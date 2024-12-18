石巻工房「能登ヒバ」の採用について

株式会社石巻工房能登ヒバ AA STOOL (石巻にて撮影)

この度、石巻工房では新しく「能登ヒバ」をラインナップに採用し、伊勢丹でのイベントにて能登ヒバを使用した家具などの販売を開始いたします。

― 能登ヒバの採用について

東日本震災をきっかけに生まれた家具ブランドとして、能登半島震災の復興へわたしたちができることを模索していた中、フルタニランバー(https://www.furu-tani.co.jp/)の提供する地域材「能登ヒバ」に出会いました。創業以来石巻で手づくりされる定番商品である「The Originals」は、シンプルな素材、 シンプルな形状、屋内外での使用に適した商品です。The Originals の商品は、無塗装で屋外使用可能な品質のよい木材を必要としており、能登ヒバは木質が美しく、朽ちにくく無塗装での屋外使用も可能であり、石巻工房の商品ともよく合います。能登ヒバを使用した商品を作り販売することで、能登半島震災へのサステナブルな復興の一助になればと採用に至りました。

フルタニランバー社長 古谷隆明氏コメント

これまで能登ヒバは丸太の価格が低迷していましたが、家具などへの活用による高付加価値化で丸太相場価格向上を図り、山主や林業従事者に還元され、供給体制の安定化や再造林につながることを目指し、能登の復興の一助となるよう石巻工房と協力して取り組んでまいります。

―伊勢丹イベント販売について

子供向け家具でコラボレーションしているWoset(https://woset.world/ja)の下記イベントにて、能登ヒバを採用した家具を販売開始いたします。

会期：2024年12月18日(水) ― 12月25日（水）

会場：伊勢丹新宿店本館6階 センターパーク/ザ・ステージ#6

イベント：Woset Winter Bazaar



能登ヒバを使用したアニマルキットシリーズの先行販売や、人気のDROPがペン立てとなるDIYキットを初お目見えいたします。また、特別色のRA birdや今回のバザールで什器として使用する能登ヒバの家具も販売いたします。会場では、Wosetとのコラボレーションによるオリジナルのカスタネットワークショップも開催されます。

今後もAA STOOL、ISHINOMAKI STOOLなどの代表商品をはじめ、能登ヒバのラインナップを拡大していく予定です。

Ishinomaki Laboratory is pleased to introduce Noto Hiba to its product lineup, with furniture made from this material debuting at the upcoming event held at Isetan Shinjuku.

―The Introduction of Noto Hiba

As a furniture brand born out of the Great East Japan Earthquake, we have been exploring ways to contribute to the recovery efforts following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. During this process, we discovered Noto Hiba, a regional timber supplied by Furutani Lumber.

Our flagship series, The Originals, has been handcrafted in Ishinomaki since our founding. Known for the simple use of materials, minimal design, and versatility for both indoor and outdoor use, these products demand high-quality, untreated wood that can endure outdoor conditions. With its beautiful grain and natural resistance to decay, Noto Hiba aligns perfectly with Ishinomaki Laboratory’s product concept, making it an ideal material.

By crafting and selling products using Noto Hiba, we hope to contribute to the sustainable recovery of the Noto Peninsula, the region that inspired our adoption of this material.

Comment from Mr. Takaaki Furutani, President of Furutani Lumber:

“The market price for Noto Hiba logs has stagnated in recent years, but we aim to enhance their value through applications such as furniture production. This will not only help improve log prices but also benefit landowners and forestry workers while supporting sustainable supply chains and reforestation efforts. Together with Ishinomaki Laboratory, we are committed to contributing to the recovery of Noto.”

―Items at the Isetan event:

Following our collaboration with Woset(https://woset.world/) in creating children’s furniture, items featuring Noto Hiba will be available for purchase.

Dates: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Venue: Isetan Shinjuku Main Building, 6th Floor, Center Park/The Stage #6

Event: Woset Winter Bazaar



The event will offer a sneak preview of the Animal Kit Series made from Noto Hiba, along with the debut of a DIY kit that transforms the popular DROP item into a pen stand. Special color versions of the RA Bird and custom furniture crafted from Noto Hiba, also featured as event fixtures, will be available for purchase. Additionally, an original castanet workshop in collaboration with Woset will be held at the venue.

Moving forward, we plan to expand the Noto Hiba lineup to include iconic products, such as the AA STOOL and ISHINOMAKI STOOL.