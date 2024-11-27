booost technologies、伊藤忠商事と資本業務提携契約を締結

booost technologies株式会社

統合型SXプラットフォーム「サステナビリティERP*」の提供により企業のSXの加速を支援するbooost technologies株式会社（東京都品川区、代表取締役：青井宏憲 以下 当社）は、伊藤忠商事株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長COO：石井 敬太 以下 伊藤忠商事）と、資本業務提携契約を締結したことをお知らせいたします。

■資本業務提携実施の背景・目的

昨今、サステナビリティ情報の開示に関する国内外の動向は活発化しており、ISSB（International Sustainability Standards Board：国際サステナビリティ基準審議会）基準、CSRD（Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive：企業サステナビリティ報告指令）、SSBJ（Sustainability Standards Board of Japan：サステナビリティ基準委員会）基準等、開示基準の策定および義務化が進んでいます。これらの動向を受けて、当社は、グローバル企業のサステナビリティ情報の開示を起点とするSX支援を強化するために、伊藤忠商事との業務提携契約を締結しました。当社は、伊藤忠商事との強固なパートナーシップのもと協業を進め、統合型SXプラットフォームであるサステナビリティERP*「booost Sustainability Cloud」の普及拡大およびを進め、サステナビリティサステナブル経営の推進に貢献します。

■資本業務提携の概要

伊藤忠商事との取り組みから得られた成果や知見に基づき構築した機能を搭載する

「booost Sustainability Cloud」を伊藤忠グループ連結会社約270社、及びグループ全体の顧客基盤に拡販

伊藤忠商事はグローバル規模でサステナビリティ情報をマネジメントするために「booost Sustainability Cloud」を段階的に導入し、効率的なサステナビリティ情報のデータ収集基盤の構築を進めています。また、当社は伊藤忠商事をはじめとするサステナビリティにおいて先進的なグローバル企業との取り組みから得られた成果や知見（ベストプラクティス）に基づき、効率的かつ実践的なデータ収集手法や、サステナビリティ情報開示の第三者保証に対応した機能を開発し、「booost Sustainability Cloud」に搭載して、数百社規模の連結グループを有する大企業を対象に導入を進めております。

両社は戦略的パートナーシップに基づき、伊藤忠商事の各カンパニーおよびCTCを通じて、幅広い業種の企業に「booost Sustainability Cloud」およびコンサルティングサービスを提供してまいります。サステナ先進企業である伊藤忠商事のSXにおけるベストプラクティスを、サステナビリティ情報開示の義務化が迫る大企業へ幅広く展開し、SX支援を加速します。

当社は、グローバルに事業を展開する企業のSXプロジェクトの推進パートナーとして貢献し、日本社会のサステナビリティ実現を加速させるべく邁進してまいります。

なお、本資本業務提携契約の詳細を含めた当社の事業戦略については、11月28日（木）11:00amに開催予定である『「日本をサステナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション先進国へ」プロジェクト発足 兼 事業戦略発表会』で、プロジェクトの発表とともにご説明させていただく予定です。

■（参考）国内外のサステナビリティ情報開示の動向

サステナビリティ情報の開示に関する国内外の動向は昨今活発化しており、欧州委員会が中心となり取り組みを開始したCSRDは、2024年度から一部の企業への適用が開始され、欧州に現地法人がある日本企業が対象となるケースもあります。またISSBは、2023年6月にIFRSのサステナビリティ開示基準を策定し、2024年1月1日より発効されています。

国内においても、SSBJが、IFRSサステナビリティ開示基準の日本版と位置付けられるSSBJ基準の策定を進めており、2027年3月期より東証プライム市場上場企業のうち時価総額3兆円以上の企業から有価証券報告書での開示義務化される見込みであり、2028年3月期には時価総額1兆円以上の企業に適用が広げられる予定です。有価証券報告書での開示においては、取引のあるサプライヤー企業の情報も取りまとめる必要があることから、今後を見据えた開示対応の早期化や第三者保証対応を見据えた内部統制の構築、国内外を網羅するサステナビリティ情報の統合基盤整備が、企業にとって喫緊の課題となっています。

また、サステナビリティ情報は、企業の将来的なサステナビリティ関連のリスクおよび機会への洞察を与えるデータであり、長期的な企業価値向上に向けたサステナビリティ経営の実現のためには、これらのデータを年に一度の集計ではなく、財務情報と同様にリアルタイムでモニタリングし、これらのデータを経営戦略に積極的に活用していくことが重要です。本質的なSX実現のために、開示に向けた業務へのデータ活用に留まらず、財務情報に加えサステナビリティ情報を戦略的に経営に利活用する取り組みも、サステナビリティ先進企業では始まっています。

■伊藤忠商事株式会社について

＜会社概要＞

会社名： 伊藤忠商事株式会社

所在地： 東京本社 東京都港区北青山2丁目5番1号

設 立： 1958年3月29日

代表者： 代表取締役会長CEO 岡藤 正広

資本金： 253,448百万円

事業内容： 繊維、機械、金属、エネルギー、化学品、食料、住生活、情報、金融の各分野において、国内、輸出入および三国間取引を行うほか、国内外における事業投資など、幅広いビジネスを展開。

コーポレートサイト： https://www.itochu.co.jp/ja/index.html

■booost technologies株式会社について

当社は、国際開示基準に準拠し、環境、社会、ガバナンス等の1,200以上のデータポイントに対応したサステナビリティ情報の収集、集計の自動化および、リアルタイムでのモニタリングを可能とする統合型SXプラットフォーム、サステナビリティERP*「booost Sustainability Cloud」の開発提供を行っています。「booost Sustainability Cloud」は、グローバルに対応したデータガバナンス機能を搭載しており、グループやサプライチェーンを含む組織において多階層の承認フローの実装が可能であるほか、第三者保証等にも対応すべく設計したプラットフォームであり、サステナビリティ情報の開示に向けて発生する各業務を効率化・最適化する機能をフェーズ毎に包括的に提供しています。提供開始以降、大企業を中心に、80ヶ国以上、約2,000社180,000拠点以上（2024年10月末時点）に導入されています。また、サステナビリティコンサルティング事業も展開しており、SX（サステナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション）領域において、企業のプロジェクト推進に伴走し企業価値向上に貢献しています。

＜会社概要＞

会社名： booost technologies株式会社

所在地： 東京都品川区大崎一丁目6 番4 号新大崎勧業ビルディング10階

設 立： 2015年4月15日

代表者： 代表取締役 青井 宏憲

資本金： 1億円（2023年6月30日時点）

事業内容： ・「booost Sustainability Cloud」の開発運営

・サステナビリティコンサルティングサービスの提供

コーポレートサイト：https://booost-tech.com/

booost及びBOOOSTは、booost technologies株式会社の登録商標です。

*サステナビリティERP： グローバル企業におけるサステナビリティ情報管理のあり方を最適化する「統合型SXプラットフォーム」。CSRDやISSB等、国内外のサステナビリティ開示基準や規制への対応をはじめ、企業価値向上が求められるエンタープライズ企業のSX（サステナビリティ トランスフォーメーション）,GX（グリーン トランスフォーメーション）の加速に貢献。

※ERPとは：Enterprise Resource Planning（企業資源計画）の略語で、企業活動におけるあらゆる情報を連携・集約した統合基幹業務システムのこと。販売、財務、人事・給与、在庫購買、生産等の領域でデータを管理し、企業の基幹情報を、統合的かつリアルタイムに処理し、経営の最適化を図る経営概念のこと。

booost technologies has entered into a capital and business partnership agreement with Itochu Corporation.

This partnership aims to bring Itochu’s sustainability best practices to large enterprises facing mandatory disclosure requirements and support their SX (Sustainability Transformation) efforts.

booost technologies,Inc. (Shinagawa, Tokyo, CEO: Hirokazu Aoi), which supports the acceleration of corporate SX (Sustainability Transformation) through the provision of its integrated SX platform 'Sustainability ERP,' is pleased to announce the signing of a capital and business partnership agreement with Itochu Corporation (Minato, Tokyo, President & COO: Keita Ishii)

■Background and Purpose of the Capital and Business Partnership

Recently, there has been an increasing global and domestic movement toward the disclosure of sustainability information. Standards such as the ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board), CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), and SSBJ (Sustainability Standards Board of Japan) are driving the establishment and mandatory enforcement of disclosure standards. In response to these trends, Booost Technologies has signed a business partnership agreement with Itochu Corporation to strengthen its support for Sustainability Transformation (SX) based on global companies' sustainability disclosures. Through this strong partnership, Booost Technologies will work to expand the adoption of its integrated SX platform, the "Booost Sustainability Cloud," and contribute to promoting sustainable management.

■ Overview of the Capital and Business Partnership

Based on the results and insights gained from the collaboration with Itochu Corporation, the 'Booost Sustainability Cloud,' which incorporates the developed features, will be expanded to approximately 270 consolidated subsidiaries of the Itochu Group and the broader customer base of the group

Itochu Corporation is progressively introducing the "Booost Sustainability Cloud" to manage sustainability information on a global scale, working to build an efficient data collection platform for sustainability information. Additionally, Booost Technologies, based on the best practices and insights gained from partnerships with advanced global companies, including Itochu, is developing efficient and practical data collection methods, as well as features that support third-party assurance for sustainability disclosures. These are being integrated into the "Booost Sustainability Cloud" and implemented for large enterprises with hundreds of consolidated subsidiaries.

Based on this strategic partnership, both companies will offer the "Booost Sustainability Cloud" and consulting services to a wide range of companies across various industries through Itochu’s subsidiaries and CTC. By expanding Itochu's best practices in SX (Sustainability Transformation), the partnership aims to accelerate SX support for large enterprises facing the upcoming obligation to disclose sustainability information.

We are committed to supporting the SX projects of globally operating companies and are dedicated to accelerating sustainability in Japanese society.

Details of this capital and business partnership, along with our business strategy, will be shared during the 'Launch of the Project: "Making Japan a Leader in Sustainability Transformation" and Business Strategy Announcement' event, scheduled for Thursday, November 28, at 11:00 AM. We will provide further insights into the project at that time.

Corporate website: https://booost-tech.com/

booost and BOOOST are registered trademarks of booost technologies inc.

* Sustainability ERP: An “integrated SX platform” that optimizes sustainability information management for global enterprises. It supports compliance with domestic and international sustainability disclosure standards such as CSRD and ISSB and contributes to accelerating SX (Sustainability Transformation) and GX (Green Transformation) for companies aiming to enhance corporate value.

ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning, a system that integrates and aggregates all business information across areas such as sales, finance, human resources, inventory, and production. It enables real-time processing of core business data to optimize management and operations.