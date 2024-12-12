エムイービー株式会社

エムイービー株式会社は、移動中でも通信が途切れない業界初の無線中継器を開発しました。

本製品は、切り替え時間を業界平均の数分から数msへ短縮し、IoTやスマートファクトリーなどの現場での通信安定性を劇的に向上させます。ODM案件に特化した柔軟なカスタマイズ対応も可能で、次世代通信インフラとして多様な業界の課題解決に寄与します。

～新製品の主な特徴～

■移動中も安定した通信を実現

高度なアルゴリズムによるリアルタイム最適化。

移動時の通信断絶を解消し、IoT、スマートファクトリー、農業分野での活用に最適です。

■ 圧倒的な切り替え速度

切り替え時間：業界平均の数十秒から数msへ大幅短縮

通信範囲：従来比1.5倍拡大し、広大な施設でも安定通信

■ 幅広い対応力

オフィス、工場、病院、商業施設など、多様な環境での利用に対応。

特定の業界基準やプロトコルに合わせたカスタマイズが可能です。

■ 柔軟なODM対応

クライアントの要望に応じた筐体デザインや通信プロトコル対応を実現。

カスタマイズ性で競合を圧倒します。

～業界別のカスタマイズ例～

プラント業界・製造業界

移動体での接続安定性を向上する特別設計

防塵・防水仕様を追加し、使用現場での環境に最適化。

医療機関

セキュリティプロトコルを強化し、患者データ保護に対応。

～業界別の使用例とメリット～

- プラント業界

[課題]

広範囲の設備点検における通信断絶リスク。

[解決]

メンテナンス車両（ドローン等）活用した点検時でも、安定したリアルタイム通信を維持。

点検業務の通信障害を排除し、効率性を20％向上

- 製造業界

[課題]

ノイズの多い工場内での通信不安定。

[解決]

金属構造物やノイズ 等が多い環境でも、スムーズなデータ伝送を提供。

ノイズ環境下での通信安定性を2倍に向上。

- 農業分野

[課題]

広大な農地でのセンサー通信の中断。

[解決]

長距離無線通信により、農地のモニタリングや機器管理をリアルタイムで可能に。

通信範囲を従来の1.5倍に拡大し、センサー稼働率を30％向上

～競合製品との比較優位性～

■ 通信安定性

遮蔽物が多い環境でも、競合製品の2倍以上の範囲をカバー。

遮蔽物が多い環境でも優れた性能を発揮。

■ 高度なアルゴリズム

リアルタイムで周波数を選択し、ネットワークを再構成。通信安定性で他社製品を凌駕します。

■ スピーディーなカスタマイズ

ODM案件での特定要件に柔軟に対応。

クライアントの迅速な製品導入を支援します。

～次のステップ: 行動喚起（CTA）～

● デモンストレーションを体験

実環境での性能を体験いただけるデモプログラムを提供中です。

当社のデモプログラムをご利用ください。

● ODM相談会の予約

特定の業界基準や環境への対応をご検討中の企業様向けに、専任チームが対応いたします。

● 詳細資料を入手

製品仕様や具体的な導入事例を記載した資料をご用意しています。

～エムイービー株式会社について～

エムイービー株式会社は、有線・無線通信ネットワークの設計・構築において豊富な実績を持ち、

柔軟なネットワークデザイン、製品設計と先進技術を活かして、さまざまな業界の通信課題を解決するソリューションを提供しています。

“Verified Through In-House Testing” High-Performance Wireless Repeater Achieves Uninterrupted Connectivity on the Move, Successfully Developed

--- Leveraging technology validated through our own trials, we deliver uninterrupted connectivity even in motion! ODM support available to meet your unique needs! ---

MEB Co., Ltd. proudly announces the successful development of the industry’s first wireless

LAN repeater capable of maintaining stable communication during movement.

This innovative product actually reduces switching time from the industry average of several

seconds to just a few milliseconds, and also enhances communication reliability in IoT

applications and smart factories dramatically.

It offers flexible ODM customization options to address diverse industry needs as a

next-generation communication infrastructure.

Key Features of the New Product

1. Seamless Communication During Movement

・Real-time optimization through advanced algorithms.

・Preventing communication disruptions while moving, and making it ideal for IoT, smart

factories, and agricultural applications.

2. Unprecedented Switching Speed

・Switching Time: Reduced significantly from the industry average of tens of seconds to

just a few milliseconds.

・Communication Range: Expanded 1.5 times compared to conventional models, ensuring

stable communication even in large facilities.

3. Versatile Compatibility

・Designed for use in offices, factories, hospitals, and commercial facilities.

・Customizable to meet specific industry standards and protocols.

4. Flexible ODM Support

・Adapting to client-specific requirements, including device design and communication

protocol.

・Outperforming all competitors in terms of customization flexibility.

Industry-specific Customization Examples:

● Plant and manufacturing Industries

- Enhanced stability during mobile connections with specialized designs.

- Added dustproof and waterproof features tailored to demanding environments.

● Healthcare Institutions

- Strengthening security protocols to ensure patient data protection.

Use Cases and Benefits

1. Plant Industry

・Challenge: Risk of communication disruptions during extensive equipment inspections.

・Solution: Ensuring stable, real-time communication even during inspections using

drones or vehicles. Eliminating connectivity issues, improving inspection efficiency by 20%.

2. Manufacturing Industry

・Challenge: Unstable communication in noisy factory environments.

・Solution: Delivering smooth data transmission in areas with high levels of interference

or metallic structures, doubling communication stability under noisy conditions.

3. Agricultural Sector

・Challenge: Sensor communication interruptions across vast farmland.

・Solution: Expanding wireless communication range by 1.5 times, enabling real-time

monitoring and equipment management, improving sensor uptime by 30%.

Competitive Advantages

● Communication Stability

- Covering twice the range of competitors' products in environments with obstructions.

- Maintaining superior performance under challenging conditions.

● Advanced Algorithms

- Real-time frequency selection and network reconfiguration deliver unparalleled

communication stability.

● Swift Customization

- Adapting to specific requirements in ODM projects quickly, ensuring rapid deployment

for clients.

Next Steps: Call to Action (CTA)

● Experience a demonstration

- Join our demo program to see the product's real-world performance.

● Schedule an ODM Consultation

- Our dedicated team provide tailored solutions for industry-specific standards and

operational environments.

● Access Detailed Information

- Download materials featuring product specifications and real-world implementation

examples.

About MEB Co., Ltd.

MEB Co., Ltd. has a proven track record in the design and construction of wired and wireless communication networks. Leveraging advanced technology and flexible product designs, we

deliver solutions to resolve diverse communication challenges across industries.