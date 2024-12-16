DataLabs¡¢¥¿¥¤¤òµòÅÀ¤Ë·úÀß¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹Åù¤òÅ¸³«¤¹¤ëDTX¼Ò¤È¤Î¶ÈÌ³Äó·È¤ò³«»Ï¡£ASEAN·úÀß»Ô¾ì¤Ç¤Î»ö¶È¤ò¹¹¤Ë³ÈÂç¡£

DataLabs³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

ÆÈ¼«¤ÎÁ´¼«Æ°3¼¡¸µ¥â¥Ç¥ë²½¡ÊScan to BIM¡Ëµ»½Ñ¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¤òÅ¸³«¤¹¤ëDataLabs³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔÃæ±û¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§ÅÄ¿¬ Âç²ð¡¢°Ê²¼DataLabs¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢¤Î·úÀß¶È¸þ¤±¤ËÀìÌçµ¡´ï¤ä¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÈÎÇä¤ª¤è¤ÓÆ³Æþ»Ù±ç¤ò¹Ô¤¦DTX Co. Ltd.¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§¥¿¥¤¡¢ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§Saratchai Ongprasert¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖDTX¡×¡Ë¤ÈÄó·È¤·¡¢ASEANÃÏ°è¤Î·úÀß¶È¼Ô¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ3¼¡¸µÇÛ¶Ú¸¡ºº¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖModely¡Ê¥â¥Ç¥êー¡Ë¡×¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ã£±. º£¸å¤ÎÅ¸Ë¾¡ä

¥¿¥¤¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¡ÖModely¡×¤ÎÅ¸³«

¥¿¥¤À¯ÉÜ¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ëµ»½Ñ¤ä¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢»º¶È¤Î¹âÅÙ²½¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹·ÐºÑ²þ³×·×²è¡ÖThailand 4.0¡×¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤³¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ï·úÀß¶È³¦¤Ë¤âÇÈµÚ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¡¢ÅìÉô·ÐºÑ²óÏ­ (EEC) ¤Ç¤ÏÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éÀ°È÷Åê»ñ¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¡¢¹âÂ®Å´Æ»¤ä¹âÂ®Æ»Ï©¡¢¶õ¹Á³ÈÄ¥¤ä¹©¶ÈÃÄÃÏ¤Ê¤É¡¢Âçµ¬ÌÏ¤Ê·úÀß¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤¬¿Ê¹ÔÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£

ConsTrack360¤ÎÄ´ºº¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢¥¿¥¤¤Î·úÀß¶È³¦¤Ï2024Ç¯¤Ë5.1¡óÀ®Ä¹¤·¡¢4,900²¯¥Ðー¥Ä¡Ê»²¹Í¡§Ìó2.1Ãû±ß¡¢1¥Ðー¥Ä=Ìó4.3±ß¡Ëµ¬ÌÏ¤ËÃ£¤¹¤ë¤È¤âÍ½ÁÛ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢BIM¡ÊBuilding Information Modeling¡Ë¤ÎÍø³èÍÑ¤â¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤ª¤ê¡¢3¼¡¸µ¥Çー¥¿¤ò¥Ùー¥¹¤Ë¤·¤¿¡ÖÀß·×～»Ü¹©～°Ý»ý´ÉÍý¤¬½Û´Ä¤¹¤ë¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¥Þ¥Í¥¸¥á¥ó¥È¹½ÁÛ¡×¤¬¥Á¥å¥é¥í¥ó¥³¥óÂç³Ø¤ò»Ï¤á¡¢¥¿¥¤À¯ÉÜ¤äÌ±´Ö´ë¶È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È²½¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£





¡ÖModely¡×¤Ï¡¢¹ñÅÚ¸òÄÌ¾Ê¼çºÅÎáÏÂ5Ç¯ÅÙ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éDXÂç¾Þ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¾©Îå¾Þ¤â¼õ¾Þ¤·¡¢Æ³Æþ´ë¶È¤Ï160¼Ò¤òÆÍÇË¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤É¡¢¤½¤Î³×¿·À­¤È¼ÂÀÓ¤¬¹â¤¯É¾²Á¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ç¤¹¡£DTX¤È¤Î¶ÈÌ³Äó·È¤Ë¤è¤ê¥¿¥¤±¿Í¢¾Ê¡ÊDepartment of Highways¡Ë¤ä¥Á¥å¥é¥í¥ó¥³¥óÂç³Ø¤Ê¤É¡¢¼çÍ×¤Ê¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤ÈÏ¢·È¤·¡¢¸½ÃÏ¤Ç¤ÎModely¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿¥Ñ¥¤¥í¥Ã¥È¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤â¤¹¤Ç¤Ë·×²è¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÇÛ¶Ú¸¡ºº¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë±ó³Ö¸¡ºº¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤È¤·¤Æ¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤ò¿Ê¤á¡¢¥¿¥¤¹ñÆâ¤Î¤ß¤Ê¤é¤º¡¢ASEANÃÏ°è¤Ø¤Î³ÈÂç¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£



¡ã£². DTX¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡ä

DTX¤Ï¡¢DITTO¡Ê³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ç¥£¥Ã¥È¥½ー¡Ê¥¿¥¤¡Ë¡Ë¤ÈTEAM¥°¥ëー¥×¡Ê³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Áー¥à¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¥ê¥ó¥°¥¢¥ó¥É¥Þ¥Í¥¸¥á¥ó¥È¡Ë¤Î¶¨ÎÏ¤Ë¤è¤êÀßÎ©¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£DITTO¤Ï¾ðÊóµ»½Ñ¤È¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ø¤Î¥Çー¥¿Åý¹ç¤Ë10Ç¯°Ê¾å¤Î·Ð¸³¤ò»ý¤Á¡¢TEAM¥°¥ëー¥×¤Ï40Ç¯°Ê¾å¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¥ê¥ó¥°¤ª¤è¤Ó·úÀß¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤ËÀºÄÌ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£DTX¤ÏÎ¾¼Ò¤ÎÃÎ¼±¤ÈÀìÌçÀ­¤òÍ»¹ç¤·¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¤äBIMµ»½Ñ¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿¿·¤·¤¤¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢´ë¶È¤Î»ñ¸»´ÉÍý¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¤¹¤ë¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¶ÈÌ³¤Î¿·¤·¤¤¼¡¸µ¤òÁÏÂ¤¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



DTX is the result of a collaboration between two companies: DITTO (Thailand) Public Company Limited, specializing in information technology and digital data integration with over 10 years of experience, and TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited, which has over 40 years of expertise in engineering design and construction consulting. By combining the knowledge, expertise, and experience of both companies, DTX offers innovative business services through technologies like Digital Twin and BIM, creating a new dimension of digital operations aimed at enhancing the efficiency and management of organizational assets in the digital era.

¡ã3.DTX¼Ò Saratchai»á¤«¤é¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

Modely¤Ï·úÀß¶È³¦¤ò¿¿¤Ë³×¿·¤¹¤ë²ÄÇ½À­¤òÈë¤á¤¿¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥Æ¥£¥Ö¤Ê¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢Àè¿ÊÅª¤ÊÁ´¼«Æ°3¼¡¸µ¥â¥Ç¥ë²½µ»½Ñ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ·úÀß¶È¤ÎÊ£»¨¤Ê¶ÈÌ³¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¤·¡¢É¬Í×¤Ê¶ÈÌ³»þ´Ö¤òºï¸º¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¤Ï¡¢ÀºÅÙ¤Î¹â¤¤²òÀÏÎÏ¤ÈÊñ³çÅª¤Ê¥Çー¥¿´ÉÍý¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¸·¤·¤¤»þ´ÖÅªÀ©Ìó¤¬²Ý¤µ¤ì¤ë·úÀß¶È¤Î¶ÈÌ³¸úÎ¨²½¤Î¥Ëー¥º¤Ë±þ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

Modely¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤â¤¦°ì¤Ä¤Î½ÅÍ×¤ÊÆÃÄ§¤Ï¡¢·úÀß¥×¥í¥»¥¹Á´ÂÎ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤òÁÏ½Ð¤Ç¤­¤ëÅÀ¤Ç¤¹¡£Modely¤òÆ³Æþ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡¢¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¡¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥Êー¡¢¸½¾ìºî¶È°÷¤ò´Þ¤à¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î´Ø·¸¼Ô¤¬¾ðÊó¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·¡¢¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Î¾õ¶·¤òÀµ³Î¤«¤Ä¿×Â®¤ËÇÄ°®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£Æ©ÌÀÀ­¤¬³ÎÊÝ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ºî¶È¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤Ø¤Î¿®Íê¤ò¹â¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Î¿ë¹Ô¤òÁË³²¤¹¤ëÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥ê¥¹¥¯¤ÎÈ¯À¸¤òÍÞ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢Modely¤Ï¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¤Î³«È¯¤òÂ¥¿Ê¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÉ¬Í×ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ê¥Äー¥ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë»þÂå¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤ÊÌò³ä¤ò²Ì¤¿¤¹¸½ÂåÅª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥íー¥Á¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢·úÂ¤Êª¤Î¹½Â¤¤ä¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¾ðÊó¤ò¥¢¥º¥Ó¥ë¥È¾õÂÖ¤Ç¥â¥Ç¥ë²½¤·¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Çー¥¿¤È¤·¤ÆÊÝ´É¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¾­ÍèÈ¯À¸¤¹¤ëÊÝ¼é´ÉÍý¶ÈÌ³¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¤µ¤»¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

DataLabs¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ëµ»½Ñ¤ÈAI¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤Æ·úÀß¶È³¦¤ÎÌ¤Íè¤òÀÚ¤êÂó¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤Î¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¤Ï¡¢ÊÑ²½¤¹¤ë»Ô¾ì¤Î¥Ëー¥º¤Ë±þ¤¨¡¢¸úÎ¨À­¡¢Æ©ÌÀÀ­¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½À­¤ËÆ±»þ¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¡¢¿·¤·¤¤»þÂå¤Î¥¹¥¿¥ó¥Àー¥É¤ò³ÎÎ©¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£



Modely is an innovation with the potential to truly revolutionize the construction industry by leveraging advanced technology to reduce the time required for complex construction processes. This product addresses the industry¡Çs needs in facing time constraints by integrating precise operations and comprehensive data management systems, along with artificial intelligence (AI).

Another significant highlight of Modely is its ability to create transparency in all construction processes. This technology enables all stakeholders-including project managers, engineers, designers, and field workers-to access information and monitor project status accurately and promptly. This transparency not only enhances confidence in the work processes but also reduces the risk of errors that may occur during project execution.

Additionally, Modely serves as a crucial tool in promoting the development of digital twins, a modern approach that plays an essential role in the digital age. By modeling the structure and project data in a digital as-built condition, it facilitates future maintenance activities.

The innovative product by DataLabs is yet another example of utilizing digital technology and AI to drive the construction industry into the future. It helps meet the evolving market demands and establishes new standards that focus simultaneously on efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

¡ã4.DataLabsÂåÉ½¡¡ÅÄ¿¬¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

DTX¤Î¥µ¥é¥Á¥ã¥¤»á¤È¤ÏÆüËÜ¤ÎÂç¼ê·úÀß¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë²ñ¼Ò¤«¤é¤´¾Ò²ð¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¡¢¤½¤ì°ÊÍèModely¤Î¸½ÃÏ¥Ç¥â¤äÀ¯ÉÜµ¡´Ø¤Ø¤ÎÀâÌÀÅù¤ÇÏ¢·È¤òÌ©¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÅÚÌÚ¹©³Ø¤ÎÃÎ¼±¤òÍ­¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Êµ»½Ñ¤ËÄ¾ÀÜ¿¨¤ì¡¢ÎÉ¤¤À½ÉÊ¤Î¤ß¤òÂåÍýÈÎÇä¤ò¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤­¤¿·Ð¸³¤âË­ÉÙ¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥µ¥é¥Á¥ã¥¤¤µ¤ó¤¬Î¨¤¤¤ëDTX¤È¤³¤¦¤·¤¿·Á¤ÇÄó·È½ÐÍè¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¤È¤Æ¤â´ò¤·¤¯¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¿´¶¯¤¯»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£º£¸å¤â³Æ¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆÏ¢·È¤·¤Ê¤¬¤éModely¤äDataLabs¤Îµ»½Ñ¤òÁÊµá¤·¡¢¥¿¥¤À¯ÉÜ¤Î¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éÀ°È÷·×²è¤Ë¹×¸¥¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢¤³¤ÎÄó·È¤òÈ¯Å¸¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤­¤¿¤¤¤È¶¯¤¯»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



We were introduced to Mr. Sarachai of DTX through a major Japanese construction consultancy firm, and since then, we have closely collaborated on local demonstrations of Modely as well as presentations to government agencies. Mr. Sarachai, who leads DTX, possesses not only extensive expertise in civil engineering but also a wealth of experience in directly engaging with advanced technologies and serving as a distributor for only the finest products. We are truly delighted and confident to have the opportunity to partner with DTX.

Moving forward, we are committed to deepening this collaboration to leverage both parties' capabilities, promote Modely to all stakeholders, and contribute to Thailand¡Çs infrastructure development plans.

¡ã5. DataLabs¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡ä

DataLabs³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¡Ö3¼¡¸µ¥Çー¥¿¤Ç·úÀß¶È¤òÊÑ³×¤¹¤ë¡×¤ò¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë·Ç¤²¡¢¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë·úÀß¶ÈÌ³¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¤¹¤ë¥¯¥é¥¦¥É¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò¹Ô¤¦¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£3¼¡¸µÇÛ¶Ú¸¡ºº¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖModely¡×¤ä¡ÖHatsuly¡×¤ò³«È¯¡¦Äó¶¡¡£

¡ã5-1. DataLabs³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò ²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡ä

¼ÒÌ¾¡§DataLabs³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔÃæ±û¶èÆüËÜ¶¶¾®½®Ä®8-6

ÀßÎ©¡¡¡§2020Ç¯7·î

ÂåÉ½¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡¡ÅÄ¿¬ Âç²ð

URL¡§https://datalabs.jp/

¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»

¹­ÊóÃ´Åö¡¡ÈÄÃ«ÌïÀ¸

yayoi.itaya@datalabs.jp