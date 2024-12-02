【ミスミ】機械部品調達のAIプラットフォーム「meviy」/ meviyマーケットプレイス「製缶加工」「架台製作」サービス開始＜English Follows＞

株式会社ミスミグループ本社

機械部品調達のAIプラットフォーム「meviy（メビー）」（サービス提供元：株式会社ミスミグループ本社）が展開する「meviyマーケットプレイス（メビーマーケットプレイス）」は、11月30日より「製缶加工サービス」および「架台製作サービス」を開始します。これにより、装置向け外観カバーやタンク、装置を設置する溶接フレームなど、機械加工部品の中でも加工業者が限られ、手配先の選定が困難な部品にも対応します。

今後もミスミはサービスの拡大を通して、IA（インダストリアル・オートメーション）産業のお客さまにグローバルで時間価値を提供、生産性の向上に貢献してまいります。

■ 背景

meviyマーケットプレイスでは、切削、旋盤、板金・板金溶接、3Dプリント、射出成型、注型と幅広いサービスを提供しています。新たに追加する「製缶加工」および「架台製作」サービスは、加工難易度の高い溶接加工に加え、機械加工まで施すこともあるため、対応可能な加工業者が限られています。そのため、手配先の選定が困難なことから、meviyマーケットプレイスに対応を求めるご要望を多くいただいていました。

今回、溶接加工から機械加工、塗装・表面処理までワンストップで対応できるパートナーをはじめ、大型部品の製作が得意なパートナーもマーケットプレイスに加わることで、サービス追加を実現しました。これによりサイズは最長12メートル まで、最短1日出荷が可能となりました。また、2D図面で手配したいとのご要望も多く、3Dデータだけではなく、2D図面で手配することも可能となりました。

これらのサービス追加により、装置向け外観カバーやタンク、装置を設置する溶接フレームなどにおいて、手配先を探す手間や契約手続きなどの手間、やり取りの手間を削減し、さらなる生産性向上に貢献します。

■ サービスリリース概要

リリース日： 2024年11月30日

追加サービス： 製缶加工サービス、架台製作サービス

最大サイズ： 12,000mm

納期： 最短1日出荷

■ 製作事例

架台製缶

「製缶加工サービス」「架台製作サービス」に関する詳細は、以下をご参照ください。

▼製缶加工サービス

https://jp.marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/service/can-manufacturing/

▼架台製作サービス

https://jp.marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/service/frame/

■ meviy マーケットプレイスとは

meviyマーケットプレイスは、”あらゆる機械加工部品をワンストップで手間なく”手配できる“日本最大級の製造業マーケットプレイス”です。設計データをアップロードするだけで、『ＡＩマッチング』により条件に合致した製造パートナーをリコメンド、製造パートナーとの取引口座開設なども必要なく、取引も「デジタル完結」するため、「探す手間」「つながる手間」「やり取りの手間」を大幅に削減することが可能です。

meviyマーケットプレイスWebサイト ： https://marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/ja-jp/

■ ミスミとは

オートメーションの現場で必要とされる機械部品や、工具・消耗品などをグローバル31.8万社（2024年3月時点）に販売しています。製造機能を持つメーカーと他社ブランド品を販売する商社としての顔を併せ持つ、ユニークな事業モデルとそれを支える事業基盤により、「グローバル確実短納期」を実現し、お客さまの利便性向上に貢献しています。

＜English Follows＞

meviy, the AI platform for machine parts procurement

meviy Marketplace: Metal Fabrication and Frame Manufacturing Now Available

～One-stop welding, machining and surface treatment with shortest 1-day shipping～

“meviy Marketplace”, developed by the AI-based parts procurement platform “meviy” (powered by MISUMI Group Inc.), is excited to announce the addition of Metal Fabrication and Frame Manufacturing to its services, effective November 30, 2024. Traditionally, sourcing the parts used for external equipment covers, tanks, and welded frames for equipment installation has been challenging due to the limited number of fabricators capable of processing these items. Going forward, these items can be sourced via meviy Marketplace.

MISUMI will continue to provide time value to our global customers in the IA (Industrial Automation) industry through expanding our services and contribute to enhancing their productivity.

■ Background

meviy Marketplace offers a wide range of services, including milling, turning, sheet metal processing, welding, 3D printing, injection molding, and urethane casting. The newly added Metal Fabrication and Frame Manufacturing services include machining and welding, which are technically demanding processes. Given the limited number of fabricators capable of performing these tasks, customers have expressed difficulty in selecting a fabricator. We have received many requests from customers asking if it would be possible to source these items on meviy Marketplace.

The recent addition of these services to meviy Marketplace was realized by the joining of new partners with expertise in manufacturing large parts, as well as those who can provide a one-stop service from welding to machining, coating and surface treatment. As a result, the maximum eligible size on the meviy Marketplace has been increased to 12 meters and the minimum 1-day shipping has been made possible. In addition, many customers have expressed a need for the ability to source from 2D drawings. In response, we are pleased to announce that it is now possible to source from both 2D drawings and 3D data. With these additional services in place, we will contribute to further productivity improvements by reducing the time and effort involved in finding fabricators, contracting and communicating when customers need parts for external equipment covers, tanks and welded frames for equipment installation, among others.

■ Service Release Overview

Release date : November 30, 2024

Newly added service : Metal Fabrication and Frame Manufacturing

Maximum eligible size : 12,000mm

Delivery : Minimum 1-day shipping

■ Product example

Frame ManufacturingMetal Fabrication

For more information on “Metal Fabrication” and “Frame Manufacturing”, please see the following.

▼Metal Fabrication Service

https://jp.marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/service/can-manufacturing/

▼Frame Manufacturing Service

https://jp.marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/service/frame/

■ About meviy Marketplace

meviy Marketplace is one of the largest marketplaces for Japan’s manufacturing industry, offering a comprehensive range of machined parts and convenient one-stop solutions. Based on uploaded design data, our AI Matching recommends suitable manufacturing partners that meet customer specifications. There is no need to open an account with a manufacturing partner. Transactions are completed digitally, reducing hassle of searching, connecting and communicating.

meviy Marketplace Website: https://marketplace.meviy.misumi-ec.com/ja-jp/

■ About MISUMI

MISUMI sells mechanical components required on-site for factory automation, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 318,000 companies (as of March 2024) worldwide. We wear two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing functions and a distributor of other company’s branded products.

With this unique business model, supported by a solid business foundation, MISUMI achieves "globally reliable on-time delivery" for greater customer convenience.

【For inquiries regarding this press release】

Please contact Y. Matsubara or K. Koniwa

e-mail: pr@misumi.co.jp

Tel: 03-6777-7502

Corporate Relations Department

MISUMI Group Inc.