自転車パーツブランド「GORIX」が新商品の、トップチューブバッグ(DeviRodeo)のXプレゼントキャンペーンを開催!!【～11/18(月)23:59まで】
GORIX株式会社自転車パーツブランド「GORIX」の公式Xで、2024/11/12(火)～11/18(月)23:59まで新商品の「トップチューブバッグ(DeviRodeo)」のXプレゼントキャンペーンを開催!応募条件は「GORIX」公式Xでのフォローと対象ポストのいいね＆リポストです。「GORIX」公式Xでは、人気サイクル商品のプレゼントキャンペーンを毎週実施しています!!「GORIX」公式X → https://twitter.com/gottsuprice商品の詳細商品名:GORIX トップチューブバッグ(Devi Rodeo)販売先:●GORIX公式ストア(楽天) → https://item.rakuten.co.jp/gottsuprice/devirodeo/●GORIX公式ストア(Yahooショッピング) → https://store.shopping.yahoo.co.jp/gottsu/devirodeo●GORIX公式ストア(Amazon) → https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0DB1QBTNF販売価格:2,799円(税込 送料799円) ＊販売価格は変動することがございます。商品内容トップチューブバッグサイズ長さ17.5/23 高さ8/10 幅6cm材質ポリエステル(表面全体にTPU防水撥水加工)重量125g容量1L