イード、PCゲームのSteamキー付きブロマイド販売サービス「ゲムマイド」で12月20日よりウィンターセール2024を開催

株式会社イード

株式会社イード（本社：東京都中野区、代表取締役：宮川 洋、以下 イード）は、PCゲームの配信プラットフォームであるSteamのアクティベーションコード「Steamキー」付きのブロマイドを販売する「ゲムマイド」にて、12月20日（金）10:00から「ゲムマイド ウィンターセール 2024」を開始いたします。開催期間は、12月20日（金）10:00から2025年1月2日（木）18:00まで。今回のセールではゲムマイドで販売中の20作品以上がセール対象となります。

■ゲムマイド ウィンターセール 2024概要

セール期間：2024年12月20日（金）10:00～2025年1月2日（木）18:00

セール商品一覧ページ：https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/productlist.aspx?OnSale=true

ゲムマイド販売サイト：https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/

【セール対象タイトルと価格（すべて税込み）】

＜株式会社イード＞

・『ウィザードリィ外伝 五つの試練』

販売価格：3,980円 ⇒ セール販売価格：3,383円（15% OFF）

＜株式会社インティ・クリエイツ＞

・『蒼き雷霆（アームドブルー） ガンヴォルト 鎖環（ギブス）』

販売価格：3,980円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,791円（55% OFF）

・『グリム・ガーディアンズ デーモンパージ』

販売価格：3,480円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,740円（50% OFF）

・『ぎゃる☆がんＶＲ』

販売価格：2,980円 ⇒ セール販売価格：745円（75% OFF）

・『九魂の久遠』

販売価格：4,280円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,568円（40% OFF）

・『カルドアンシェル』

販売価格：3,480円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,784円（20% OFF）

・『白き鋼鉄のX（イクス） 2』

販売価格：2,980円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,192円（60% OFF）

・『Dragon Marked For Death』

販売価格：4,000円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,000円（50% OFF）

・『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2』

販売価格：1,480円 ⇒ セール販売価格：592円（60% OFF）

＜株式会社コスモマキアー＞

・『トリガーハート エグゼリカ』

販売価格：3,400円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,380円（30% OFF）

＜株式会社Cygames＞

・『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！』

販売価格：4,840円 ⇒ セール販売価格：3,388円（30% OFF）

・『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者』

販売価格：1,500円 ⇒ セール販売価格：450円（70% OFF）

＜株式会社THQ Nordic Japan＞

・『BIOMUTANT』

販売価格：5,170円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,292円（75% OFF）

・『Last Train Home』

販売価格：5,170円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,585円（50% OFF）

・『Jagged Alliance 3』

販売価格：5,830円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,915円（50% OFF）

・『Way of the Hunter』

販売価格：5,170円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,292円（75% OFF）

・『Wreckfest』

販売価格：3,500円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,400円（60% OFF）

・『Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure』

販売価格：3,589円 ⇒ セール販売価格：2,369円（34% OFF）

＜株式会社ビサイド＞

・『狐のかえり道』

販売価格：1,800円 ⇒ セール販売価格：1,530円（15% OFF）

・『フルーツマウンテン』

販売価格：980円 ⇒ セール販売価格：588円（40% OFF）

・『幻日のヨハネ - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -』

販売価格：5,280円 ⇒ セール販売価格：3,168円（40% OFF）

＜わくわくゲームズ合同会社＞

・『ナツノカナタbeyond』

販売価格：1,500円 ⇒ セール販売価格：900円（40% OFF）

・『闇鍋人狼』

販売価格：1,500円 ⇒ セール販売価格：900円（40% OFF）

コピーライト：

(C) IID, Inc. (C) 59 Studio. (C) Basiscape Co.,Ltd. Original Monster Design by Suemi Jun. Wizardry(TM) is a trademark of Drecom Co.,Ltd.

(C) Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

(C) Cygames, Inc.

(C) 2021 THQ Nordic AB & Experiment 101 AB. Developed by Experiment 101 AB. THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

Last Train Home (C) 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Ashborne Games s.r.o.. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

(C) 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Haemimont Games. Jagged Alliance, THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

Way of the Hunter (C) 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Nine Rocks Games, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

(C) 2014-2018 Bugbear Entertainment Ltd. Published & Distributed by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved

(C) 2024 THQ Nordic AB Sweden. Developed by Massive Miniteam, Germany. Published by www.Handy-Games.com GmbH, Germany. Oddsparks, THQ, THQ Nordic, HandyGames, and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

(C) 2024 BeXide Inc.

(C)PROJECT YOHANE / BeXide Inc.

“TriggerHeart EXELICA“ (C) Cosmo Machia Inc. All Rights Reserved.

■ゲムマイドについて

ゲムマイドは、PCゲームの配信プラットフォームであるSteamで使用可能なアクティベーションコード「Steamキー」がプリントされたブロマイドです。あらかじめ申し込みサイトで購入手続き・決済を行った上で、Steamキーがついたゲーム関連画像のブロマイドを大判の2Lサイズ（横178×縦127mm）の写真用紙に高画質でプリントします。ゲームタイトルの購入の記念として、保存してお楽しみいただけます。ブロマイドは決済後に発行されるコンテンツ番号をマルチコピー機（※）に入力することで出力できます。（※）対象店舗：ファミリーマート、ローソン （一部の店舗ではご利用いただけません）

ゲムマイド販売サイト：https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/

■本リリースに関するお問合せ

メディア事業本部 担当：城

https://www.iid.co.jp/contact/entameprint_contact.html



広報担当

https://www.iid.co.jp/contact/pr_contact.html

(https://www.iid.co.jp/contact/pr_contact.html)

株式会社イード

〒164-0012 東京都中野区本町1-32-2 ハーモニータワー17階

URL：https://www.iid.co.jp/