インバウンド向け相撲エンタテインメントショーホールTHE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA 初の海外公演を実施！インドで大成功！

株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク（本社：大阪市福島区、社長：清水奨）が運営する、インバウンド向け相撲エンタテインメントショーホール「THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA（ザ・スモウホール ヒラクザ オオサカ）」は、2024年11月15日及び16日の2日間、初の海外公演としてインド・メガラヤ州で開催されたCherry Blossom Festivalに参加し、約500人の観客に日本文化の一つである「相撲」の魅力を体感いただきました。

約30分間にわたる公演では、相撲の基本的なルールや技をコミカルに紹介し、力士による迫力満点の取組を3番披露した後、観客が実際に相撲を体験できる「相撲チャレンジ」を実施しました。この体験は、会場から選ばれた3名の参加者が、相撲スーツを着てステージに上がり力士に挑戦するもので、会場内は終始歓声に包まれ、大変な盛り上がりを見せました。公演終了後には、観客が力士に記念撮影を求めるなど、会場外にも人だかりができるほどの熱気に包まれました。

観客からは、「相撲の礼儀や精神性に触れることができた」、「相撲に対する興味が湧いた」といった声が多数寄せられ、初の海外公演は大成功を収めました。

今回のインド公演で、国境を越えて日本文化「相撲」の魅力を伝えられたことは、当施設の新たな可能性を示す非常に意義深い実績となりました。引き続き、相撲エンタテインメントの提供を通じてインバウンド観光の活性化に寄与し、観光業界の発展にも貢献するとともに、世界展開も視野に入れて日本文化の発信に尽力してまいります。

■ THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 OSAKAとは

THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKAは、2024年5月30日に大阪ミナミのなんばパークスにオープンした、相撲エンタテインメントショーホールです。訪日観光客を対象に、映像、照明、音響を駆使して相撲の魅力を華やかに演出。全編英語でお届けするエンタテインメントショーとして、観客に感動と興奮を提供します。土俵上では、元大相撲力士による迫力満点のパフォーマンスが繰り広げられるほか、力士との相撲勝負（人数制限あり）や記念撮影を楽しめます。日本らしさを感じるオリジナルの幕の内弁当もご用意。「相撲」「エンタテインメント」「食」が見事に融合したショーホールとして、他にはないユニークな体験を提供し、感動と忘れられない思い出をお約束します。

■ THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA概要 ■

施設名称：THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA（ザ・スモウホール ヒラクザ オオサカ）

所在地：なんばパークス 8階（大阪市浪速区難波中2-10-70）

営業時間：11：00～23：00（11：00～17：00はスーベニアショップのみの営業）

定休日：毎週火曜日、年末年始（12/31・1/1）※繁忙期は火曜日も営業

チケット価格：

S席・16,000円 A席・12,500円（こども・9,000円） B席・9,500円（こども・7,000円）※いずれも税込

※すべての公演チケットに、「日楽座弁当」または「日楽座スナックバッグ」とワンドリンク付き。

※こどもは3歳以上12歳以下（「日楽座こども弁当」の提供となります。）

※高級弁当（+4,000円）・ハラール弁当（+2,000円）・ヴィ―ガン弁当（+2,000円）も承ります。（いずれも追加料金（税込）要）

※お弁当のご予約は公演日3日前の午前10時のお申込みまで。それ以降は「日楽座スナックバッグ」のみ提供。

※公式サイトからのチケット予約は公演日当日午後3時まで。それ以降は店舗に直接お越しいただくかお問合せ下さい。

公式サイト： https://www.hirakuza.net/sumohall/

＜会社概要＞

社名 株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

本社所在地 大阪市福島区海老江1丁目1番31号 阪神野田センタービル10F

資本金 230,000千円（阪神電気鉄道株式会社 100％出資。阪急阪神東宝グループ）

事業内容

コンテンツ事業、音楽事業、広告メディア事業、サイン制作事業

弊社は、ビルボードライブや阪神甲子園球場イベント運営等で培ったエンタテインメントショービジネスのノウハウを本事業に活用します。

The Inbound-oriented Sumo Entertainment Show Hall “THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA”

First Overseas Performance a Resounding Success in India!

Hanshin Contents Link Co., Ltd., the operator of the inbound-focused sumo entertainment venue “THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA,” achieved a remarkable milestone with its first-ever overseas performance on November 15 and 16, 2024. The performance was held at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya, India, where approximately 500 attendees experienced the unique charm of Japan’s culture through one of its national sports, sumo wrestling.

During the 30-minute show, the performers introduced the fundamental rules and techniques of sumo in an engaging and humorous way. This was followed by three fights, where the sumo wrestlers were able to show the power of sumo. To further involve the audience, the event included a hands-on “Sumo Challenge,” where three participants selected from the audience wore sumo suits and took to the stage to face the wrestlers. The cheers from the audience did not stop from start to finish, bringing enthusiasm from the stage to the crowd. After the performance, the enthusiasm extended even outside the venue, with attendees eagerly gathering around the wrestlers for commemorative photos. Many spectators shared comments such as: “It was fantastic to be able to experience the spirituality and etiquette of sumo.” and “I have developed a newfound interest in sumo wrestling.”

This milestone event in India not only highlighted the appeal of sumo across borders but also demonstrated THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA's potential to share Japanese culture on a global stage. Moving forward, we remain committed to contributing to revitalizing and developing of the inbound tourism industry through sumo entertainment shows. We will continue to actively promote Japan's rich cultural heritage with ambitions for further global outreach.

What is “THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA”?

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA is a sumo entertainment show hall that opened on May 30th, 2024 in NAMBA Parks, Osaka Minami. Aimed at inbound tourists, the hall uses video, lighting, and sound to create a spectacular performance showcasing the allure of sumo. Presented entirely in English, this entertainment show offers audiences excitement and an enjoyable experience.

On the dohyo stage, former professional sumo wrestlers deliver powerful performances, and guests can try to challenge one of our sumo wrestlers（limited number of participants） and take a commemorative photo after the end of the show. We also offer an original bento box that captures the essence of Japan.

This show hall provides a unique experience where "sumo," "entertainment," and "food" are beautifully integrated, promising an unforgettable and moving experience like no other.

■ Overview of THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA ■

Facility Name: THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

Location: 8th Floor of NAMBA Parks（2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka City）

Operating Hours: 11:00-23:00（Souvenir shop only open from 11:00-17:00）

Days Closed: Every Tuesday, The year-end and New Year holidays（12/31・1/1） *Open on Tuesdays during busy periods.

Ticket Information:

S-seat:\16,000, A-seat:\12,500（Child:\9,000）, B-seat:\9,500（Child:\7,000） *Tax included

*All seats include “HIRAKUZA Bento,” “HIRAKUZA Child Bento,” or “HIRAKUZA Snack Bag” and one drink.

*Children are from ages 3 to 12 years.（Children get a “HIRAKUZA Child Bento.”）

*Food additional fees: Premium Bento（+\4,000）, Halal Bento（+\2,000）, and Vegan Bento（+\2,000）

*Bento orders are accepted until 10:00 AM three days prior. After that, only “HIRAKUZA Snack Bag” is available.

*Tickets reservation from official site are accepted until 3:00 PM of the performance date.

After that, please visit our venue or contact us to purchase a ticket.

URL: https://hirakuza.net/

Company Name HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

Headquarters Hanshin Noda Center Building 10F, 1-1-31 Ebie, Fukushima-ku, Osaka City, Japan

Capital fund \230 million（100% investment by Hanshin Electric Railway Co., Ltd., a part of Hankyu Hanshin Toho Group）

Business Description

Contents industry, music business, advertising media sales, signage production Our company will utilize the expertise of entertainment show business cultivated through operations.

