「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」メインビジュアル

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

フロム・ソフトウェアのアクションゲーム「SEKIRO」を原作としたアニメ「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」の劇場予告やイントロダクション・ストーリーが公開された。同作は9月4日から3週間限定で上映される。

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

全編手描きによる2Dアニメーションで、制作スタジオはQzil.la。製作とプロデュースをKADOKAWAとアーチがそれぞれ担当している。レーティングはPG12。今作はアヌシー国際アニメーション映画祭2026「ミッドナイト・スペシャル部門」、ファンタジア国際映画祭「Animation Plus 部門」にも出品される。

本作で長編初監督を務めるのは、Web系アニメーターとして日本の作画アニメーションシーンをリードしてきた沓名健一。脚本に佐藤卓哉(「あさがおと加瀬さん。」('18))、キャラクターデザインに岸田隆宏(「劇場版ハイキュー!! ゴミ捨て場の決戦」('24))とベテランが脇を固める。

キャストは、原作に引き続き狼役を浪川大輔、九郎役を佐藤みゆ希、葦名弦一郎役を津田健次郎が務める。

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

音楽を担当するのは、国内外で活躍し近年様々なメディアに活躍の場を広げる蓮沼執太(「花緑青が明ける日に」('26))。また主題曲には、本作の持つ美しさと孤高をさらに際立たせる坂本龍一の「Blu」(「The Best of 'Playing the Orchestra 2014’」)が起用された。

公開に先立ち、6月26日からは前売券(ムビチケカード)の販売、各劇場でのポスター・チラシ展開もスタートしている。ムビチケカードは限定特典としてキービジュアルを使った3層クリアファイル(A4)付きで、一般1,600円。

ムビチケカード画像

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

特典クリアファイル

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. Allother trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」予告｜9月4日(金)より3週間限定上映

「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」ストーリー

時は戦国。雪深い峠を越えた先に、「葦名」という国がある。

狼は、葦名の戦場で拾われ、忍の技を仕込まれた熟達の忍びである。狼が仕える少年・九郎は、「竜胤(りゅういん)」と呼ばれる特別な血を引く一族の末裔。二人は寄る辺なき孤独な主従であった。

九郎の竜胤の血は、人を不死に変える力を持つ。それを狙う葦名の侍から逃れる狼と九郎だったが、そのさなか竜胤が不死の見返りに人々に「竜咳(りゅうがい)」という致死の病をもたらしていることを知る。

竜咳を治める方法を探す九郎は、自らの命を代償にそれがなせることを知り、苦悩の末に竜胤断ちを決意する。一方、九郎が隠していた覚悟を知った狼は、独り九郎の運命を変えるべく苦難に満ちた戦いへ――