granumより東京都『TIB STUDIO』採択のご報告＜English follows＞

granum株式会社（以下「当社」という。）は、東京からイノベーションを巻き起こすことを目指し、国内外からスタートアップやその支援者が集い、交流する一大拠点”Tokyo Innovation Base”の起業支援プログラム『TIB STUDIO(https://tib.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/studio)』に採択されたことをご報告いたします。支援事業者のmoreTOKYO株式会社と共に、ボツワナにて、スキルシェアサービス-Tankiii-の展開に注力していきます。

■ granum（グラナム）株式会社について

ボツワナのテクノロジー産業の成長に伴い、私たちは失業率の上昇と仕事不足を改善する為に、パートタイムの仕事の創出を支援するWebサービスを作成しました。多くの人が清掃員や配管工などの仕事を探しています。

現状では、そのような仕事のためのプラットフォームが限られているため、需要と供給が一致していません。そこで、この状況を改善するために、清掃員/ベビーシッター/庭師/配管工/メンテナンス/大工/美容師などのサービス提供者とサービスを求める人をマッチングするスキルシェアサービス「Tankiii(https://tankiii.com/)」を開発し、アルファ版をリリースしました。

星評価とレビューコメントを通じて、クライアントが信頼できる労働者を見つけることができる好循環を生み出すWebサイトを作成することが目標です。このシステムにより、労働者は勤勉に働くことで良いレビューを得るよう動機付けられ、より多くの仕事を得ることができます。

名称：granum株式会社

代表者：雨澤秀雄

設立：2023年1月

URL：https://granum.africa/ja/home/

granum Co., Ltd (granum) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the "TIB STUDIO(https://tib.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/studio/en)" entrepreneurial support program of the "Tokyo Innovation Base," a major hub where startups and their supporters from Japan and overseas gather and interact, with the aim of sparking innovation from Tokyo. Together with supporter moreTOKYO Inc., we will focus on developing the skill-sharing service - Tankiii - in Botswana.

■ about granum Co., Ltd

With the growing tech industry in Botswana we at granum have created a website to help create part time jobs as we fight the current rise of unemployment and lack of jobs. Many people are looking for work as cleaners, plumbers and etc.

The current situation is that demand and supply do not match as there are limited platforms for such, so in order to improve this situation, we developed a skill sharing services website called Tankiii(https://tankiii.com/) that matches service providers such as cleaners/babysitters/gardeners/plumbers/maintainers/carpenters/hairdressers and etc with service seekers, then we released the alpha version.

The aim is to create a website that creates a virtuous cycle where clients can find reliable workers through star ratings and review comments, with this system workers can be motivated to get good reviews by working diligently, which will bring them more work.

Company name: granum Co., Ltd

Representative: Hideo Amezawa

Establishment: Jan/2023

URL: https://granum.africa/