日本フレスコボール協会（JFBA）、スピードガンを用いた得点集計システム″HAYABUSA Pro″の完成を発表。2025年より国内ツアーに導入することを決定。＜English Follows＞

一般社団法人日本フレスコボール協会

コミュニケーションデザインスポーツ"フレスコボール"の国内での普及活動を行っている、一般社団法人日本フレスコボール協会（以下、JFBA、代表理事 窪島剣璽）は、スピードガンを用いた得点集計システム"HAYABUSA Pro"の完成を発表いたします。

■開発背景

2013年に窪島剣璽（JFBA代表理事）が出張先のブラジルでフレスコボールと出会い、帰国後すぐに一般社団法人日本フレスコボール協会を設立。国内での普及に努め、現在は約6,000人もの競技者および愛好家がいるほどまでに拡大しました。

日本におけるフレスコボールの歴史も10年を超え、競技としてのレベルも飛躍的に向上。日本代表選手は世界大会やブラジル大会で入賞を遂げるまでに成長しています。

これまでは、JFBA独自に考案したルールで日本代表選手を選出しておりましたが、より世界基準の競技へと発展させるべく、このたびのシステム開発に着手。国際大会の主催団体「International Beach Racket Association（IBRA）」や競技発祥の地で世界トップの競技レベルを誇るブラジル大会を運営する「Organaização de Frescobol Interestadual（OFI）」が採用しているスピードガン得点化システムを参考に、独自の開発を行いました。

JFBAでは、フレスコボール発祥の地・ブラジルに最大限のリスペクトを払いながら、今後は各国のリレーションシップを図る立場にもなっていきたいと考えており、その第一歩ともいえるプロジェクトとなります。

■"HAYABUSA Pro"の概要

下記の項目を自動集計し、得点化するシステムです。名称は、世界最速の鳥として知られる「はやぶさ」が由来で、このシステムが世界のスタンダードとなること、そしてよりプロフェッショナルなラリーを導くシステムになることへの願いが込められています。

1．球速加点

打球の速度（球速）50km/h以上を得点化。各選手ごとの得点対象となる上限150球をカウントし、151球目からは、球速上位150球を対象とし、得点を随時更新します。

2．コンボボーナス

速度60km/h以上の打球が同一方向に6連続以上計測された時点から加点対象となり、「球速加点×1.1」が乗算。最大30球までをカウントし、31球目以降はボーナス対象外とします。

3．落球減点

6球目の落球から、総得点の3%を減点。1落球ごとに減点割合を3%ずつ加算します。

モニター画面では即時に球速や得点を可視化

■"HAYABUSA Pro"を用いた国内ルール

【JFBA】FRESCOBALL JAPAN TOUR ルールブック（Top Div.）(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_JP.pdf)

「フレスコボール JAPAN TOUR 2025」第1戦オキナワカップ（2025年2月8-9日＠豊見城市・美らSUNビーチ）より、Top Div.（日本代表選出資格のあるカテゴリ）で採用するルールです。

■今後の展開

国内の競技レベル向上の一助になるよう、システムのレンタル運用を準備しています。

また、International Beach Racket Association（IBRA）との2025年『国際大会』日本初開催（予定）における"HAYABUSA Pro"の採用を目指します。

【JFBA】Frescoball speed gun system（EN）(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_EN.pdf)

【JFBA】Sistema de pistola de velocidade (PT)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_PT.pdf)

【JFBA】Sistema de pistola de velocidad (ES)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_ES-1.pdf)

【JFBA】스피드건 시스템(KR)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_KR.pdf)

■”コミュニケーションデザインスポーツ” フレスコボールとは？

フレスコボールは、ブラジルのリオデジャネイロ発祥のビーチスポーツです。1945年にリオ・デ・ジャネイロのコパカバーナビーチで考案され、現在は世界各地のビーチで親しまれるようになっています。フレスコボールの最大の特徴は、向かい合う2人が競い合うのではなく、協力してラリーを続ける採点競技という点。競技時間は5分間、7mの距離を保って試合を行います。協力してラリーを続ける様子から「思いやりのスポーツ」とも言われ、2024年12月現在、日本全国で27のJFBA公認地域クラブと4の公認学生団体が設立され、フレスコボールを通じた地域コミュニティが形成されています。日本フレスコボール協会は、このスポーツの魅力をより多くの人に知ってもらうために2013年に設立され、2025年までに日本全国47都道府県で地域クラブ設立を目指して積極的に活動を行っております。

The Japan Frescoball Association (JFBA) announced the completion of "HAYABUSA Pro", a scoring system using a speed gun. It has been decided that the system will be introduced to the domestic tour from 2025.

The Japan Frescoball Association (JFBA, Representative Director: Kenji Kuboshima) is pleased to announce the completion of "HAYABUSA Pro", a scoring system using a speed gun.

■Background

In 2013, Kenji Kuboshima (JFBA Representative Director) encountered frescoball on a business trip to Brazil, and upon returning to Japan, he established the Japan Frescoball Association (General Incorporated Association). He worked to popularize the sport in Japan, and it has now grown to about 6,000 players and enthusiasts.

Until now, the JFBA had used rules devised by itself, but in order to develop the sport into a world-class sport, they began developing this system. They took inspiration from the speed gun scoring system used by the International Beach Racket Association (IBRA), the organization that organizes international tournaments, and the Organaização de Frescobol Interestadual (OFI), which runs the world's top Brazilian tournaments.

The JFBA has the utmost respect for Brazil, the birthplace of frescoball. In the future, they would like to be in a position to build relationships between countries, and this project is the first step in that direction.

■Overview of "HAYABUSA Pro"

This system automatically tallies and scores the following items. The name comes from the "Hayabusa" bird, known as the fastest bird in the world, and it is hoped that this system will become the global standard and lead to more professional rallies.

1. Ball speed bonus

Scores are awarded for ball speeds of 50km/h or more. A maximum of 150 balls are counted for each player, and from the 151st ball onwards, the top 150 balls are counted and the score is updated as needed.

2. Combo bonus

Points are awarded when six or more consecutive balls of 60km/h or faster are measured in the same direction, and the ball speed bonus is multiplied by 1.1. Up to 30 balls are counted, and bonuses are not awarded from the 31st ball onwards.

3. Dropped ball deductions

From the sixth dropped ball onwards, 3% of the total score is deducted. The deduction rate is increased by 3% for each dropped ball.

The ball speed and score can be checked instantly on the monitor screen.

■"HAYABUSA Pro" Rules

【JFBA】Frescoball speed gun system（EN）(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_EN.pdf)

【JFBA】Sistema de pistola de velocidade (PT)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_PT.pdf)

【JFBA】Sistema de pistola de velocidad (ES)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_ES-1.pdf)

【JFBA】스피드건 시스템(KR)(https://blog.frescoball.org/wp-content/uploads/FRESCOBALL_RULE_202411_KR.pdf)

■Future developments

We are preparing to rent out the system.

Furthermore, we aim to use "HAYABUSA Pro" at an international tournament to be held in Japan in 2025 in collaboration with the International Beach Racket Association (IBRA).

■About frescoball in Japan

The game lasts for 5 minutes, with players keeping a distance of 7m. It is also called the "sport of compassion" because of the cooperative rallying. As of December 2024, 27 JFBA-certified local clubs and 4 certified student groups have been established throughout Japan, forming local communities through frescoball.