Custom Media、Campaign Asia-Pacificの「Agency of the Year 2024」にて銀賞と銅賞を受賞

Custom Media株式会社

東京を拠点とするデジタルマーケティング会社Custom Media株式会社（本社：港区、CEO兼共同創業者 ロバート・ヘルト）は、Campaign Asia-Pacificが主催するアワード「Japan/Korea Agency of the Year」において「コンテンツマーケティング部門」で銀賞、「B2Bマーケティング部門」で銅賞を受賞いたしました。2つの名誉ある賞の受賞は、包括的なマーケティング支援を提供する企業として、さらなる成長と進化を遂げる重要な一歩となりました。

Custom Media株式会社 CEO兼共同創業者 ロバート・ヘルト



Custom Mediaは2023年にも同アワードの「コンテンツマーケティング部門」で銅賞を受賞しており、今年で2年連続の受賞となります。今回の受賞は、日本に拠点を置くグローバル企業の課題に対し、革新的で実績のあるマーケティング戦略を提供し続けた成果の証です。



Campaign Asia-Pacificが主催する「Agency of the Year Awards」は30年以上の歴史を誇り、アジア太平洋地域における卓越した事業実績を讃える、最も権威あるアワードの一つです。審査ではエージェンシーの実力や業界への貢献度が総合的に判断され、メディア、デジタル、PR、マーケティングコミュニケーションなどの分野での成果が評価されます。

Custom Media 主な3つの実績

革新的なコンテンツマーケティング

出版業界で培ったストーリーテリングを活用し、ブランドに温かみを加え、顧客やターゲット層との強い結びつきを実現。

括的なB2B戦略

アカウント・ベースド・マーケティング（ABM）、メディアプランニング、デジタルマーケティング、PRの専門知識を活かし、日本とグローバル市場を結ぶ架け橋として貢献。

業界をリードする存在感

「Content Marketing Landscape in Japan」をはじめとするレポートを通じて、コンテンツマーケティング分野における先駆者としての地位を確立。

Custom Media CEO兼共同創業者 ロバート・ヘルトのコメント

「今回の受賞は、チームの情熱、創造性、そして努力の結晶です。出版業界で培ったストーリーテリングを基盤としたアプローチは、クライアントがターゲット層と深く意味のあるつながりを築く上で大きな役割を果たしています。私たちは魅力的なストーリーを作り上げ、包括的なマーケティング支援を提供することで、急速に変化する業界に適応するだけでなく、クライアントが市場で成功を収め、影響力を発揮し、リーダーシップを取れるよう支援しています」

Custom Media COO サム・バードのコメント

「今回の受賞は当社にとって大きな前進であり、チームのコンテンツマーケティングへの取り組みの成果を示すものです。私たちは常に、クライアントが顧客やターゲット層との信頼関係を深め、興味を引き付け、具体的で測定可能な成果を上げることを支援しています。データに基づく洞察とクリエイティブな実行力を融合し、クライアントの影響力を高め、ストーリーテリングを通じてブランドをより魅力的にする支援ができることに、大きな喜びを感じています」

Custom Media（カスタムメディア）について

カスタムメディアは常に進化するデジタルメディア環境において、クリエイティブなメンバーで構成される多様性豊かなチームで、クライアント企業を成功に導く革新的かつ刺激的なソリューションを提案します。国内外におけるグローバルビジネスの成功を支援する、卓越したバイリンガル統合デジタルコミュニケーションエージェンシーです。

HP：https://custom-media.com/ja/

CUSTOM MEDIA WINS SILVER AND BRONZE AT CAMPAIGN ASIA AWARDS

Honored by industry for excellence in Content Marketing and B2B Marketing

November 29, 2024, TOKYO, JAPAN - Custom Media, a Tokyo-based integrated B2B marketing agency, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Japan / Korea Awards 2024. The agency received Silver in Content Marketing and Bronze in B2B Marketing, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as a full-service marketing powerhouse.

This is Custom Media’s second consecutive year being recognized in the content marketing category, having secured Bronze in 2023. These accolades reflect the agency's continued commitment to delivering innovative and impactful marketing strategies tailored to the unique challenges of global businesses in Japan.

Campaign Asia’s flagship Agency of the Year Awards, running for more than three decades, is the region’s most prestigious recognition of business excellence. The holistic assessment provides a comprehensive view of the agencies’ capabilities and contributions to the industry, celebrating excellence in specialized areas such as media, digital, PR and marketing communications.

Highlights of Custom Media’s Work- Innovative Content Marketing: A storytelling-driven approach rooted in the agency’s publishing heritage, helping clients humanize their brands and connect with audiences.- Comprehensive B2B Strategies: Expertise in account-based marketing (ABM), media buying, digital marketing and public relations to bridge the gap between Japan and global markets.- Industry Leadership: Insights such as the recently published Content Marketing Landscape in Japan report underscore Custom Media’s thought leadership in the field.

Custom Media CEO and Co-founder Robert Heldt said: "These wins reflect our team’s passion, creativity, and hard work. Our storytelling-driven approach-rooted in our publishing heritage-has become a powerful tool in helping clients connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. By crafting compelling narratives and delivering integrated marketing strategies, we’re not just keeping pace with the fast-changing industry; we’re enabling our clients to thrive, inspire, and lead in their markets."

Custom Media COO Sam Bird added: "These awards are a huge milestone for us and a reflection of the progress we’ve made in refining our content marketing efforts. Our approach is all about aligning strategy with execution, helping our clients build trust, engage their audiences and achieve real, measurable results. We’re incredibly excited to continue helping our clients amplify their impact and humanize their brands through the power of storytelling, combining data-driven insights with creative execution."

About Custom Media

Custom Media empowers industries at the forefront of innovation-such as AI, clean energy, fintech, healthcare and technology-through tailored marketing solutions. Dedicated to shaping a sustainable future, the agency leverages storytelling to forge meaningful connections between brands and audiences in the digital era.





