX : Kei Imazu Exhibition**

Timed to coincide with her large-scale solo exhibition at Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery (January 11-March 23, 2025), this exhibition features all twelve Imazu's works from UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION, including her monumental 2019 painting "Survive".

Imazu’s paintings begin with a preparatory image meticulously composed and modified through image-editing software, drawing on an array of found images sourced from the internet. The fluid brushstrokes, paint drips, and subtle roughness evident in theｘ final works are not mere happenstance; these painterly qualities are methodically orchestrated at the digital stage. Moreover, Imazu’s process embraces the specific characteristics of digital drawing tools and even the data corruption (also known as "bugs" or "glitches"), that occur when software is pushed beyond its processing limits. The results are visual experiences unique to a CG-supported virtual realm-effects unattainable by traditional painting techniques. Through this distinctive method, Imazu subverts our subconscious stereotypes of what makes a painting “painterly” or a digital image “digital.” In doing so, she frees us from entrenched preconceptions, inviting us to engage with the questions her works pose with an open and unbiased mind.

The images Imazu sources from the internet reflect a wide spectrum of her interests, from personal life concerns and historical or societal issues, to the broader notions of life itself, including her own. Spanning the late 2000s to the present, this exhibition offers a broad overview of nearly two decades of Imazu’s career. During this period, she relocated her base of operations from Japan to Bandung, Indonesia; encountered new landscapes, religions, cultures, and histories; and experienced significant personal changes, including motherhood and raising a child. These shifts in life and environment have distinctly influenced the themes and motifs in her work. Changes in subject matter from one period to the next can be read as reflections of evolving social and personal consciousness. As Imazu’s inner world intertwines more deeply with both Indonesia and Japan, the range of motifs she selects grows increasingly diverse, layering multiple narratives within a single canvas.

We hope that through this exhibition, visitors will discern the sharp critical perspective that anchors Imazu’s contemporaneity: as an individual living today and as a rare artist capable of vividly representing the spirit of our time. It is our pleasure to present this exhibition as a testament to her artistic relevance.

**お問い合わせ先/Contact**

UESHIMA MUSEUM事務局 info@ueshima-museum.com