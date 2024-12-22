フリューDL版ゲームが【最大91％割引】になる”年末年始セール”開催！最新作『レナティス』＆話題作『クライマキナ』が過去最大割引！
フリュー株式会社（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：三嶋隆、以下フリュー）は、Nintendo Switch(TM)、PlayStation(R)4、PlayStation(R)5にて発売中のゲームソフトにつきまして、ダウンロード版が【最大91%OFF】になる“年末年始セール”を開催中です。
2024年7月25日に発売した最新作『REYNATIS／レナティス』や話題作『クライマキナ／CRYMACHINA』が過去最大割引となる他、『MODEL Debut3 #nicola/モデルデビュー3 ニコラ』、『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮極み』、『聖塔神記 トリニティトリガー』、『モナーク／Monark』、『Caligula2／カリギュラ 2』、など、フリューオリジナルタイトルを含むダウンロードソフト各種がお得な価格にてお買い求めいただけます。
＜セール期間＞
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5／Nintendo Switch(TM)： 2025年1月17日（金）23時59分まで
＜セール価格 （税込表記）＞
■PICK UP! 『REYNATIS／レナティス』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \4,915（44%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10005046
Nintendo Switch(TM) \4,915（44%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000053340
【特別パック付き】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \5,420（44%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA19114_00-REYNATISDELUX002
Nintendo Switch(TM) \5,420（44%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022682
【リベレーターズエディション】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \7,761（44%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA19114_00-REYNATISDELUX001
Nintendo Switch(TM) \7,761（44%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022681
■PICK UP!『クライマキナ／CRYMACHINA』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \4,235（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYMACHINAGAME00
Nintendo Switch(TM) \4,235（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000046168.html
【はなまるエディション】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \5,115（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYDXSET00000001
Nintendo Switch(TM) \5,115（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000017262.html
【アルティメットはなまるエディション】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \6,215（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13324_00-CRYDXSET00000002
Nintendo Switch(TM) \6,215（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000017261.html
■『レジェンド オブ レガシー HDリマスター』
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \2,728（60%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16790_00-LLHDFULLGAME0000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \3,410（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000069706.html
■『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮 極み』
PlayStation(R)5 \1,760（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16961_00-0394029304693522
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,760（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000068234.html
■『聖塔神記 トリニティトリガー』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \1,716（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-0000000000000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,716（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000027252.html
【デラックスエディション】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \2,134（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-DLX0000000000001
Nintendo Switch(TM) \2,134（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000015011.html
【アルティメットエディション】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \2,992（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA06376_00-DLX0000000000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \2,992（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000015012.html
■ 『MODEL Debut3 #nicola』
Nintendo Switch(TM) \4,144（40%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000058431.html
■『モナーク／Monark』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \1,694（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA02326_00-MONARKJP00000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,694（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000038318.html
【デジタルアートブック付版】
PlayStation(R)4／PlayStation(R)5 \2,178（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA02326_00-0000000000000001
Nintendo Switch(TM) \2,178（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000012930.html
■『Caligula2』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)5 \2,633（70%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16381_00-0000000000000000
PlayStation(R)4 \1,755（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA20217_00-0000000000000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,755（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000034422.html
【デジタルデラックス版】
PlayStation(R)5 \4,884（70%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA16381_00-0000000000000002
PlayStation(R)4 \3,256（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA20217_00-0000000000000002
Nintendo Switch(TM) \3,256（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000012292.html
■『アライアンス・アライブ HDリマスター』
PlayStation(R)4 \1,381（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA12600_00-FULLGAME00000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,381（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000011437.html
■『CRYSTAR -クライスタ-』
【通常版】
PlayStation(R)4 \1,755（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA09268_00-0000000000000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,155（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000043080.html
【デジタルデラックス版】
PlayStation(R)4 \2,035（80%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA09268_00-CRYSTARDELUXESET
【デジタルアートブック付き版】
Nintendo Switch(TM) \1,595（80%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000049979.html
■『WORK×WORK』
PlayStation(R)4 \493（91%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA14364_00-WORKWORK00000001
Nintendo Switch(TM) \500（90%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000001988.html
■『ロジカル真王』
PlayStation(R)5 \770（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-PPSA13946_00-0257846952469998
PlayStation(R)4 \770（50%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA40926_00-0239794869726610
Nintendo Switch(TM) \770（50%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000057434.html
■『ゴーストパレード』
PlayStation(R)4 \484（90%オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0536-CUSA18611_00-0000000000000000
Nintendo Switch(TM) \500（89%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000028216.html
■『フィッシング ファイターズ』
Nintendo Switch(TM) \500（79%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/D70010000037666.html
■『ディープダイビング アドベンチャー』
Nintendo Switch(TM) \500（83%オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000034191.html
＜権利表記＞
『ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん 湯けむり迷宮 極み』
(C) ミウラタダヒロ／集英社・ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん製作委員会
『MODEL Debut3 #nicola/モデルデビュー3 ニコラ』
(C) SHINCHOSHA (C) FURYU Corporation.
『ロジカル真王』
(C) Shogakukan, Hiro Morita (C) FURYU Corporation.
他タイトル
(C) FURYU Corporation.
※ Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
※ “PlayStation”は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
※ その他記載されている会社名、製品名、サービス名等は、それぞれ各社の商標または登録商標です。