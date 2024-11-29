12月開始の「d払い」エリアキャンペーン
株式会社NTTドコモ
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_1_bd04282cc48817a67e87ddbe5eb6f087.jpg ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_2_459049cce47ee20029100c9c31cac0d4.jpg ]
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_3_eb992738c8295f2a8675738bc1e12cad.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_4_de83feb5b1fdc2a87aa2ae9814a96cce.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_5_b1e1e8abed932222321cc470f10e03ca.jpg ]
[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_6_9c7d5db69d444d17cae831c0c0da415c.jpg ]
[表7: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_7_857073ff705b563c5556fb6af7b745a9.jpg ]
[表8: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_8_de446508c67462208e630efe4b854b7c.jpg ]
[表9: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_9_03d77312dff2590eedad53238d7c0d87.jpg ]
[表10: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_10_33760941f05dba9ed809ef5c370d098f.jpg ]
[表11: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_11_db1e3a9a8ff917668523ff9f36b0a675.jpg ]
[表12: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_12_096594cb0a24777671537f4bc58877c2.jpg ]
[表13: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_13_8f30603fe9e40f6ef740242d316389dd.jpg ]
[表14: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_14_e91730a11d94c0d7e388c23e0c372209.jpg ]
[表15: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_15_d8daf28f34afecc0df88391c674e9745.jpg ]
[表16: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_16_a58fc97169e7ff7ad6b5667a8302cb3c.jpg ]
[表17: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/42_17_d85809f4035e6d321261eb5f5a53c8e7.jpg ]
https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d141840-42-2031e5a42a857958d6a2d1d06e5d74af.pdf
株式会社NTTドコモ（以下、ドコモ）は、全国の地域・商店街においておトクな「d払い(R)」キャンペーンを開催いたします。詳細は、下表のとおりです。
＜d払いキャンペーン＞
ドコモは、「dポイント」「d払い」の利便性向上を通じ、お客さまの毎日がおトクで、楽しく、便利な生活になるよう努めてまいります。
＊ キャンペーンには諸条件や注意事項がございます。詳細はキャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。キャンペーンサイトは、キャンペーン開始日よりご確認いただけます。
＊「d払い」は、株式会社NTTドコモの登録商標です。
