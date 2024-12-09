医療機関における現代アート作品展示開始のお知らせ

株式会社UESHIMA渋谷駅前内科・内視鏡クリニック 待合室（作品提供：UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION）

このたび、UESHIMA MUSEUM（ https://ueshima-museum.com/ ）では約700点に及ぶ現代アートコレクションの中から、JR東日本ホテルメッツ渋谷２階に位置する渋谷駅前内科・内視鏡クリニック（ https://www.nc-shibuya.com/ ）に１１作品を、東京メトロ銀座線外苑前駅徒歩1分の青山美容クリニック（ https://www.aoyamabeauty.jp/ )に５作品を展示する運びとなりました。

この取り組みは、医療空間におけるアートの力を体感していただく事、また、UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTIONのミッションでもある、アーティストの支援やアートと社会の関わりの一環として展示機会を創出する事、を目的としたものです。

We are pleased to announce that UESHIMA MUSEUM (https://ueshima-museum.com/) has curated an exhibition of 11 works at Shibuya Station Front Clinic for Internal Medicine and Endoscopy (https://www.nc-shibuya.com/), located on the 2nd floor of JR-East Hotel Mets Shibuya, and 5 works at Aoyama Beauty Clinic ( https://www.aoyamabeauty.jp/ ), located a 1-minute walk from the Tokyo Metro Gaienmae-Station.

This initiative aims to showcase the transformative power of art in healthcare environments while aligning with the UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION’s mission of supporting artists and fostering connections between art and society by creating opportunities for art to be exhibited.

**アートとメンタルヘルス / Art and Mental Health**

医療施設におけるアート展示は、患者および医療スタッフの不安やストレスを軽減させ、痛みや苦痛への集中を減少させるなど、様々な効果が見込まれることが、数多くの科学的研究によって明らかになっています。

Scientific studies have shown that displaying art in medical facilities can reduce anxiety and stress for patients and healthcare staff, shift focus away from pain and discomfort, and provide a range of therapeutic benefits.

**展示作品のテーマ / Theme of the Exhibition**

この度の渋谷駅前内科・内視鏡クリニック及び青山美容クリニックにおける展示では、自然をテーマにしたアートや穏やかな視覚効果を持つ作品を中心に展示しています。緑や青を基調とした現代アートは、来院される方々に癒しと安らぎを提供し、リラックスできる空間を作り出します。

これらの展示が、患者様およびご家族の皆様、そして医療スタッフの心身の安らぎと健康を促進する一助となることを願っております。ぜひ、お立ち寄りの際にはこれらのアート作品をお楽しみください。

The works featured in these clinic exhibitions revolve around the theme of nature, emphasizing soothing visual effects. Contemporary artworks in shades of green and blue are displayed to offer a sense of calm and relaxation, creating a welcoming and peaceful environment for visitors.

We hope this exhibition contributes to the emotional and physical well-being of patients, their families, and medical staff. If you visit, please take a moment to enjoy these remarkable pieces.

**展示作品（渋谷駅前内科・内視鏡クリニック） / Exhibited Works (Shibuya Station Front Clinic for Internal Medicine and Endoscopy)**

坂本和也 / Kazuya Sakamoto 「Respiration」 2022年

鈴木理策 / Risaku Suzuki 「water mirror, 17, WM-741」 2018年

丸山直文 / Naofumi Maruyama 「水を蹴る(おのずと) / Kicking the Water (as a matter of course)」 2022年

石塚元太良 / Gentaro Ishizuka 「Gold Rush Alaska #005」 2016年/2024年

長井朋子 / Tomoko Nagai 「子ねこだよ / It’s a Kitten」 2021年

近藤亜樹 / Aki Kondo 「They are smiling for you 12」 2022年

安井鷹之介 / Takanosuke Yasui 「Kitakami River, summer」 2021年

津上みゆき / Miyuki Tsunami 「View, Shirahata, 1:45pm, 2 July 2020」 2020年

津上みゆき / Miyuki Tsunami 「View, a cherry tree, rain, wind, 7 July 2019」 2019年

清川あさみ / Asami Kiyokawa 「無題 / Untitled」 2004年

松井えり菜 / Erina Matsui 「ブクロの睡蓮 / Les Nympheas-Ikebukuro」 2024年

**展示作品（青山美容クリニック） / Exhibited Works (Aoyama Beauty Clinic)**

清川あさみ / Asami Kiyokawa 「I：I」シリーズ 2016年

「8月12日」

「1月19日」

「11月27日」

「11月24日」

「10月13日」

