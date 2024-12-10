³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒCREATIPº¸¤«¤éCREATIP Korea ÁÏ¶È¼Ô/ÂåÉ½ Daniel¡¢CREATIP Japan ÂåÉ½ Ebina(²ÜÌ¾)¡¢CREATIP Korea Global Team Leader Charlie¡¢CREATIP Korea Global Team(Japan) Leader Dahye

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒCREATIP¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è/ ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò CEO¡§²ÜÌ¾ ¾­/°Ê²¼¡¢Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢ÂÀÊ¿ÍÎÃÏ°èºÇÂç¤Î¹­¹ð¡¦¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡ÖCampaign Asia Pacific¡×¤¬¼çºÅ¤¹¤ë¥¢¥ïー¥É¡ÖAgency of the Year 2024¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢¡ÖJapan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year¡×¡Ê»ý¤Á³ô¤Î²áÈ¾¿ô°Ê¾å¤ò·Ð±Ä¿Ø¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëÅù¤Î¾ò·ï¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÆÈÎ©·Ï¤ÎÂåÍýÅ¹¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¤·¤¿¾Þ¡Ë¡¢¡ÖJapan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year ¡×¡Ê¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤ÎÇ§ÃÎÅÙ¤ò¹â¤á¡¢¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹ÌÜÉ¸¤òÃ£À®¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°ÀïÎ¬¤Î°ì´Ä¤È¤·¤Æ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢³×¿·Åª¤Ç¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë´ØÍ¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥·ー¤òÉ½¾´¤¹¤ë¾Þ¡Ë¡¢¡ÖJapan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year ¡×¡ÊºÇ¹â¤Î¥½ー¥·¥ã¥ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡¦¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÄó¶¡¡¢¥½ー¥·¥ã¥ë¡¦¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Î³×¿·Åª¤Ê³èÍÑ¡¢¥½ー¥·¥ã¥ë¡¦¥¹¥Úー¥¹¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¾ÃÈñ¼Ô¥¨¥ó¥²ー¥¸¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÀïÎ¬¤òÀìÌç¤È¤¹¤ëºÇ¹â¤Î¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥·ー¤òÉ½¾´¤¹¤ë¾Þ¡Ë¤Î3´§¤òÃ£À®¤¹¤ë²÷µó¤òÀ®¤·¿ë¤²¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¾Þ¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÉ½¾´¤¹¤ë¾Þ¤Ç¡¢2020Ç¯,2021Ç¯,2022Ç¯,2024Ç¯¤È4ÅÙÌÜ¤Î²÷µó¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤ÎÇ§ÃÎÅÙ¤ò¹â¤á¡¢¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹ÌÜÉ¸¤òÃ£À®¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°ÀïÎ¬¤Î°ì´Ä¤È¤·¤Æ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢³×¿·Åª¤Ç¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë´ØÍ¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥·ー¤òÉ½¾´¤¹¤ë¡ÖJapan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year ¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬Í£°ì¤Î¼õ¾Þ´ë¶È¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Tokyo, Japan - Creatip co.,ltd (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Sho Ebina)is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievement of securing three prestigious awards at Campaign's "Agency of the Year 2024". The accolades include "Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year," which honors independent agencies with majority ownership by management; "Japan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year," recognizing agencies that leverage influencer marketing to enhance brand awareness and achieve business objectives; and "Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year," awarded to agencies that excel in providing innovative social media solutions and consumer engagement strategies.

These awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing and mark a significant milestone for CREATIP, as this recognition follows our previous wins in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Notably, we are proud to be the sole recipient of the "Japan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year," underscoring our unique contributions to the industry.

¡¦¼õ¾Þ¤Ë»ê¤Ã¤¿ÇØ·Ê

²æ¡¹¤Ï17Ç¯´Ö´Ú¹ñ¤ÇÇÝ¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤¿À¤³¦¤ÇÆ®¤¦¤¿¤á¤Î¥¯¥ª¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¢¥¹¥Ôー¥É¡¢ÁÈ¿¥ÎÏ¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥Áー¥àÁ´°÷¤Î¸Ä¤ÎÎÏ¤ò¡¢´Ú¹ñ¤ÈÆüËÜ¤ÇºÇÂç¸Â¤ËÈ¯´ø¤·¡¢¹ñ¤ä¹ñÀÒ¤äÊ¸²½¤òÄ¶¤¨¤¿¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ë¥×¥í¥Õ¥§¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢No.1¤Î¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥·ー¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤³10Ç¯¤ÇÂç¤­¤¯À¤³¦¤ÇÈôÌö¤·¤¿´Ú¹ñ¤È¤¤¤¦¹ñ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥¯¥ª¥ê¥Æ¥£¤ä¥¹¥Ôー¥É¤ÏÀ¤³¦¤ÇÆ®¤¦½ÅÍ×¤ÊÍ×ÁÇ¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÊÀ¼Ò¤Ï´Ú¹ñ¤äÆüËÜ¤Ï¤â¤Á¤í¤ó¥¢¥¸¥¢¤òÃæ¿´¤È¤·¤¿70¥«¹ñ¤Ø¤Î¹­¹ð¡¦¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¡¦PR¡¦¥Ö¥é¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¤òÀ¤³¦¤ÇÈôÌö¤µ¤»¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

CREATIP¤Ë¤Ï±Ñ¸ì¤ä´Ú¹ñ¸ì¤äÃæ¹ñ¸ì¤Ï¤â¤Á¤í¤ó¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¸À¸ì¤ò¶î»È¤¹¤ë¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤¬ºßÀÒ¤·¡¢³Æ¶È³¦¤Ç³èÌö¤¹¤ë¿Íºà¤¬Â¿¤¯½¸¤Þ¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¸Ä¤ÎÎÏ¤òºÇÂç¸ÂÈ¯´ø¤Ç¤­¤ë´Ä¶­¤òÀ°¤¨¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ÇÆ®¤¨¤ë¸Ä¤ÎÎÏ¤ò°é¤Æ¡¢¥Áー¥à¤È¤·¤Æ¸Ä¿Í°Ê¾å¤Î¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤ò¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¤Î³§ÍÍ¤ËÄó¶¡¤·Â³¤±¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê±Ç¤¨¤¢¤ë²÷µó¤òÀ®¤·¿ë¤²¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

**Background of the Awards**

Over the past 17 years, CREATIP has cultivated a reputation for quality, speed, and organizational excellence in South Korea, striving to maximize these attributes in both South Korea and Japan. Our mission is to support businesses across national and cultural boundaries as Asia's leading digital marketing agency. The quality and agility that South Korea has achieved over the past decade are essential components for competing on the global stage.

CREATIP has successfully facilitated advertising, marketing, public relations, and branding initiatives in 70 countries, primarily focusing on Asia, empowering various clients to thrive internationally. Our diverse team includes multilingual professionals fluent in English, Korean, Chinese, and other languages, bringing together top talent from various industries. By fostering an environment that maximizes individual strengths and nurturing global competitiveness, we have consistently delivered exceptional results that surpass client expectations.

¸½ºß¤ÏÁíÀª100Ì¾¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ëCREATIP Group

¡¦º£¸å¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß

CREATIP¤Ï¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëÈôÌö¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢ÁÈ¿¥¤ò³ÈÂçÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£ºòÇ¯¤è¤ê¤â´Ú¹ñË¡¿Í¤ÈÆüËÜË¡¿Í¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤¬2ÇÜ°Ê¾å¤ÎÃç´Ö¤¬½¸¤Þ¤ê¡¢²æ¡¹¤Ë¤·¤«À®¤·ÆÀ¤Ê¤¤¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤ò¤´Äó¶¡Ã×¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ÈÊÑ¤ï¤é¤º¡¢´Ú¹ñ¤äÆüËÜ¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¹ñ¤òÌä¤ï¤º¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¤òÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¹ñ¤Ç¤´»Ù±ç¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢À¤³¦¤ÇÆ®¤¦Ãç´Ö¤ò½¸¤á¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢No.1¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

**Future Initiatives**

As part of our commitment to continued growth, CREATIP is expanding its organizational structure. We have more than doubled our team members in both our South Korean and Japanese offices compared to last year, enabling us to deliver unparalleled performance that sets us apart in the industry. We will continue to support a diverse range of clients across multiple countries, gathering partners who are ready to compete on the world stage while striving to become Asia's foremost digital marketing agency.

Ä¾¶á¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÆüËÜ´ë¶È¤Î¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤òÂ¿¤¯¤ªÇ¤¤»¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¡¢CREATIP¤¬ÇÝ¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤¿´Ú¹ñÎ®¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÂ¸Ê¬¤ËÈ¯´ø¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤ÎÀïÎ¬Î©°Æ¤ä»Ô¾ìÄ´ºº¤«¤é¡¢¼Â±¿ÍÑ¤È¤·¤Æ¤Î³Æ¼ïSNS¤ä¹­¹ð¡¢¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¡¢¥ª¥Õ¥é¥¤¥ó¹­¹ð¡¢»£±Æµ¡Ç½¤Þ¤Ç¼ÒÆâ¤Ç´°·ë¤¹¤ë°ìµ¤ÄÌ´Ó¤·¤¿¥Õ¥ë¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò»ý¤Á¡¢¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¤ÎÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥Á¥ã¥ì¥ó¥¸¤ò°ú¤­Â³¤­±þ±ç¤·¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Recently, we have taken on significant marketing responsibilities for Japanese companies within the domestic market, effectively showcasing the strengths of our South Korean performance model. Our comprehensive full-package solutions encompass everything from strategic planning and market research to operational execution across various channels, including social media, advertising, influencer marketing, offline advertising, and production. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our clients in overcoming their diverse challenges.

ÆüËÜË¡¿Í ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò ²ÜÌ¾¾­ ¥³¥á¥ó¥È

Comment from Sho Ebina, CEO of CREATIP Japan

¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê±É¤¨¤¢¤ë¾Þ¤òCREATIP¤¬¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ÎCREATIP¤ò¿®¤¸¤Æ½¸¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤¿Ãç´Ö¤¿¤Á¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÆü¡¹¶¦¤ËÄ©Àï¤òÂ³¤±¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¤Î³§ÍÍ¡¢¶¨ÎÏ²ñ¼Ò¤Î³§ÍÍ¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÂçÀÚ¤Ê²ÈÂ²¤Î¤ª¤«¤²¤À¤È¶¯¤¯´¶¤¸¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆÃ¤ËÆüËÜ¤Ï´Ú¹ñ¤è¤ê¤â¿ôÇÜ»Ô¾ì¤¬Âç¤­¤¤Ê¬¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¹¤ë»ö¶È¼Ô¤¬Â¿¤¯Â¸ºß¤·¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢²æ¡¹CREATIP¤Ï¡¢CREATIP¤Ë¤·¤«¤Ç¤­¤Ê¤¤´Ä¶­¤ÈÄ©Àï¤òÂç»ö¤ËÁ°¿Ê¤·¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¾Þ¤ò¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¿ÍÀ¸¤Ï°ìÅÙ¤­¤ê¤·¤«¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤Ç¡¢CREATIP¤Ë´Ø¤ï¤ëÁ´°÷¤¬¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¿ÍÀ¸¤è¤ê¤âº£¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤Î¿ÍÀ¸¤¬³Ú¤·¤¤¤È»×¤¨¤ëÂÎ¸³¤ò¡¢À¤³¦¤Ë¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Ë¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¼«Ê¬¤¿¤Á¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤ëºÇ¹â¤Î¥Áー¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤¢¤¯¤Þ¤Ç¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¾Ï¤Ïº£Æü»þÅÀ¤«¤é²áµî¤òÉ½¾´¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¡¢ñá¤é¤ºËþÂ­¤»¤º¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ë¹â¤ß¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¡¢Ãç´ÖÁ´°÷¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤òÉñÂæ¤Ë¤ª¤â¤¤¤Ã¤­¤ê³Ú¤·¤ó¤Ç»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤¤¤Ä¤â»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë³§ÍÍ¤Ë¤³¤Î¾ì¤ò¼Ú¤ê¤Æ´¶¼Õ¤ò¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤â³§ÍÍ¤Î´üÂÔ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤±¤ëÂ¸ºß¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢°ú¤­Â³¤­²¹¤«¤¤ÌÜ¤Ç¸«¼é¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¤È¹¬¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£

²æ¡¹¤Ï¡¢»þÂå¤ò¡¢À¤³¦¤ò¡¢²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤ò¡¢Åö¤¿¤êÁ°¤ò¡¢ÊÑ¤¨¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤½¤·¤Æ¤³¤Îµ­»ö¤ò¤³¤³¤Þ¤ÇÆÉ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤Æ¶¦¤ËÀ¤³¦¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ³Ú¤·¤ß¤¿¤¤¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤¿Êý¤Ï¤¼¤Ò¤´±þÊç¤ò¤ªÂÔ¤Á¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award. I am confident that this award is due to the dedicated team members who work together to support CREATIP, and to our clients, partners, and their precious families who are challenged every day with CREATIP.

Particularly in Japan, where the market is several times larger than that of South Korea, there are numerous businesses offering various marketing services. However, at CREATIP, we prioritize creating an environment and embracing challenges that only we can offer, which has led us to this recognition.

Life is a one-time journey, and we aspire to provide experiences that make everyone involved with CREATIP feel that their future is more enjoyable than their past. We are a top-tier team committed to delivering joy to the world, our clients, and ourselves.

While these awards recognize our past achievements, we will not rest on our laurels or become complacent. Instead, we aim for even greater heights, fully engaging with our teammates on the global stage.

We would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who continuously support us. We strive to exceed your expectations, and we hope you will continue to watch over us with warmth and encouragement.

We are here to change the times, the world, values, and the status quo.

Finally, for those who have enjoyed reading this article and share our vision of aiming for the world together, we welcome your applications and look forward to collaborating.

ºÎÍÑ¾ðÊó(Recruitment)(https://receptive-gecko-806.notion.site/CREATIP-c4880291e3d04708ab519ef9ca1c1e6c?pvs=4)

note URL(https://note.com/creatip_jp/n/ncfd85ff20bb2)

Japan/Korea Agency of the Year 2024(https://www.campaignjapan.com/article/%E3%82%A8%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B8%E3%82%A7%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B7%E3%83%BC%E3%83%BB%E3%82%AA%E3%83%96%E3%83%BB%E3%82%B6%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A4%E3%83%A4%E3%83%BC2024-%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC-%E9%9F%93%E5%9B%BD%EF%BC%9A%E7%B5%90%E6%9E%9C%E7%99%BA%E8%A1%A8/499608)

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒCREATIP (Creatip co.,ltd)

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ CEO ²ÜÌ¾ ¾­

ËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶èÀ¾¿·¶¶»°ÃúÌÜ17-7

ÀßÎ©Æü¡§2023Ç¯04·î28Æü

WEB¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://creatip.co.jp



CEO: Sho Ebina

Headquarters: 3-17-7 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment: April 28, 2023

WEB¡§https://creatip.co.kr/en/



ÊóÆ»´Ø·¸¼Ô¤«¤é¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒCREATIP

E-mail¡§info@creatip.co.jp



For media inquiries, please contact

Creatip co.,ltd

E-mail¡§info@creatip.co.jp