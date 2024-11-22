KONAMI¡ÖBLACK FRIDAY SALE¡×³«ºÅÃæ! ºÇÂç80¡ó¥ª¥Õ!¡ÖSILENT HILL 2 ¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤Ê¤É¤¬½é¥»ー¥ë!!

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È[²èÁü1: https://prtimes.jp/i/50711/1041/resize/d50711-1041-59f7b8cbfd1719ca6652-0.jpg ]¥»ー¥ë´ü´ÖÃæ¡¢PlayStation(TM) Store¤Ç¤Ï¡¢È¯ÇäÆü¤«¤é¤ï¤º¤«3Æü¤ÇÁ´À¤³¦Îß·×½Ð²ÙËÜ¿ô¤¬100ËüËÜ¢¨¤òÆÍÇË¤·¤¿¡¡¥µ¥¤¥³¥í¥¸¥«¥ë¥Û¥éー¡ØSILENT HILL 2¡Ù¤Î¡Ö¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤¬½é¥»ー¥ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢20%¥ª¥Õ¤Ç¤´¹ØÆþ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡ª¢¨2024Ç¯10·î11Æü»þÅÀ Åö¼ÒÄ´¤Ù[²èÁü2: https://prtimes.jp/i/50711/1041/resize/d50711-1041-1d7f58a5c868021254bb-0.jpg ]¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¡ØeFootball(TM)¡Ù¤«¤é¤Ï¡ÖLeo Messi Edition 2025¡×¤È¡ÖNeymar Jr Edition 2025¡×¤ÎÄÌ¾ïÈÇ¤â½é¥»ー¥ë¤Ç30%¥ª¥Õ¡ªXbox/Microsoft Store¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¡Ö°­Ëâ¾ë¥É¥é¥­¥å¥é¡×¥·¥êー¥º¤Î¥Ë¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥ÉーDS¸þ¤±¤ËÈ¯Çä¤·¤¿Ãµº÷·¿¥¢¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¥²ー¥à 3ºîÉÊ¤¬¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡ØCastlevania Dominus Collection¡Ù¤Ê¤É¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¿Íµ¤¤Î¥²ー¥à¤¬¥»ー¥ëÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£[²èÁü3: https://prtimes.jp/i/50711/1041/resize/d50711-1041-95c332cb89a912849810-0.png ]¤¼¤Ò¤³¤Îµ¡²ñ¤ËKONAMI¤Î¥²ー¥à¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡ªKONAMI¡ÖTOKYO GAME SHOW ³«ºÅµ­Ç°¥»ー¥ë¡×¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥Èhttps://konami.jp/3VTBu79¢¨³Æ¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤Î¥»ー¥ë´ü´Ö¤Ï¡¢¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤ä¥¹¥È¥¢¤´¤È¤Ë°Û¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢°Ê²¼¾ÜºÙ¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£¥»ー¥ë¾ðÊó¢¨ËÜ¥»ー¥ë¾ðÊó¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¸þ¤±¤Ç¤¹¡£¢¨PlayStation(R)Plus²ñ°÷¸ÂÄê³ä°ú¤Î¾ì¹ç¡¢³ä°ú¤òÅ¬ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤Ï¡¢PlayStation(R)Plus²ÃÆþºÑ¤ß¤ÎPlayStation(R)Network¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤´¹ØÆþ¤ò¤ª´ê¤¤¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¢¨¥»ー¥ëÆâÍÆ¤ÏÊÑ¹¹¤Î¤¦¤¨³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¢¨¤´¹ØÆþ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¯Á°¤Ë¡¢³Æ¥¹¥È¥¢¤Î¥Úー¥¸¤Ë¤Æ¡¢²Á³Ê¤ä´ü´Ö¡¢¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×Åù¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£[²èÁü4: https://prtimes.jp/i/50711/1041/resize/d50711-1041-58203fbac728869f6945-0.png ][²èÁü5: https://prtimes.jp/i/50711/1041/resize/d50711-1041-240b523e4da4b19bd313-0.jpg ]¸¢ÍøÉ½µ­adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA (C) [2024] (C) 2024, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. (C) The Football Association Ltd 2024 Copyright FFF (C) Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers (C)J.LEAGUE (C)Ligue de Football Professionnel (TM) (C) 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (C) S.L.B. Produto Oficial (C) Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved (C) Wembley National Stadium Limited 2024 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license."eFootball"¡¢"e-Football"¡¢"e¥µ¥Ã¥«ー"¡¢"e-¥µ¥Ã¥«ー"¤ª¤è¤Ó"eFootball¥í¥´"¤Ï¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¹ñ¤ÈÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£(C)Konami Digital Entertainment (C)KeelWorks ltdSUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE(TM) (C)2023 Second Impact Games Ltd.Published by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Second Impact Games Ltd. (C)Konami Digital EntertainmentDeveloped by Second Impact Games Ltd. All rights reserved.(C)Konami Digital EntertainmentOfficial licensed video game of the World Baseball Softball Confederation"eBaseball"¤ª¤è¤Ó"eBASEBALL"¤Ï¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¹ñ¤ÈÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£(C)Konami Digital Entertainment¡ÈPlayStation¡É¤ª¤è¤Ó"PS5", ¡ÈPS4¡É¤Ï³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥½¥Ëー¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤Î¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£Microsoft¡¢Xbox¡¢¤Ï¡¢Microsoft ¥°¥ëー¥×¤Î¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Ë¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥ÉーDS¤ÏÇ¤Å·Æ²¤Î¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£