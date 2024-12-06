外国人向け日本生活支援プラットフォームをローンチ

NyuuLy株式会社

東京発のスタートアップ企業、NyuuLy株式会社（以下「NyuuLy」）は、日本への移住を検討する外国人向けの画期的なサービスをローンチしたことを発表しました。このプラットフォームNyuulyは、日本での生活を円滑にし、日々の生活を豊かにするシームレスな体験を提供します。

日本での生活を始めるための究極のガイド

日本への移住はエキサイティングな冒険ですが、特に新しい文化の中で、日々の生活の複雑さを乗り越えるのは大変なことです。Nyuulyは、この状況を変えるべく誕生しました。信頼できる音声/データプランの入手から、日本の文化的なニュアンスの理解まで、ニューリーは日本ならではの環境に合わせた実用的な情報とツールを提供します。地元のサービスに関するヒントや、必要なタスクを整理するサポートなど、日本を新たな故郷にしたいと考えている人々にとって、Nyuulyは頼れる存在となるでしょう。

日本での生活経験に基づいたサービス

Nyuulyは、数か月におよぶリサーチ、ユーザーからのフィードバック、そして外国人居住者や地元のパートナーとのコラボレーションの結果生まれたものです。また、日本での生活経験に基づいているため、直感的なデザインとローカライズされた機能により、多様なコミュニティのニーズに応えます。

「私たちのミッションは、第二の故郷を築くこと」

「NyuuLyは、日本への移住者が直面する課題を理解しています」と、共同創業者兼CEOのゴヴァーズ健二は述べています。「Nyuulyは、その解決策です。信頼できるガイダンスを提供し、ユーザーが重要なタスクを管理できるよう支援することで、より速く、そしてストレスなく日本での生活を始めることができるプラットフォームです。私たちは、外国人が日本の最高のものを享受できるべきだと信じています。そして、日本には提供できるものが数多くあります。少子高齢化に直面する日本において、外国人の受け入れは重要な課題です。」

プラットフォームNyuulyの現状と今後について

より詳しい情報やサービス開始をご希望の方は、ぜひ www.nyuuly.com(https://nyuuly.com/) をご覧ください。NyuuLyは、パートナー企業基盤を築き、ユーザーのニーズを深く理解しながら、今後数ヶ月以内に通信、住宅、求職支援などの分野でサービスを追加していく予定です。

NyuuLyについて

2024年10月に東京で設立されたNyuuLy株式会社は、在日外国人の生活をシンプルにすることに尽力しています。テクノロジー、ヒューマンインサイト、そして地域の情報を一つのプラットフォームで統合し、外国人が安心して日本で充実した生活を送れるよう、オンラインでの体験を提供します。

(English version)

NyuuLy Launches First Product to Help Foreigners Settle in Japan

Tokyo, December 6, 2024 - NyuuLy, a Tokyo-based startup, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking business. Designed to simplify life for foreigners moving to and living in Japan, Nyuuly is a powerful experience that simplifies onboarding processes and enriches daily life in one seamless platform.

The Ultimate Guide to Starting Life in Japan

Moving to Japan is an exciting adventure, but navigating the complexities of daily life-especially in a new culture-can be overwhelming. Nyuuly is here to change that. From getting a reliable voice/data plan to understanding cultural nuances, Nyuuly offers practical insights and tools tailored to Japan’s unique environment. Whether it’s tips guidance on local services, or help with organizing must-complete tasks, Nyuuly is the go-to resource for anyone looking to make Japan their home.

A Product built on our own experience living in Japan

Nyuuly is the result of months of research, user feedback, and collaboration with foreign residents and local partners. It is also grounded on our own experience living in Japan. Its intuitive design and localized features ensure it meets the unique needs of the diverse community it serves.

“Our Mission is to Build a Home Away From Home”

“At NyuuLy, we understand the challenges foreigners face when moving to Japan,” said Kenji Govaers, Co-Founder and CEO. “Nyuuly is our solution-a single platform that provides trusted guidance and helps users stay on top of essential tasks, so they can settle in faster and with less stress. We believe that Foreigners should have access to the best that Japan has to offer and Japan has a lot to offer! With Japan facing the depopulation crisis, how to integrate Foreigners into the intimate fabric of Japanese communities is one of the most pressing challenge of our times. NyuuLy’s mission is to create a more connected, inclusive and thriving community”.

Available Now and What’s next

Nyuuly launches this week. Click at www.nyuuly.com(https://nyuuly.com/) to learn more and start your journey toward a smoother life in Japan.

As it develops its partners base and builds on deep understanding of users needs, NyuuLy is striving to add services over the next few months in the area of telecom, housing, job search services.

About NyuuLy

Founded in Tokyo in Oct 2024, NyuuLy is committed to simplifying life for foreigners in Japan. By combining technology, human insights and local expertise in a single platform, it creates an online experience that make Foreigners feel at ease to pursue a thriving live in Japan.

###