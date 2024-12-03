自転車パーツブランド「GORIX」が新商品の、ボトルケージ(RiVETING)のXプレゼントキャンペーンを開催!!【～12/9(月)23:59まで】
GORIX株式会社自転車パーツブランド「GORIX」の公式Xで、2024年12月3日(火)～12月9日(月)23:59まで新商品の「ボトルケージ(RiVETING)」のXプレゼントキャンペーンを開催!応募条件は「GORIX」公式Xでのフォローと対象ポストのいいね＆リポストです。「GORIX」公式Xでは、人気サイクル商品のプレゼントキャンペーンを毎週実施しています!!「GORIX」公式X → https://twitter.com/gottsuprice商品の詳細商品名：GORIX ボトルケージ(RiVETING)販売先：●GORIX公式ストア(楽天) → https://item.rakuten.co.jp/gottsuprice/riveting/●GORIX公式ストア(Yahooショッピング) → https://store.shopping.yahoo.co.jp/gottsu/riveting●GORIX公式ストア(Amazon) → https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0D7Z5SF4Q販売価格：2,999円(税込 送料799円) ＊販売価格は変動することがございます。商品内容ボトルケージ、ボトル2本サイズ高さ151mm、内径Φ70mm（70-74mm径ボトル対応）材質高強度ナイロン+炭素繊維複合素材重量24g