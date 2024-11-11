TriNetX, LLC

Åìµþ¡¢ÆüËÜ¡¢2024Ç¯11·î11Æü - À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÙTriNetX, LLC¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÊÆ¹ñ¥Þ¥µ¥Á¥åー¥»¥Ã¥Ä½£¥±¥ó¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¸¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖTriNetX¡×¡Ë¤¬±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë°åÎÅµ¡´Ø¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤Ë»²²Ã¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦210°Ê¾å¤ÎÉÂ±¡¥°¥ëー¥×¤¬»²²Ã¤¹¤ëÂçµ¬ÌÏ°åÎÅ¥Çー¥¿¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯TriNetX¤Ë»²²Ã¤·¡¢Î×¾²¸¦µæ¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤ÈÀ½Ìô´ë¶È¼çÆ³¤ÎÎ×¾²»î¸³¤Ø¤Î»²²Ã¤òÂ¥¿Ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤è¤êÀè¿ÊÅª¤Ê°åÎÅ´Ä¶­¤È¸¦µæ´Ä¶­¤Î½¼¼Â¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Æ±Âç³ØÎ×¾²¸¦µæ¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤Î»³Ìî²Åµ×¥»¥ó¥¿ーÄ¹¤Ï¡¢¡ÖTriNetX¤ÏÀ¤³¦¤Î°åÎÅ¼ÂÂÖ¤ò½Ö»þ¤ËÇÄ°®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¡¢³§¤µ¤ó¤¬Êú¤¨¤ë¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥«¥ë¥¯¥¨¥¹¥Á¥ç¥ó¤ò¤Þ¤ºTriNetX¤ÇÃµº÷¤·¤ÆÀ¤³¦¤Î¸½¾õ¤òÂ®¤ä¤«¤ËÇÄ°®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬½ÐÍè¤Þ¤¹¡£TriNetX¤Îµ¡Ç½¤òºÇÂç¸Â¤Ë³è¤«¤¹¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢¤½¤Îµ¡Ç½¤ò»È¤¤¤³¤Ê¤»¤ë¶µ¿¦°÷¤äÂç³Ø±¡³ØÀ¸¤¢¤ë¤¤¤Ï°å³ØÉô³ØÀ¸¤ò°éÀ®¤¹¤ëÂÎÀ©¤ò½¼¼Â¤µ¤»¿Íºà¤òÁý¤ä¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Î×¾²¸¦µæ¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤ä°åÎÅ¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Î¸þ¾å¤Ë·Ò¤²¤Æ¤¤¤­¤¿¤¤¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢TriNetX¤Î¹­ÈÏ¤Ê¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤È¥ê¥¢¥ë¥ïー¥ë¥É¥Çー¥¿¤ò³èÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Î×¾²¸¦µæ¤¬³èÈ¯²½¤¹¤ë¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î´µ¼Ô¤µ¤ó¤ËºÇ¿·¤Î¼£ÎÅµ¡²ñ¤òÄó¶¡¤Ç¤­¤ë¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È¤â´üÂÔ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¿·¤¿¤Ê¥Äー¥ë¤ò¶î»È¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç°åÎÅ¤Î¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëÈ¯Å¸¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

TriNetX¤ÎÆüËÜ¥«¥ó¥È¥êー¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡¢¼ãÎÓ¾¼¸ã¤Ï¼¡¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡ÖÎ×¾²¸¦µæ¤Ï¡¢°å³ØÃÎ¼±¤Î¸þ¾å¤È´µ¼Ô¤ÎÍ½¸å²þÁ±¤Ë¶Ë¤á¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤ÊÌò³ä¤ò²Ì¤¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Î¸¦µæÇ½ÎÏ¤ò¶¯²½¤·¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î¼£¸³¤ò¼õÂ÷¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤è¤êÎÉ¤¤°åÎÅ¤òÄó¶¡¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

TriNetX¤Î¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤ËÀ»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤¬²Ã¤ï¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤ÓAPACÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÅö¼Ò¤Î·ÑÂ³Åª¤ÊÀ®Ä¹¤ò¼¨¤¹»öÎã¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX¤Ï¡¢¿·¤·¤¤¼£ÎÅË¡¤Î³«È¯¤ò²ÃÂ®¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¥ê¥¢¥ë¥ïー¥ë¥É¥Çー¥¿¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¸¦µæ¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤¹¤ë°åÎÅµ¡´Ø¤È¥é¥¤¥Õ¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹´ë¶È¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤Ç¤¹¡£HIPAA(ÊÆ¹ñ)¡¢GDPR(²¤½£)¡¢LGPD(¥Ö¥é¥¸¥ë)¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¸Ä¿Í¾ðÊóÊÝ¸îË¡(ÆüËÜ)¤Ë½àµò¤·¤¿¥»¥ë¥Õ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎEHR¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥ÈÏ¢·È¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤È¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢TriNetX¤Ï¥×¥í¥È¥³ー¥ë¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Î²þÁ±¡¢»î¸³±¿ÍÑ¤Î¹çÍý²½¡¢°ÂÁ´À­¥·¥°¥Ê¥ë¤ÎÀºåÌ²½¡¢¼ÂÎ×¾²¤Ç¤Î¥¨¥Ó¥Ç¥ó¥¹ºîÀ®¤Î½¼¼Â¤ò¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢TriNetX https://www.trinetx.com ¤ò¤´Í÷¤¤¤¿¤À¤¯¤«¡¢LinkedIn¤ÇTriNetX¤ò¥Õ¥©¥íー¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢Ï¢ÍíÀè¡§

TriNetX

¥«¥ì¥ó¡¦¥¿¥ó¥¯¥¹

+1 704.619.9867

Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

japan@trinetx.com (ÆüËÜ¸ì²Ä)

À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ï¡¢¿ÀÆàÀî¸©¤ËÂç³ØÉíÂ°ÉÂ±¡¡¢²£ÉÍ»ÔÀ¾ÉôÉÂ±¡¡¢Àîºê»ÔÎ©Â¿ËàÉÂ±¡¤Î3¤Ä¤ÎÉíÂ°ÉÂ±¡¡¦»ØÄê´ÉÍýÉÂ±¡¤È¥Ö¥ì¥¹¥È¡õ¥¤¥áー¥¸¥ó¥°¥»¥ó¥¿ーÉíÂ°¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¤òÍ­¤¹¤ëÀîºê»ÔËÌÉô¤Ë¤¢¤ëÂç³Ø¤Ç¤¹¡£

ËÜ³Ø¤Ï¡¢2021Ç¯¤ËÁÏÎ©50¼þÇ¯¤ò·Þ¤¨¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£50¼þÇ¯µ­Ç°»ö¶È¤È¤·¤Æ2023Ç¯¤Ë¥ªー¥×¥ó¤·¤¿¿·Æþ±¡Åï¤Ë²Ã¤¨¤Æ2025Ç¯1·î¤Ë¤Ï¿·³°ÍèÅï¡¦¥¨¥ó¥È¥é¥ó¥¹Åï¤ò¥ªー¥×¥ó¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³ØÉÂ±¡¤Ï¡¢¸½ºß¡¢¶µ¿¦°÷Áí¿ôÌó3000Ì¾¤ÎÉÂ±¡¤È¤·¤ÆÈ¯Å¸¤·¡¢Àîºê»ÔËÌÉô¥¨¥ê¥¢¤Î°åÎÅ¤ÎÃæ³Ë¤òÃ´¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¿·¤¿¤Ê»ÜÀß¤Î²¼¡¢¼¡¤Î50Ç¯¤âÃÏ°è¤Ëº¬º¹¤·¤¿³èÆ°¤òÂ³¤±¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢Ï¢ÍíÀè¡§

À»¥Þ¥ê¥¢¥ó¥Ê°å²ÊÂç³Ø

¹­ÊóÃ´Åö¡¡²¬Ìî¡¡¼ù

ÅÅÏÃ¡¡044-977-8111

¥áー¥ë¡¡soumu@marianna-u.ac.jp

St. Marianna University School of Medicine Joins TriNetX Network with the Aim of Creating an Advanced Medical and Research Environment

Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2024 - St. Marianna University School of Medicine has joined TriNetX, LLC the global network of healthcare organizations (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; ¡ÈTriNetX¡É hereafter).

As part of the TriNetX global network, consisting of large-scale medical data from over 210 hospital groups worldwide, St. Marianna University School of Medicine will promote clinical research and participation in pharmaceutical company-led clinical trials, with the aim of enhancing a more advanced medical and research environment.

Yoshihisa Yamano, Director of the University's Clinical Research Data Center, said: ¡ÈWith its vast amount of real-world data, TriNetX can enable us to swiftly understand the current state of global healthcare; we can search the TriNetX platform for the clinical questions we have and quickly get the answers we need. Our goals are to promote clinical research and improve the level of medical care by enhancing training for faculty members, graduate students, and medical students in the use of TriNetX¡Çs functionality and increasing the number of platform users. In addition, by utilizing TriNetX's extensive global network and real-world data, we expect not only to stimulate clinical research, but also to provide more patients with the latest treatment opportunities. We look forward to contributing to the further development of healthcare by making full use of these new tools.¡É

¡ÈWe are proud to have St. Marianna University School of Medicine join the TriNetX network of healthcare organizations,¡É said Shogo Wakabayshi, Japan Country Manager at TriNetX. ¡ÈClinical research plays a pivotal role in advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes. We look forward to enhancing St. Marianna University School of Medicine¡Çs research capabilities and securing more sponsored trials, ultimately enabling better healthcare delivery.¡É

The addition of St. Marianna University School of Medicine to the TriNetX network is the latest example of the company's continued growth in Japan and in the APAC region.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies dedicated to advancing real-world research and expediting the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA-, GDPR-, LGPD- and APPI-compliant platform of federated deidentified EHR datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

TriNetX

Karen Tunks

+1 704.619.9867

Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

japan@trinetx.com (ÆüËÜ¸ì²Ä)

About St. Marianna University School of Medicine

St. Marianna University School of Medicine is a university located in the northern part of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, with three affiliated and designated hospitals (St. Marianna University Hospital, St. Marianna University Yokohama Seibu Hospital, and Kawasaki Municipal Tama Hospital) and a clinic affiliated with the St. Marianna University Advanced Breast Imaging Center in Kawasaki and Yokohama City.

Our university celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. In addition to the new inpatient ward, which opened in 2023 as a commemorative project for the 50th anniversary, a new outpatient ward and entrance ward will open in January 2025. St. Marianna University Hospital has now developed into a hospital with a total of approximately 3,000 staff members and it plays a central role in the medical care in the northern area of Kawasaki City. Under the new facilities, we will continue our activities rooted in the community for the next 50 years.

Media Contact:

St. Marianna University School of Medicine

Tatsuki Okano

TEL +81-44-977-8111

Email soumu@marianna-u.ac.jp