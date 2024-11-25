ToeiAnimation & WEMIX PLAY by Wemade Signed Agreement to Explore Strategic Collaboration for New BCG

Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; Representative Director and

President: Katsuhiro Takagi) and Wemade Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Seongnam, South Korea; CEO: Park Kwan-ho) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 25,

2024, to explore a strategic collaboration centered around the production of a new blockchain game (BCG), DenDenGarden (tentative title), currently under planning by Toei Animation.

Background

Toei Animation, Japan¡Çs largest animation production company, and STRATA, an international

creative technology studio, have been collaborating on DenDekaDen, a community-driven

narrative project. It serves as the basis for the conceptual development of the blockchain

game, DenDenGarden (tentative title).

With the signing of this MOU, the two companies aim to combine Toei Animation¡Çs strengths in IP creation with Wemade¡Çs expertise in blockchain game development, service knowledge, and user acquisition through its platform. Together, they aspire to make DenDenGarden a hit and

expand the influence of the BCG platform WEMIX PLAY globally, particularly in Japan,

Southeast Asia, and North America.

Key Remarks

Toei Animation Chief Manager and Producer Ryotaro Ueno

"DenDenGarden aims to be a game that activates user communities. This direction aligns closely with WEMIX PLAY¡Çs platform vision, and I¡Çm hopeful that our collaboration will lead to new ways of enjoying blockchain games."

Wemade Vice President Wonil Seo

"We¡Çre thrilled to have the opportunity to combine the blockchain gaming expertise we¡Çve

accumulated through the WEMIX PLAY platform with the creativity of Toei Animation. Moving

forward, we aim to maximize the strengths of both companies to explore new possibilities in Web3 gaming, enhance blockchain functionality, integrate NFTs, and provide players with

innovative, community-oriented experiences through immersive interactive content."

About Wemade

Wemade is a global leader in blockchain gaming, managing titles such as Mir4 Global, which amassed over 8 million monthly active users, and Night Crows Global, which generated over

¡ð10 million in sales within three days of its release. Wemade also operates WEMIX PLAY,

a blockchain game platform with over 9 million registered users worldwide.

About DenDekaDen

DenDekaDen is a global IP launched in late 2022 between Toei Animation and STRATA.

The project features seven characters who gradually evolve into deities through the support of their followers, making it a ¡Èfan engagement-driven¡É concept.

With Kyoto as its spiritual home, it interweaves Japanese traditions and mythologies with the digital world of blockchain, telling a tale of 7 spirits yearning to be god in innovative ways.

¡¦ Official X (Japanese): https://x.com/DenDekaDenStaff

¡¦ Official X (Global): https://x.com/DenDekaDen

¡¦ Official Website: https://www.dendekaden.com

(C)DenDekaDen

Presenting the Latest NFT Collection

The Keshin No Kaden Collection (Garden of Incarnation) is a collection of 10,000 NFTs paying homage to the hand-drawn animation process still practiced in many studios, and utilized in

the production of DenDekaDen's Official Animation trailer.

It kicks off the next phase of DenDekaDen, designed to bring the BCG DenDenGarden to

fruition. We envision stepping into the DenDenGarden with the community and fans, and showcasing the world of DenDekaDen to an even larger audience. Explore the different stages of

animation-from storyboarding, character design, keyframing, layout planning, tracing, and

painting to the final filming-through this collection of 10,000 unique frames.

For more details: https://www.dendekaden.com/mint

¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥óÀ½ºî²ñ¼Ò¡ÖÅì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤È¥æー¥¶ー¿ô900ËüÄ¶¤ÎBCG¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥àWEMIX PLAY¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë¡ÖWemade¡×¤¬¿·¤¿¤ÊBCG¤Î»ö¶È»Ù±ç¤Ë´Ø¤·¤ÆÀïÎ¬ÅªÄó·È¤Î¸¡Æ¤¤ò¿Ê¤á¤ë»ö¤Ë¹ç°Õ

Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔÃæÌî¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§¹âÌÚ¾¡Íµ¡Ë¤È¡¢Wemade Co., Ltd.¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§´Ú¹ñ ¥½¥ó¥Ê¥à»Ô¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§Park KwanHo¡Ë¤Ï¡¢Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬¿·¤¿¤Ë´ë²è¸¡Æ¤¤¹¤ë¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥²ー¥à¡Ê°Ê²¼BCG¡Ë¡ÖÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÄí¡ÊDenDenGarden¡¢²¾¡Ë¡×¤ÎÀ½ºî¶¨ÎÏ¤ò¼ç¼´¤È¤¹¤ëÀïÎ¬ÅªÄó·È¤Ø¤Î¸¡Æ¤¡ÊMOU¡Ë¤ò2024Ç¯11·î25Æü¤ËÄù·ë¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¢£ÇØ·Ê

¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥óÀ½ºî²ñ¼Ò¤Ç¤¢¤ëÅì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤È¡¢¹ñºÝÅª¤Ê¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¡¦¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¡¦¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ª¤Ç¤¢¤ëSTRATA¤È¤Î´Ö¤ÇÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¤Æ¤¤¤ë¿ä¤·³è»²²Ã·¿IPÁÏ½Ð¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¡ØÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ-DenDekaDen-¡Ù¤ò¸¶°Æ¤È¤·¤¿BCG¡ÖÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÄí¡ÊDenDenGarden¡¢²¾¡Ë¡×¤Î´ë²è¸¡Æ¤¤ò¿Ê¤á¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£²ó¤ÎMOUÄù·ë¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¶¯¤ß¤Ç¤¢¤ëIPÁÏ½ÐÎÏ¤È¡¢Wemade¤Î¶¯¤ß¤Ç¤¢¤ëBCG³«È¯¡¦¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¥Ê¥ì¥Ã¥¸µÚ¤Ó¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤«¤é¤ÎÁ÷µÒ»Ù±ç¤ÎÊ¬Ìî¤Ç¶¨ÎÏ¤·¤¢¤¤¡¢ÆüËÜ¡¦ÅìÆî¥¢¥¸¥¢¡¦ËÌÊÆ¤ò´Þ¤à¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡ÖÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÄí¡×¤Î¥Ò¥Ã¥È¤È¡¢BCG¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖWEMIX PLAY¡×¤Î±Æ¶ÁÎÏ¤ò¹­¤²¤ë»ö¤ò¶¦¤ËÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¥³¥á¥ó¥È

Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó ¥Áー¥Õ¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー·ó¥×¥í¥Ç¥åー¥µー¡§¿¢ÌîÎÉÂÀÏº

¡ÖÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÄí¤Ï¥æー¥¶ー´Ö¤Î¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤ò³èÀ­²½¤µ¤»¤ë¥²ー¥à¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ÎÊý¸þÀ­¤ÏWEMIX PLAY¤¬¹Í¤¨¤ë¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Î¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¤È¶á¤«¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ê¡¢¼ê¤òÁÈ¤à»ö¤Ç¿·¤¿¤ÊBCG¤Î³Ú¤·¤ßÊý¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤È´üÂÔ¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

Wemade¡¡Vice President¡§¥½¡¦¥¦¥©¥ó¥¤¥ë

¡ÖWEMIX PLAY¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆÃßÀÑ¤µ¤ì¤¿¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥²ー¥à¤Î¥Î¥¦¥Ï¥¦¤ÈÅì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÁÏ°ÕÀ­¤¬·ë¹ç¤Ç¤­¤ë¥Á¥ã¥ó¥¹¤¬Í¿¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤È¤Æ¤â´ò¤·¤¯»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£¸å¡¢Î¾¼Ò¤Î¶¯¤ß¤ò¶ËÂç²½¤·¤ÆWeb3¥²ー¥à¤Î¿·¤¿¤Ê²ÄÇ½À­¤ò¹­¤²¡¢¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ¡Ç½¤Î¶¯²½¡¢NFTÅý¹ç¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆË×Æþ´¶¤Î¹â¤¤¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ë¤Ï³×¿·Åª¤«¤Ä¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£»Ø¸þÅª¤Ê·Ð¸³¤òÄó¶¡¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

¡ÚWemade¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

Wemade¤Ï800ËüMAU¤ò½¸¤á¤¿¡ÖMir4 Global¡×¤ä¡¢¥ê¥êー¥¹3Æü¤ÇÇä¾å1,000Ëü¥É¥ë¤òÄ¶¤¨¤¿¡ÖNight Crows Global¡×¤Î³«È¯±¿±Ä¤ÎÂ¾¡¢À¤³¦Îß·×ÅÐÏ¿¼Ô¿ô900Ëü¿Í¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ëBCG¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖWEMIX PLAY¡×¤ò³«È¯±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë¡¢À¤³¦Åª¤ÊBCG¥êー¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥«¥ó¥Ñ¥Ëー¡£

¡ÚÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ-DenDekaDen-¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

Åì±Ç¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÈSTRATA¤¬¶¨¶È¤·¡¢2022Ç¯Ëö¤Ë»ÏÆ°¤·¤¿¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëIP¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¡£

7¿Í¤Î¥­¥ã¥é¥¯¥¿ー¤¬¥Õ¥©¥í¥ïー¤Î±þ±ç¤òÆÀ¤Æ¼¡Âè¤Ë¿À¤Ø¤È¿Ê²½¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¯¡Ö¿ä¤·³è»²²Ã·¿¡×¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢µþÅÔ¤òÉñÂæ¤È¤·¤¿ÆüËÜ¤ÎÅÁÅý¤ä¿ÀÏÃ¤òÇØ·Ê¤Ë¡¢¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ä¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ëÀ¤³¦¤ò¿¥¤ê¸ò¤¼¤ÆÆüËÜ¤ÈÀ¤³¦¤ò¿·¤·¤¤¼êË¡¤Ç·Ò¤¤¤Ç¤¤¤¯¡£

¡¦¸ø¼°X¡ÊÆüËÜ¸ì¡Ë¡§https://x.com/DenDekaDenStaff

¡¦¸ø¼°X¡Ê¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¡Ë¡§https://x.com/DenDekaDen

¡¦¸ø¼°HP¡§https://www.dendekaden.com/ja

¡Ú¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¡§¸½ºß¥ê¥êー¥¹Ãæ¤ÎNFT¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

¸½ºß¡¢ÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ¤Ç¤Ï¡Ö²½¿È¤Î²ÖÅÂ¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤ò¥ê¥êー¥¹¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£²½¿È¤Î²ÖÅÂ¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¸½ºß¤âÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥¢¥Ë¥áÀ©ºî¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ª¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¼êÉÁ¤­¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤Ë·É°Õ¤òÉ½¤·¡¢ÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ¥¢¥Ë¥áー¥·¥ç¥óPVÀ©ºî¤Î²áÄø¤ÇÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿³¨¥³¥ó¥Æ¤ä¸¶²è¤Ê¤É¤Î¹©Äø¤ò10,000Ëç¤Î¥¢ー¥È¤Ë¤·¤ÆNFT²½¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¾ÜºÙ¡§https://www.dendekaden.com/ja/mint

º£²ó¤Î¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÏÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ¤ò¼¡¤Î¥Õ¥§ー¥º¤Ø¤È·Ò¤²¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢³§¤µ¤Þ¤ÈBCG¡ÖÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÄí¡×¤ò¼Â¸½¤µ¤»¡¢¶¦¤ËÅÅÅÂ¿ÀÅÁ¤ÎÀ¤³¦¤Ø¤ÈÂ­¤òÆ§¤ßÆþ¤ì¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¼Â»Ü¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£