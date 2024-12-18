バンコクの高級デパート「エンポリウム」に「グッドグラス」が初登場！期間限定販売を実施

株式会社アイワ工業GOODGLAS Shiba dog 柴犬マグ 唐草スカーフMymelody マイメロディ ダブルウォールグラスHello Kitty ハローキティ ダブルウォールグラスGlass Straw Hello Kitty ハローキティ マイストローGlass Straｗ MyMelody マイメロディ マイストロー

株式会社アイワ工業「グッドグラスジャパン」（本社：愛知県半田市、代表取締役：榊原 和彦）は、タイ・バンコクにある高級デパート「エンポリウム」にて、2024年12月18日から2025年1月8日までの期間限定で「グッドグラス」商品の販売を実施します。

期間中は、繰り返し使用可能で使い捨てストロー削減に貢献できるエコなガラス製マイストローや、可愛らしい動物をモチーフにした二層構造グラスなど、ユニークで環境に優しい商品を販売いたします。また、サンリオの大人気キャラクター「ハローキティ」「マイメロディ」「ポムポムプリン」をモチーフにしたグラスおよびストローも展開します。

AIWA Inc.,（headquartered in Handa City, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Kazuhiko Sakakibara, ）will conduct a limited-time sale of "GOODGLAS" products at the luxury department store "Enporium" in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 18 to January 8, 2025.

During this period, we will be selling eco-friendly glass straws that can be reused, contributing to the reduction of disposable straws.

Additionally, we will offer two-layer glasses featuring adorable animal motifs, as well as glasses and straws featuring highly popular Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Pompompurin.

Handmade ガラス職人による手作り販売店情報

販売場所: エンポリウム 4階

住所: 622 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

期間: 2024年12月18日～2025年1月8日

Sales Information

Location: Enporium, 4th floor

Address: 622 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Period: December 18th, 2024 - January 8th, 2025

グッドグラスについて

グッドグラスは、かわいらしい動物やキャラクターをモチーフにしたグラスやストローを製作しているハンドメイドガラスブランドです。熟練のガラス職人が一つひとつ丁寧に作り上げる商品は、まさに特別な逸品です。

近年では、環境への配慮から、繰り返し使えるガラス製マイストローも展開しています。

見ているだけでも心が和み、使うたびに笑顔になれるグッドグラスの製品は、日々の暮らしに彩りを添え、大切な人への贈り物としても喜ばれています。

About GOODGLAS

GOODGLAS is a handmade glass brand featuring adorable animal and character designs. Each piece is crafted by skilled glass artisans, giving it a unique and special quality.

In recent years, GOODGLAS has also introduced reusable glass straws as part of its eco-friendly focus.

With designs that are as delightful to look at as they are to use, GOODGLAS products bring smiles and relaxation to everyday life and are also popular as gifts.

The brand aims to inspire a new, eco-friendly lifestyle that is both enjoyable and sustainable.

Hello Kitty ダブルウォールグラスHello Kitty ダブルウォールグラス

商品について：About the Product

・二層構造グラス

グッドグラスの二層構造グラスは、内側の層に動物やキャラクターがデザインされており、飲み物を注ぐとそのデザインがよりはっきりと浮かび上がる、なんとも可愛いグラスです。注ぐ飲み物によって雰囲気が変化するのも、楽しいポイントの一つです。

グラスは、ガラス職人が手間をかけて一つ一つ丁寧に手作りしており、その品質にも特別な価値があります。

また、耐熱仕様なのでホットドリンクにも安心して使用でき、日常のティータイムをより豊かに彩ります。

・Double-Wall Glass

GOODGLAS’s double-wall glasses feature charming animal and character designs within the inner layer.

When a beverage is poured in, the design becomes more vivid, creating an adorable and unique effect. The ambiance changes depending on the drink, adding to the fun.

Each glass is handcrafted by skilled glass artisans, ensuring exceptional quality and uniqueness.

The glasses are also heat-resistant, making them safe for hot drinks, enhancing everyday tea time with a touch of warmth and elegance.

CAT Mag ねこマグCAT Mag ねこマグGlass Straw Sea Otter マイストロー ラッコGlass Straw Lucky Dog マイストロー 招き犬

ガラス製マイストロー

使い捨てゴミによる環境汚染が世界的な問題となっている中、グッドグラスは繰り返し使えるエコなガラス製マイストローを開発いたしました。

このマイストローは、単なるガラス製ストローではなく、ガラス職人の技術を駆使して本体にかわいらしいデザインを施しており、見るだけで心が弾むようなアイテムです。

多くの人にマイストローを使用してもらうためには、洗浄や持ち運びの手間を受け入れられることが必要です。私たちはその課題を解決するために、愛着が湧き、使うこと自体が楽しくなるようなストローの製作を目指しました。

グッドグラスのマイストローは、環境保護と日常の楽しみを両立させる新しいスタイルを提案しています。

※ストローには持ち運びに便利なシリコンケースと洗浄ブラシが付属しています。

・Glass Reusable Straw

As environmental pollution from disposable waste becomes a global issue, GOODGLAS has developed an eco-friendly reusable glass straw.

This reusable straw is more than just a glass straw; it’s crafted with delightful designs using the skills of glass artisans, making it an item that brings joy just by looking at it.

For more people to adopt reusable straws, they must be willing to handle the small tasks of cleaning and carrying them. To address this, we aimed to create a straw that fosters attachment and makes the act of using it enjoyable. Good Glass’s reusable straw offers a new style that combines environmental consciousness with everyday enjoyment.

Glass Straw Sea Otter Includes silicone case and cleaning brush ラッコストロー シリコンケースと洗浄ブラシがセット

会社情報

商号 ：株式会社アイワ工業

設立 ：1989年10月

代表者 ：代表取締役 榊原 和彦

本社 ：愛知県半田市

その他 ：催事、公式サイトおよびグッドグラスラフォーレ原宿店はグッドグラスジャパン株式会社が運営しています。（https://www.goodglas-jp.com/）

店舗およびオンラインストア:

・グッドグラスラフォーレ原宿店 東京都渋谷区神宮前1-11-6 ラフォーレ原宿2階

・グッドグラスジャパン公式通販サイト https://official.goodglas-japan.shop

・グッドグラス楽天市場店 https://www.rakuten.ne.jp/gold/goodglas

Company Information

Company Name: Aiwa Inc.

Established: October 1989

Representative: Kazuhiko Sakakibara, CEO

Headquarters: Handa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Additional Information: Events, the official website, and the Good Glass Laforet Harajuku store are operated by Good Glass Japan Co., Ltd. (https://www.goodglas-jp.com/)

Other Sales Locations:

・GOODGLAS Laforet Harajuku Store, 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan (Laforet Harajuku 2F)

・GOODGLAS Japan Official Online Store: https://official.goodglas-japan.shop

・GOODGLAS Rakuten Store: https://www.rakuten.ne.jp/gold/goodglas