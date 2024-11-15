¿·²ñ¼Ò¡ÖAudi Volkswagen Retail Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡×¤ÎÀßÎ©¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥¢¥¦¥Ç¥£¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥óÈÎÇä³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒÇØ·ÊPorsche Holding Gesellschaft m.b.H. ¡ÊPHS¡Ë¤Ï2018Ç¯¤ËPAIG Japan Automobile Investment¹çÆ±²ñ¼Ò¡ÊPAIG¡Ë¤òÀßÎ©¡¢PAIG¤ÏÆüËÜ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëPHS¥Ç¥£ー¥éー¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä¤òÁ´ÌÌÅª¤ËÃ´¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£PAIG¤Ï2019Ç¯1·î¤ËVJS¡¢2020Ç¯4·î¤ËAJS¤Î»ö¶È¤ò¤½¤ì¤¾¤ìVolkswagen Group Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤«¤é¾ù¤ê¼õ¤±¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ë2022Ç¯4·î¤è¤êPorsche¤ÎÈÎÇä¤ò¹Ô¤¦¿·²ñ¼ÒExclusive Cars Japan¹çÆ±²ñ¼Ò¤òÀßÎ©¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¸½ºß¡¢PAIG¤ÏVolkswagen¡Ê11µòÅÀ¡Ë¡¢Audi¡Ê12µòÅÀ¡Ë¡¢Porsche¡Ê2µòÅÀ¡Ë¤Î¥·¥çー¥ëー¥à¤òÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤Ç±¿±Ä¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢AJS¤ÈVJS¤ò1¤Ä¤ÎË¡¿Í¤ËÅý¹ç¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò·èÄê¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¿·²ñ¼Ò¤È¤Ê¤ë¡ÖAudi Volkswagen Retail Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡×¤Ï¡¢AJS¤ÈVJSÁÐÊý¤Î¥Î¥¦¥Ï¥¦¤ä¥ê¥½ー¥¹¤òºÇÂç¸Â¤Ë³èÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¥·¥Ê¥¸ー¤òÁÏ½Ð¤·¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Ë¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç°Ê¾å¤Ë¼Á¤Î¹â¤¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£Porsche Holding Gesellschaft m.b.H. ¡ÊPHS¡Ë¤È¤ÏPAIG¤Î¿Æ²ñ¼ÒPHS¤Ï¡¢1947Ç¯¤Ë¥Ý¥ë¥·¥§²È¤È¥Ô¥¨¥Ò²È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÀßÎ©¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£2011Ç¯3·î1Æü¡¢PHS¤ÏVolkswagen AG¤Î100%»Ò²ñ¼Ò¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢¥èー¥í¥Ã¥ÑºÇÂç¤«¤ÄºÇ¤âÀ®¸ù¤ò¼ý¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¼«Æ°¼ÖÈÎÇä¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤È¤·¤ÆÉÔÆ°¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤òÃÛ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥ªー¥¹¥È¥ê¥¢¤Î¥¶¥ë¥Ä¥Ö¥ë¥°¤òµòÅÀ¤È¤¹¤ëPHS¤Ï¡¢¸½ºß¡¢¥èー¥í¥Ã¥Ñ23¥«¹ñ¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢¥³¥í¥ó¥Ó¥¢¡¢¥Á¥ê¡¢Ãæ¹ñ¡¢¥Þ¥ìー¥·¥¢¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç»ö¶È¤òÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÊäÂ­Î¾Ë¡¿Í¤ÎÅý¹ç¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Î¾Ë¡¿Í¤ÎÊÝ¸±ÂåÍýÅ¹¤âÅý¹ç¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤´²ÃÆþ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤ëÊÝ¸±·ÀÌó¤â¸½ºß¤ª°ú¤­¼õ¤±¤ÎÅ¹ÊÞ¡¢Ã´Åö¼Ô¤¬°ú¤­Â³¤­ÀÕÇ¤¤ò¤â¤Ã¤ÆÃ´Åö¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£2024Ç¯11·î15ÆüPAIG Japan Automobile Investment¹çÆ±²ñ¼Ò ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡¡¥¤¥ô¥¡¥¤¥¨¥í ¥×¥ì¥ÕEstablishment of New Company ¡ÈAudi Volkswagen Retail Japan K.K. ¡ÉEffective January 1, 2025, Audi Japan Sales K.K. (AJS) and Volkswagen Japan Sales K.K. (VJS) will merge into one legal entity, named Audi Volkswagen Retail Japan K.K. (AVRJ).Background information:In Japan, Porsche Holding Gesellschaft m.b.H. ¡ÊPHS¡Ë established PAIG Japan Automobile Investment GK (PAIG) in 2018 to take full responsibility for the development and operation of PHS's dealer network in Japan. PAIG took over the operation of VJS in January 2019 and AJS in April 2020 from the Importers.In addition, PAIG established a new company, Exclusive Cars Japan GK, to carry out sales of the Porsche brand from April 2022. Currently, PAIG operates 11 Volkswagen dealerships, 12 Audi dealerships, and 2 Porsche dealerships.At this time, PAIG decided to merge AJS and VJS into one legal entity. The new entity Audi Volkswagen Retail Japan K.K. will continue to create synergy by maximizing the know-how and resources of both AJS and VJS, to provide our valuable customers with higher quality services than ever before.Shareholder Information:PAIG parent company, Porsche Holding Gesellschaft m.b.H. (PHS), was founded by the Families Porsche and Piech back in 1947. As of 1 March 2011, PHS became a 100 % subsidiary of Volkswagen AG and hence an integral element of the most successful European automobile manufacturer. Nowadays PHS is the largest and most successful automotive distributor in Europe. The Salzburg-based company operates today in 23 countries throughout Europe, as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. Supplementation:Due to the merger of the two corporations, the insurance agencies of the two corporations will also be merged. The insurance policies that you are currently subscribed to will continue to be handled responsibly by the shops and personnel who currently underwrite your policies.15th November 2024, PAIG Japan Automobile Investment GK CEO, Ivaylo Pulev[²èÁü: https://prtimes.jp/i/146343/9/resize/d146343-9-6ad9fd1f7dce9ccefb7f-1.png ]