電通デジタル、Campaign Asia-Pacific主催「Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2024」において、銀賞受賞＜English Follows＞

株式会社電通デジタル（本社：東京都港区 代表取締役社長執行役員：瀧本 恒 以下、電通デジタル）は、アジア太平洋地域の広告・マーケティングメディアをリードするCampaign Asia-Pacific主催の「Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2024」において、「Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year」部門で銀賞を受賞しました。（金賞は該当なし）

本アワードの「AGENCY OF THE YEAR 2024」は、マーケティングコミュニケーションにおける世界各国のエージェンシーの実績をCampaign Asia-Pacificが独自に評価するものです。

「Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year」部門は、広告領域において優れたデジタルソリューションの提供を行うデジタルエージェンシーを表彰するもので、1年間（2023年10月1日～2024年10月3日）のデジタルエージェンシーとしてのビジネスパフォーマンス、デジタルマーケティング業界への貢献などが多面的に評価され、このたびの受賞に至りました。

電通デジタルは、高度な専門性と豊富な実績のもと、「データクリーンルーム」の活用など個人情報に配慮したデータ分析やAIなどの最新テクノロジーの導入を通してマーケティングROIの改善を行いながら、認知から購買、顧客との関係構築までフルファネルでのマーケティング施策を一気通貫で支援しています。

今後も電通デジタルは、各メディアプラットフォーマーとの連携を強化し、最新のソリューションやテクノロジーの活用・導入を通じてマーケティング施策を推進し、クライアント企業の事業成長に貢献してまいります。

＜電通デジタルについて＞https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp/

電通デジタルは、国内最大規模の総合デジタルファームです。「人の心を動かし、価値を創造し、世界のあり方を変える。」をパーパスに、生活者に寄り添うクリエイティビティとテクノロジーを統合的に活用することで、あらゆるトランスフォーメーションを実現しています。クライアント企業の事業成長パートナーとして、共に新たな価値を創造することで、経済そして社会の「変革と成長」を目指しています。

Dentsu Digital takes home the Silver for "Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year" at Campaign Asia-Pacific's "Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2024"

Dentsu Digital Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Koh Takimoto; hereinafter referred to as "Dentsu Digital") has been awarded the silver prize in the "Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year" category at the "Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2024" organized by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a leading advertising and marketing media platform in the Asia-Pacific region. This year, no Gold Award was given.

The "AGENCY OF THE YEAR 2024" award evaluates the achievements of agencies worldwide in marketing communications, as assessed independently by Campaign Asia-Pacific.

The "Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year" category honors digital agencies that provide exceptional digital solutions. The award recognizes outstanding business performance as a digital agency over one year (from October 1, 2023, to October 3, 2024), as well as contributions to the digital marketing industry, leading to this accolade for Dentsu Digital.

Dentsu Digital leverages advanced expertise and extensive experience to enhance marketing ROI through data analysis, with considerations for personal privacy using "data clean rooms," and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as AI. The company provides comprehensive support for full-funnel marketing strategies, from awareness to purchase and customer relationship building.

Looking ahead, Dentsu Digital aims to strengthen ties with various media platforms, advance marketing strategies through the utilization and introduction of the latest solutions and marketing technologies and contribute to the business growth of its client companies.

＜About Dentsu Digital＞https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp/en/

Dentsu Digital is one of the largest integrated digital firms in Japan. With our guiding purpose to: “Inspire people, create new value, and improve how the world works”, we are committed to realizing the full potential of new solutions that can emerge from the

joining of creativity and technology closer to people’s hearts and minds. As a strong partner for our clients’ business evolution, our goal is to aim for long term “transformation and growth” both within the economy and across society through creating new value together.