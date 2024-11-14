ハインツ日本、LGBTQ+に関する取り組みを評価する「PRIDE指標」にて4年連続最高評価「ゴールド」を受賞

ハインツ日本株式会社

ハインツ日本株式会社（本社：東京都台東区、代表取締役社長：スティーブン・ブリッグス）は2024年11月14日、一般社団法人work with PrideによるLGBTQ+に関する取り組み指標「PRIDE指標」にて、最高評価「ゴールド」を4年連続で受賞いたしましたことをお知らせいたします。

■ハインツ日本の主な取り組み

当社では、各種規程及び福利厚生制度において、事実婚・同性パートナーも含め、性別移行ガイドラインを設定しております。また2024年年末予定の本社移転の際には、従業員や社外のお客様が利用できる多目的トイレを整備する予定です。全てのジェンダーが安心して働くことができる職場環境作りに努めております。

■職場におけるアライ

これまでの理解醸成など踏まえ、従業員自らがアクションを起こせるよう今年は特に社内アライの可視化に力をいれてきました。

社内イベントにおいてはチャリティーオークションを行い、入札された金額はすべて外部のLGBTQサポート団体へ寄付する旨を示し、多くの参加者と賛同者を集めました。特にリーダーシップチーム自ら出品しイベントを盛り上げていくことで注目度を上げ、性的マイノリティに対する支援の意を社内に示しました。

さらに過去の取り組みに参加してきた従業員の声を基に、アライであることを表明した従業員にはオリジナルデザインのアライバッジを作成し配布しました。当社のアイコニックな商品であるトマトケチャップのガラスボトルをデザインベースに、レインボーカラーの特別なアライバッジは、社内で身に着けるネックストラップやバッグ等につけることでアライを示し、職場における心理的安全性を高められるよう努めました。

■We demand diversity.

ハインツ日本株式会社ではアメリカ本社が定める6つの企業価値の一つ、We demand diversity(多様性を尊重します)の基に、一人ひとりの意見や考えを尊重し、異なる人材こそ当社を魅力的にしていくと考え、LGBTQI+に関する取り組みや様々な多様性を求めてきました。

すべての人を歓迎し’Everyone is welcome at our table’といえる会社づくり、企業目的の’Let’s make life delicious’ が示す通り、食を通じ人々の「人生を美味しく」できるよう、今後とも各種取り組みを邁進して参ります。

PRIDE 指標の詳細についてはhttps://workwithpride.jp/をご参照ください。(https://workwithpride.jp/%E3%82%92%E3%81%94%E5%8F%82%E7%85%A7%E3%81%8F%E3%81%A0%E3%81%95%E3%81%84%E3%80%82)

Tokyo, Japan, 14 November 2024 - Heinz Japan Ltd. (Head office: Tokyo Taito Ward,

CEO: Steven Briggs) are thrilled to announce they have been recognized for the

fourth consecutive year with ‘Gold’ award at PRIDE Index.

■Major initiatives of Heinz Japan

Based on DEI&B strategy, we have established internal gender transition guidelines in our

various regulations and benefit programs, including those for de facto marriages and

same-sex partners. Additionally, when relocating our head office, scheduled for the end

of 2024, we plan to set a multipurpose restroom that can be used by our employees and

outside customers. We are striving to create safe and comfortable workplace environment

in which all genders can work comfortably.

■Allyship in the workplace

Based on the understanding that has been fostered thus far, this year we especially

encouraged on visibilities of internal allies for employees taking action on their own. As an

internal events, we held charity auctions announcing all raised funds would be donated to

external LGBTQ support organizations, which attracted a large number of participants and

supporters. In particular, the leadership team gathered attention by personally donating

items to raise funds and show their support for sexual minorities within the company.

Furthermore, based on feedback from employees who have participated in past initiatives,

we created and distributed originally designed ally badges to employees who expressed

their interests. Rainbow-colored special ally badges, the design based on our iconic tomato

ketchup glass bottle, can be attached to lanyard, bags, and other items worn in the

company to indicate ally and to enhance psychological safety in the workplace.

■We demand diversity.

Heinz Japan has been promoting LGBTQI+ initiatives

based on one of the six Company values “We demand

diversity”. We respect different opinions from our

employees and believe these perspectives are what

makes us stronger and more attractive.

We are committed to embracing diversity by creating a

company where we are proud to say “everyone is welcome

at our table”, and as our company value show, we “make

life delicious” for everyone!

To learn more about the PRIDE index visit: https://workwithpride.jp/

【クラフト・ハインツとは】

多くの有名ブランドを擁する世界有数の食品メーカー。ケチャップで有名なH.J.ハインツ社とチーズをはじめたくさんのブランドを持つ食品大手のクラフト社の合併により2015年に誕生。世界50カ国以上の人々においしさを届けています。

【ハインツ日本株式会社：会社概要】

会社名：ハインツ日本株式会社（英文名：Heinz Japan Ltd.）

所在地：東京都台東区浅草橋5-20-8 CSタワー11F

設立：1961年（昭和36年）12月25日

資本金：7億2500万円（Kraft Heinz Foods Companyの全額出資）

代表者：代表取締役社長 スティーブン・ブリッグス

従業員：180名（2024年１月現在）