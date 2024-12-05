【海外向け】EC 拡張アプリ「UR: Smart Table of Contents」を、株式会社 UnReact がリリース

株式会社UnReact■「UR: Smart Table of Contents」概要[画像1: https://prtimes.jp/i/72693/107/resize/d72693-107-f3e77be29953b53455ae-0.png ]「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は、「シンプルブログ記事目次｜自動見出し一覧挿入」の海外版アプリです。「UR: Smart Table of Contents」を使用することで、ブログの可読性の向上が期待できます。また、「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は対応言語を英語として提供しているため、世界中のさまざまなストア運営者が利用できます。■ブログの目次を自動生成できる！[画像2: https://prtimes.jp/i/72693/107/resize/d72693-107-73a1ec1df6f516039925-0.png ]「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は、ブログの目次を自動生成できます。■ブログの目次をさまざまなスタイルで表示できる！[画像3: https://prtimes.jp/i/72693/107/resize/d72693-107-528ad45495e32c103bef-0.png ]「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は、ブログの目次をさまざまなスタイルで表示できます。■ブログのスタイルはノーコードでカスタマイズできる！[画像4: https://prtimes.jp/i/72693/107/resize/d72693-107-8aeb2afbce8da579f291-0.png ]「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は、ブログのスタイルはノーコードでカスタマイズできます。■1クリックでテーマに追加できる！[画像5: https://prtimes.jp/i/72693/107/resize/d72693-107-cd212bc021d485a3d1a8-0.png ]「UR: Smart Table of Contents」は、1クリックでテーマに追加できます。▼「UR: Smart Table of Contents」｜アプリストアhttps://apps.shopify.com/sa-037-article-toc-app?locale=ja▼「UR: Smart Table of Contents」｜ご利用ガイドhttps://unreact.jp/shopify-apps/sa-037-ur-article-toc-app/guide▼株式会社UnReact 会社概要会社名: 株式会社UnReact代表者: 西川信行事業内容: EC制作事業・アプリ開発・教育事業URL: https://unreact.jp/