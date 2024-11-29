12月開始の「dポイント」「d払い」キャンペーン
株式会社NTTドコモ
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_1_7e0fc6cf2b64006a4152ef1a4de07e75.jpg ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_2_487dd2e1b055e91728eafc57e763ee95.jpg ]
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_3_c34d9b81086a0747500da352c255c695.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_4_619424516dd6b40824bc7b1de231b682.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_5_724ef485e4877949b96c7c24eb3a8a2e.jpg ]
[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_6_6dd846b33fe670b7589b4eb3b04bdb82.jpg ]
[表7: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_7_eb7b2e7b945e72854b1b352d1b346b80.jpg ]
[表8: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_8_6be05bfccfa1a1ce21e6ebe3946bfb50.jpg ]
[表9: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_9_3c0e83d286f0d99a97408ac20230ceed.jpg ]
[表10: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_10_c0b14da20992720460a6b1ca430dc545.jpg ]
https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d141840-41-e7e236fb73deee7a25bbb8795542f349.pdf
株式会社NTTドコモ（以下、ドコモ）は、「dポイント」「d払い(R)」においておトクなキャンペーンを開催いたします。詳細は、下表のとおりです。
＊キャンペーンには諸条件や注意事項がございます。詳細はキャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。キャンペーンサイトは、キャンペーン開始日よりご確認いただけます。
＜dポイントキャンペーン＞
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_1_7e0fc6cf2b64006a4152ef1a4de07e75.jpg ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_2_487dd2e1b055e91728eafc57e763ee95.jpg ]
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_3_c34d9b81086a0747500da352c255c695.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_4_619424516dd6b40824bc7b1de231b682.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_5_724ef485e4877949b96c7c24eb3a8a2e.jpg ]
[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_6_6dd846b33fe670b7589b4eb3b04bdb82.jpg ]
＜d払いキャンペーン＞
[表7: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_7_eb7b2e7b945e72854b1b352d1b346b80.jpg ]
[表8: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_8_6be05bfccfa1a1ce21e6ebe3946bfb50.jpg ]
＜キャリア決済キャンペーン＞
[表9: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_9_3c0e83d286f0d99a97408ac20230ceed.jpg ]
※Google PlayはGoogle LLCの商標です。
[表10: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141840/table/41_10_c0b14da20992720460a6b1ca430dc545.jpg ]
ドコモは、「dポイント」、「d払い」の利便性向上を通じ、お客さまの毎日がおトクで、楽しく、便利な生活になるよう努めてまいります。
＊ キャンペーンには諸条件や注意事項がございます。詳細はキャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。キャンペーンサイトは、キャンペーン開始日よりご確認いただけます。
＊「d払い」は、株式会社NTTドコモの登録商標です。
https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d141840-41-e7e236fb73deee7a25bbb8795542f349.pdf