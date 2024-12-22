フリューDL版ゲームが【最大91％割引】になる”年末年始セール”開催！最新作『レナティス』＆話題作『クライマキナ』が過去最大割引！

フリュー株式会社

　フリュー株式会社（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：三嶋隆、以下フリュー）は、Nintendo Switch(TM)、PlayStation(R)4、PlayStation(R)5にて発売中のゲームソフトにつきまして、ダウンロード版が【最大91%OFF】になる“年末年始セール”を開催中です。




　2024年7月25日に発売した最新作『REYNATIS／レナティス』や話題作『クライマキナ／CRYMACHINA』が過去最大割引となる他、『MODEL Debut3 #nicola/モデルデビュー3 ニコラ』、『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮極み』、『聖塔神記 トリニティトリガー』、『モナーク／Monark』、『Caligula2／カリギュラ 2』、など、フリューオリジナルタイトルを含むダウンロードソフト各種がお得な価格にてお買い求めいただけます。



＜セール期間＞


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5／Nintendo Switch(TM)：　2025年1月17日（金）23時59分まで


＜セール価格 （税込表記）＞


■PICK UP! 『REYNATIS／レナティス』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　 \4,915（44%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10005046


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\4,915（44%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000053340


【特別パック付き】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　 \5,420（44%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA19114_00-REYNATISDELUX002


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\5,420（44%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022682


【リベレーターズエディション】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　 \7,761（44%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA19114_00-REYNATISDELUX001


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\7,761（44%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022681


■PICK UP!『クライマキナ／CRYMACHINA』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\4,235（50%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYMACHINAGAME00


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\4,235（50%オフ）　　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000046168.html


【はなまるエディション】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\5,115（50%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYDXSET00000001


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\5,115（50%オフ）


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000017262.html


【アルティメットはなまるエディション】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\6,215（50%オフ）　　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYDXSET00000002


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\6,215（50%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000017261.html


■『レジェンド オブ レガシー HDリマスター』


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　 \2,728（60%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16790_00-LLHDFULLGAME0000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\3,410（50%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000069706.html


■『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮 極み』


PlayStation(R)5　 \1,760（50%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16961_00-0394029304693522


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,760（50%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000068234.html



■『聖塔神記 トリニティトリガー』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\1,716（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-0000000000000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,716（80%オフ）　　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000027252.html


【デラックスエディション】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\2,134（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-DLX0000000000001


Nintendo Switch(TM) \2,134（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000015011.html


【アルティメットエディション】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\2,992（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-DLX0000000000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　　\2,992（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000015012.html


■ 『MODEL Debut3 #nicola』


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\4,144（40%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000058431.html


■『モナーク／Monark』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\1,694（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA02326_00-MONARKJP00000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,694（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000038318.html


【デジタルアートブック付版】


PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5　\2,178（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA02326_00-0000000000000001


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\2,178（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000012930.html



■『Caligula2』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)5　\2,633（70%オフ）


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16381_00-0000000000000000


PlayStation(R)4　\1,755（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA20217_00-0000000000000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,755（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000034422.html


【デジタルデラックス版】


PlayStation(R)5　\4,884（70%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16381_00-0000000000000002


PlayStation(R)4　\3,256（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA20217_00-0000000000000002


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\3,256（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000012292.html


■『アライアンス・アライブ HDリマスター』


PlayStation(R)4　 \1,381（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA12600_00-FULLGAME00000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,381（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000011437.html


■『CRYSTAR -クライスタ-』


【通常版】


PlayStation(R)4　\1,755（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA09268_00-0000000000000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,155（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000043080.html


【デジタルデラックス版】


PlayStation(R)4　\2,035（80%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA09268_00-CRYSTARDELUXESET


【デジタルアートブック付き版】


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\1,595（80%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000049979.html


■『WORK×WORK』


PlayStation(R)4　\493（91%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA14364_00-WORKWORK00000001


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\500（90%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000001988.html


■『ロジカル真王』


PlayStation(R)5　\770（50%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13946_00-0257846952469998


PlayStation(R)4　\770（50%オフ）　


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA40926_00-0239794869726610


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\770（50%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000057434.html


■『ゴーストパレード』


PlayStation(R)4　\484（90%オフ）


https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA18611_00-0000000000000000


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\500（89%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000028216.html


■『フィッシング ファイターズ』


Nintendo Switch(TM)　\500（79%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000037666.html


■『ディープダイビング アドベンチャー』




Nintendo Switch(TM)　\500（83%オフ）　


https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000034191.html


＜権利表記＞


『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮 極み』


(C) ミウラタダヒロ／集英社・ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん製作委員会



『MODEL Debut3 #nicola/モデルデビュー3 ニコラ』


(C) SHINCHOSHA　(C) FURYU Corporation.



『ロジカル真王』


(C) Shogakukan, Hiro Morita　(C) FURYU Corporation.



他タイトル


(C) FURYU Corporation.










※　Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。　　


※　“PlayStation”は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。


※　その他記載されている会社名、製品名、サービス名等は、それぞれ各社の商標または登録商標です。