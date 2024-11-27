アオラナウ、Proven Opticsと提携して日本企業向けIT財務管理ソリューションの提供を開始

アオラナウ株式会社

Proven Optics LLC

アオラナウ株式会社

(共同リリース)

アオラナウ株式会社（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役社長 我妻智之）は、 Proven Optics LLC（本社：オハイオ州コロンバス、共同CEO Ben Perkins & William Miller）との提携により、日本企業向けに、ServiceNowプラットフォーム上で動作するIT財務管理ソリューションの提供を開始します。

ServiceNowはグローバルでエコシステムが急速に拡大しています。アオラナウは、グローバルのエコシステムパートナーの優れたソリューションを国内のお客様に提供し、課題解決の迅速化、高度化を図っております。

Proven Optics社は、ITおよび財務リーダー向けに高度な財務の可視化と意思決定支援機能を提供する、IT財務管理ソリューションプロバイダーです。ServiceNowプラットフォーム上に構築されたソリューションにより、組織はIT支出の透明性を高め、予算編成の自動化やコスト回収の効率化が可能となります。これにより、お客様は財務管理に関して経営層レベルでデータに基づく意思決定（データドリブン経営）を行うことができます。例えば、効率的なIT財務モデリング、予算編成、請求、チャージバックプロセスのソリューションを提供します。

本協業を通じて、Proven Optics社が提供する先進的なソリューションと、アオラナウの日本市場におけるServiceNowの豊富な導入実績と顧客基盤を活かして日本企業のIT財務管理の近代化と効率化を支援し、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの加速に貢献してまいります。

■ Proven Optics 会社概要

会社名 ： Proven Optics LLC

所在地 ： 20 S Third St Suite 210, Columbus OH 43215, USA、およびポルトガル、英国に拠点

代表者 ： Ben Perkins & William Miller（共同CEO）

設立 ： 2020年1月17日

資本金 ： 非公開

事業内容： ServiceNow上で提供されるITファイナンシャルマネジメントアプリケーションスイート

URL ： https://provenoptics.com

お問合せ： Proven Optics LLC マーケティング本部 marketing@provenoptics.com

■ アオラナウ 会社概要

会社名 ： アオラナウ株式会社

所在地 ： 東京都中央区京橋1-11-1 関電不動産八重洲ビル 4F

代表者 ： 代表取締役社長 我妻智之

設立 ： 2023年8月21日

資本金 ： 3,250万円

事業内容： ServiceNow導入のコンサルティング、開発、構築、運用保守、人材育成

URL ： https://www.aoranow.com

お問合せ： アオラナウ株式会社 マーケティング本部 contact@aoranow.com

■ Proven Optics コメント

アオラナウ社との提携により、ITファイナンシャルマネジメントを日本市場に提供できることを大変嬉しく思います。この協業は、企業がIT投資を最適化し、経営層でのデータドリブンの意思決定を可能にするための財務の透明性を支援するという私たちのコミットメントを表しています。アオラナウ社の日本市場に対する深い理解と、当社のServiceNowネイティブのソリューションを組み合わせることで、地域の企業におけるデジタル変革を加速できると確信しています。共に、インパクトの大きい成果をお届けできることを楽しみにしています。

■ アオラナウ 代表取締役社長 我妻智之のコメント

この度、Proven Optics社との共同プレスリリースを発表できることを大変嬉しく思います。Proven

Optics社は、ServiceNowエコシステム内でITファイナンシャルマネジメントのリーディングカンパニーであり、多くの導入実績を持つ企業です。我々はServiceNowを活用したデータドリブン経営が日本でさらに加速すると確信しており、先進的なグローバルソリューションを積極的に国内のお客様に提供してまいります。これにより、無駄なIT投資を削減し、経営改革を実現してまいります。さらに、アオラナウは日本のお客様特有の課題にも迅速に対応し、お客様のデジタルトランスフォーメーションの加速化に貢献してまいります。

■ ServiceNow Japan 常務執行役員 グローバル・パートナーシップ＆チャネル Japan統括 渡部 洋史のコメント

ServiceNow Japanは、この度のProven Optics社とアオラナウ社の協業発表を歓迎します。Proven Optics社のITフィナンシャルマネージメントサービスは、弊社のStrategic Portfolio Management の機能を補完するサービスで、より広範なお客様要件にお応えできるものです。今回の協業によって、日本語での製品提供、コンサルティング、インプリ、サポートが提供され、より充実したサービスを日本のお客様にお届けできると確信しています。今後はアオラナウ社と協業して、お客様にご提案を推進して参ります。

【報道関係者お問合せ】

・Proven Optics LLC マーケティング本部 / E-mail: marketing@provenoptics.com

・アオラナウ株式会社 マーケティング本部 / E-mail：contact@aoranow.com

AoraNow Partners with Proven Optics to Launch IT Financial Management Solutions for Japan market

~ Realizing Data-Driven Insights through Financial Management on ServiceNow ~

Proven Optics, LLC

AoraNow Co., Ltd.

AoraNow Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomoyuki Azuma)

is pleased to announce the launch of IT financial management solutions operating on the

ServiceNow platform for Japanese enterprises through a partnership with Proven Optics, LLC

(Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio; Co-CEOs Ben Perkins & William Miller).

ServiceNow's ecosystem is rapidly expanding globally. AoraNow is committed to providing

cutting-edge solutions from global ecosystem partners to domestic customers, aiming to

accelerate and enhance the resolution of the customer challenges.

Proven Optics is a provider of IT Financial Management solutions offering advanced

financial insights and decision-making support for IT and finance leaders. With Proven Optics

solutions natively built on the ServiceNow platform, organizations can enhance transparency

into their IT spending, automate budgeting, and streamline cost recovery. This enables

customers to make data-driven decisions at the executive level regarding their application,

services and product portfolios. As a part of Proven Optics’ ITFM solution suite, they offer

solutions for efficient IT financial modelling, budgeting, invoicing, and chargeback processes.

Through this collaboration, we will leverage Proven Optics' advanced domain solutions and

AoraNow's extensive experience and customer base in the Japanese ServiceNow market to

support the modernization and efficiency of IT financial management for Japanese companies, thereby contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation.

Company Profile: Proven Optics, LLC

Company Name: Proven Optics, LLC

Location: 20 S Third St Suite 210, Columbus OH 43215, USA and offices in Portugal and the UK

Representative: Ben Perkins & William Miller, Co-CEOs

Established: January 17th, 2020

Capital: Not disclosed

Business Activities: Suite of IT Financial Management applications on ServiceNow.

URL: https://provenoptics.com

Contact: Proven Optics, LLC Marketing Email: marketing@provenoptics.com

Company Profile: AoraNow Co., Ltd.

Company Name: AoraNow Co., Ltd.

Location: Kanden Fudosan Yaesu Building 4F, 1-11-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: President and CEO, Tomoyuki Azuma

Established: August 21, 2023

Capital: 32.5 million yen

Business Activities: Consulting, development, implementation, operation and maintenance,

and human resource development for ServiceNow solutions

URL: https://www.aoranow.com

Contact: AoraNow Co., Ltd., Marketing Department Email: contact@aoranow.com

Comment from Proven Optics

We are thrilled to partner with AoraNow to bring IT Financial Management to the Japanese

market. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the

financial clarity they need to optimize IT investments and drive data-driven decisions at the

executive level. We’re confident that with AoraNow’s deep understanding of the market and

our ServiceNow-native Solutions, we’ll accelerate the digital transformation journey for

companies across the region. Together, we look forward to delivering meaningful impact.

Comment from AoraNow President and CEO, Tomoyuki Azuma

I am very pleased to announce this collaborative press release with Proven Optics. Proven

Optics is the leading partner in IT Financial Management within the ServiceNow ecosystem

and a company with numerous implementation achievements. I believe that the practice of

data-driven management utilizing ServiceNow will accelerate in Japan, and we will actively

adopt advanced global solutions to domestic customers to reduce unnecessary IT investments and realize management transformation. Additionally, AoraNow will swiftly address challenges unique to Japan, contributing to the acceleration of our customers' digital transformation.

Comment from ServiceNow Japan Managing Director of Global Partnership & Channel Hiroshi Watanabe

ServiceNow Japan welcomes the announcement of the collaboration between Proven Optics

and AoraNow. ProvenOptics' IT Financial Management service complements our Strategic

Portfolio Management offering and can meet a wider range of customer requirements. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to deliver an enhanced service to our Japanese customers by providing product offerings, consulting, implementation and support in the

Japanese language. We will continue to work with AoraNow to promote our proposals to our

customers.

Press Inquiries

Proven Optics, LLC

Marketing Department

Email: marketing@provenoptics.com

AoraNow Co., Ltd.

Marketing Department

Email: contact@aoranow.com