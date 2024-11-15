booost technologies¡¢CSuO¼ÆÅÄ¤¬E&E¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¦¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ¼çºÅ¡Ö¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó -ºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡×¤ËÅÐÃÅ

booost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¡¡Åý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP*¡×¤ÎÄó¶¡¤Ë¤è¤ê´ë¶È¤ÎSX¤Î²ÃÂ®¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ëbooost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊÅìµþÅÔÉÊÀî¶è¡¢°Ê²¼ Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤ÎCSuO¡Ê¥Áー¥Õ¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¦¥ª¥Õ¥£¥µー¡Ë¼ÆÅÄ ³Ø¤Ï ¡¢2024Ç¯11·î19Æü¡Ê²Ð¡Ë¤ËE&E¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¦¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ¼çºÅ¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡Ö¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó -ºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡×¤ËÅÐÃÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Japanese followed by English translation

¡¡Åö¼ÒCSuO¼ÆÅÄ³Ø¤Ï¡¢¡Ö18:50～19:00 ¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¤Ëµá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢¼«¿È¤Î·Ð¸³¤òÆ§¤Þ¤¨¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¤Î¶ÈÌ³ÆâÍÆ¤ª¤è¤ÓÉ¬Í×¤Ê¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ªÏÃ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Ñ¥Í¥ë¥Ç¥£¥¹¥«¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ö19:00～19:40 ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¡×¤Ë¤âÅÐÃÅ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£À§Èó¤´»²²Ã¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¡¡¤Ê¤ª¡¢Åö¼Ò¤ÏºÎÍÑ¤ò¶¯²½¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢GX¡¦SX¡Ê¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ ¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤ò¶¦¤Ë²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ëboooster(¥Öー¥º¥¿ー)¤òÊç½¸¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ºÎÍÑ¥Úー¥¸ :https://booost-tech.com/recruit

¡¡Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢SX¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Î¿ä¿Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¤ËÀè¿ÊÅª¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë´ë¶È¤Ø¹×¸¥¤·¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¼Â¸½¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ë¤Ù¤¯î²¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È³µÍ×

¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¡§¡ÚE&E¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£ ¡ß ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ¥³¥é¥Ü´ë²è¡Û

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó - ºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー

Æü »þ¡§2024Ç¯11·î19Æü¡Ê²Ð¡Ë18:30～20:30¡Ê18:00¼õÉÕ³«»Ï¡¢20:00¼õÉÕ½ªÎ»¡Ë

²ñ ¾ì¡§CIC Tokyo Niji¥»¥ß¥Êー¥ëー¥à

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¸×¥ÎÌç 1-17-1 ¸×¥ÎÌç¥Ò¥ë¥º¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¥¿¥ïー15³¬¡Ë¡õ ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó

»²²ÃÈñ¡§ÌµÎÁ

¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß/¾ÜºÙ :https://peatix.com/event/4163857

¿ä ¾©¡§¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ÂÐ±þ¤Ê¤ÉÃ¦ÃºÁÇ´ØÏ¢¶ÈÌ³¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¤´Ã´Åö¼Ô

¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¦Ã¦ÃºÁÇÎÎ°è¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¤Ë´Ø¿´¤ò»ý¤Ä¸Ä¿Í ¤Ê¤É

Æâ ÍÆ¡§

¡ÖºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¡×¤È¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ÂÐ±þ¡×¤ËÀºÄÌ¤·¤¿¥×¥í¤Ë¤è¤ë¡¢¼ÂÌ³¡¦¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È¡¦¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ñ¥¹¤òÉ³²ò¤¯

¡¡2024Ç¯5·î¤Ë·ÐºÑ»º¶È¾Ê¤ÎGX¥êー¥°¤¬¡ÖGX¥¹¥­¥ëÉ¸½à¡×¤ò¸øÉ½¤·¡¢¤Þ¤¿À¯ÉÜ¤â´±Ì±¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ150Ãû±ß¤ÎGXÅê»ñ¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ëÌÜÉ¸¤ò·Ç¤²¤ë¤Ê¤É¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤ÇGX¤¬²ÃÂ®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£GX¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¶¡µë»ö¶È¼Ô¡¢¼ûÍ×²È´ë¶È¤È¤â¤Ë¿ä¿ÊÃ´Åö¼Ô¤Î¤ß¤Ê¤é¤º¡¢ºÆÀ¸²ÄÇ½¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤äÃßÅÅÃÓ¡¢ÅÅÎÏ»Ô¾ì¡¢¿åÁÇ¤Ê¤É¤ËÀºÄÌ¤·¡¢¥«ー¥Ü¥ó¥Ë¥åー¥È¥é¥ë¼Â¸½¤òÃ´¤¦¡Ö¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¡×¤Î³È½¼¤¬ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡¡ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤ÏÃ¦ÃºÁÇÎÎ°è¤Ë°Û¶È¼ï¤«¤é»²²è¤·¤¿¥²¥¹¥È¤ò¤ª·Þ¤¨¤·¡¢¡ÖºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¡×µÚ¤Ó¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡×¤Î¶ÈÌ³¿ë¹Ô¤Ëµá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È¤ä¡¢°Û¶È¼ï¤«¤é¤Î»²Æþ¤Ç³è¤«¤»¤¿ÃÎ¸«¡¦¥¢¥ó¥éー¥Ë¥ó¥°¤·¤¿¤³¤È¡¢¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ÎÉÁ¤­Êý¤ä¿ÍºàÌÌ¤Î²ÝÂê¤Ê¤É¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤´°Õ¸«¤ò»Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ª¤è¤ÓÅÐÃÅ¼Ô¡§

18:30～18:35 Opening Remarks: E&E¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤Î¤´¾Ò²ð

Ã«¸ý Íýº» »á /

Project Associate of CIC Institute & ´Ä¶­¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£±¿±Ä»öÌ³¶É

[»Ê²ñ¿Ê¹Ô] °æ¸ý ÏÂ¹¨ »á /

¥°¥êー¥ó¥¿¥ì¥ó¥È¥Ï¥Ö³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡õ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ È¯µ¯¿Í

18:35～18:40 Opening Remarks: ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ¤ÎÈ¯Â­¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¾®Åè Í´Êå »á / ÅìµþÂç³ØÂç³Ø±¡ ¹©³Ø·Ï¸¦µæ²Ê ³Ø½ÑÀìÌç¿¦°÷¡õ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ È¯µ¯¿Í

18:40～18:50 Input Session: ºÆ¥¨¥Í»ö¶È³«È¯¤Ëµá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È

ÂçßÀ ¹¯¹­ »á / NTT¥¢¥Îー¥É¥¨¥Ê¥¸ー³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò GX¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹Éô ÉôÄ¹

18:50～19:00 Input Session: ¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¤Ëµá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¹¥­¥ë¥»¥Ã¥È

¼ÆÅÄ ³Ø / booost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò CSuO¡ÊChief Sustainability Officer¡Ë

19:00～19:40 Panel Discussion: ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó

ÂçßÀ ¹¯¹­ »á / NTT¥¢¥Îー¥É¥¨¥Ê¥¸ー³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò GX¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹Éô ÉôÄ¹

¼ÆÅÄ ³Ø / booost technologies CSuO¡ÊChief Sustainability Officer¡Ë

[»Ê²ñ¿Ê¹Ô] ÌøÅÄ ¹¸Êå »á /

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¢¥¤¥Ç¥ßー Ë¡¿Í»ö¶ÈËÜÉô GX/SX¥°¥ëー¥×¥êー¥Àー¡õ¥°¥êー¥ó¿Íºà³«È¯¶¨µÄ²ñ È¯µ¯¿Í

19:40～20:30 Networking: ¥¯¥íー¥¸¥ó¥°¡õ¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥­¥ó¥° ¢¨¸½ÃÏ»²²Ã¼Ô¸ÂÄê

booost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¤è¤ê»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤ÇNET-ZERO¤ÊÌ¤Íè¤Î¼Â¸½¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¡¢´ë¶È¤ÎSX¤Î¿ä¿Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤ÆÆüËÜ¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¤ÎÊÑ³×¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



¡¡¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP*¡Öbooost Sustainability Cloud¡×¤È¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¼«¼Ò¤ª¤è¤Ó¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó¤ò´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¡Öbooost Sustainability Cloud¡×¤Ï¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë80¥«¹ñ¡¢18ËüµòÅÀ¤ÇÍøÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢CSRD¤äISSB¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤Ç¤ÎÂè»°¼ÔÊÝ¾ÚÅù¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥×¥é¥¤¥à¾å¾ì´ë¶È¤Ø¤Î»Ù±ç¼ÂÀÓ¤òÂ¿¿ô»ý¤Ä¡Ö¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡×¤Ï¡¢¡ÖScope1, 2, 3»»Äê»Ù±ç¡×¡ÖESG¥Çー¥¿¡¦ESG³«¼¨ºîÀ®¡×Åù¡¢³Æ¼ï¥á¥Ë¥åー¤ò¼«Áö²½¤ò¸«¿ø¤¨¤Ê¤¬¤é¼Â»Ü¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¸þ¾å¤¬µá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¨¥ó¥¿ー¥×¥é¥¤¥º´ë¶È¤ÎSX¡Ê¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ ¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë,GX¡Ê¥°¥êー¥ó ¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¤Î²ÃÂ®¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



¡ã²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡ä

²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§ booost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

½êºßÃÏ¡§ ÅìµþÅÔÉÊÀî¶èÂçºê°ìÃúÌÜ6 ÈÖ4 ¹æ¿·Âçºê´«¶È¥Ó¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°10³¬

Àß¡¡Î©¡§ 2015Ç¯4·î15Æü

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò ÀÄ°æ ¹¨·û

»ñËÜ¶â¡§ 1²¯±ß¡Ê2023Ç¯6·î30Æü»þÅÀ¡Ë

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§

¡¦¡Öbooost Sustainability Cloud¡×¤Î³«È¯±¿±Ä

¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÄó¶¡

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://booost-tech.com/



booostµÚ¤ÓBOOOST¤Ï¡¢booost technologies³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤ÎÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

*¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP¡§ ¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë´ë¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó´ÉÍý¤Î¤¢¤êÊý¤òºÇÅ¬²½¤¹¤ë¡ÖÅý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡×¡£CSRD¤äISSBÅù¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£³«¼¨´ð½à¤äµ¬À©¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¡¢´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¸þ¾å¤¬µá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥¨¥ó¥¿ー¥×¥é¥¤¥º´ë¶È¤ÎSX¡Ê¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ ¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë,GX¡Ê¥°¥êー¥ó ¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¤Î²ÃÂ®¤Ë¹×¸¥¡£

¢¨ERP¤È¤Ï¡§Enterprise Resource Planning¡Ê´ë¶È»ñ¸»·×²è¡Ë¤ÎÎ¬¸ì¤Ç¡¢´ë¶È³èÆ°¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë¾ðÊó¤òÏ¢·È¡¦½¸Ìó¤·¤¿Åý¹ç´ð´´¶ÈÌ³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î¤³¤È¡£ÈÎÇä¡¢ºâÌ³¡¢¿Í»ö¡¦µëÍ¿¡¢ºß¸Ë¹ØÇã¡¢À¸»ºÅù¤ÎÎÎ°è¤Ç¥Çー¥¿¤ò´ÉÍý¤·¡¢´ë¶È¤Î´ð´´¾ðÊó¤ò¡¢Åý¹çÅª¤«¤Ä¥ê¥¢¥ë¥¿¥¤¥à¤Ë½èÍý¤·¡¢·Ð±Ä¤ÎºÇÅ¬²½¤ò¿Þ¤ë·Ð±Ä³µÇ°¤Î¤³¤È¡£

booost technologies' CSuO Shibata participates in the E&E Community Green Talent Development Council

Discussion about ¡ÈCareer Paths for Green Talent: Renewable Energy Development and Sustainability Management¡É

An Overview of the Skill Set Required for Sustainability Managers

¡¡booost technologies Inc.(https://booost-tech.com/) (Shinagawa, Tokyo), which supports the acceleration of corporate SX through the provision of the integrated SX platform "Sustainability ERP*", will have its CSuO (Chief Sustainability Officer), Manabu Shibata, participate as a speaker at the E&E Community Green Talent Development Council event titled" Career Paths for Green Talent: Renewable Energy Development and Sustainability Management " on Thursday, November 19, 2024.

¡¡Our CSuO, Manabu Shibata, will speak from 18:50 to 19:00 on "The Skill Set Required for Sustainability Managers," sharing insights based on his own experience about the roles and necessary skills for sustainability managers. He will also participate in the panel discussion "Career Paths for Green Talent" from 19:00 to 19:40. We encourage you to join us.

¡¡Additionally, we are strengthening our recruitment efforts and are looking for booosters to accelerate the promotion of GX and SX (Sustainability Transformation) alongside us.

Recruitment Page(https://booost-tech.com/recruit)

¡¡We are committed to contributing as a driving partner for SX projects, supporting global companies that are at the forefront of sustainability, and accelerating the realization of sustainability in Japan.

¢£Event Overview

Title¡§[E&E Community ¡ß Green Talent Development Council Collaboration]

Career Paths for Green Talent:Renewable Energy Development and Sustainability Management

Date & Time: Thursday, November 19th, 2024, 18:30-20:30

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡(Registration starts at 18:00, ends at 20:00)

Location: CIC Tokyo Niji Seminar Room

(15th Floor, Toranomon Hills Business Tower, 1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo) & Online

Participation Fee: Free

Registration/Details: https://peatix.com/event/4163857

Recommended for:

- Individuals involved in sustainability and decarbonization efforts- Those interested in pursuing a career in the decarbonization field

Event Content¡§

¡¡This event will unravel the practical skills, skill sets, and career paths required for professionals specializing in "Renewable Energy Business Development" and "Sustainability Management."

¡¡In May 2024, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) released the "GX Skill Standards," and the government set a goal to achieve \150 trillion in GX investments, accelerating the GX (Green Transformation) within Japan. To drive GX, it is essential to expand the pool of "green talent"-professionals well-versed in renewable energy, storage batteries, electricity markets, hydrogen, and those responsible for achieving carbon neutrality.

¡¡This event will host guests from various industries who have joined the decarbonization field, discussing the skills needed for "renewable energy business development" and "sustainability managers." They will discuss how they applied knowledge from their previous industries, what they had to unlearn, how they designed their careers, and the human resources challenges they encountered in this space.

Program and Speakers:

18:30-18:35 Opening Remarks: Introduction to the E&E Community

Risa Taniguchi / Project Associate, CIC Institute & Environmental Energy Innovation

Community Secretariat

[Moderator] Kazuhiro Iguchi / CEO, Green Talent Hub Inc. & Founder,

Green Talent Development Council

18:35-18:40 Opening Remarks: Establishment of the Green Talent Development Council

Yusuke Kojima / Academic Professional Staff, Graduate School of Engineering,

The University of Tokyo & Founder, Green Talent Development Council

18:40-18:50 Input Session: Skills Required for Renewable Energy Business Development

Yasuhiro Ohama / General Manager, GX Business Department, NTT Anode Energy Corporation

18:50-19:00 Input Session: Skills Required for Sustainability Managers

Manabu Shibata / CSuO (Chief Sustainability Officer), Booost Technologies Inc.

19:00-19:40 Panel Discussion: Career Design for Green Talent

Yasuhiro Ohama / General Manager, GX Business Department, NTT Anode Energy Corporation

Manabu Shibata / CSuO (Chief Sustainability Officer), Booost Technologies Inc.

[Moderator] Kosuke Yanagida / Group Leader, GX/SX Group, Corporate Business Division,

i-demy Inc. & Founder, Green Talent Development Council

19:40-20:30 Networking: Closing & Networking (On-site participants only)

booost technologies inc. : https://booost-tech.com/

booost and BOOOST are registered trademarks of booost technologies inc.

* Sustainability ERP: An ¡Èintegrated SX platform¡É that optimizes sustainability information management for global enterprises. It supports compliance with domestic and international sustainability disclosure standards such as CSRD and ISSB and contributes to accelerating SX and GX for companies aiming to enhance corporate value.