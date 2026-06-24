【THQ Nordicデジタルショーケース2026】 8月8日4時 配信予定

THQ Nordicは、最新タイトル情報や映像を配信する番組「THQ Nordicデジタルショーケース2026」を8月8日4時からYouTubeとTwitch、Steamで公開する。

本映像では「Titan Quest II」、「Wreckfest 2」、「The Guild - Europa 1410」などの発売日情報や新作映像を公開予定。この他「Fatekeeper」、「Expeditions: samurai」、「The Eternal Life of Goldman」、「Way of the Hunter 2」など、多数のタイトルの情報を公開するという。

公開されたティザー映像では「Titan Quest II」や「Wreckfest 2」のシーンととれる映像が複数確認できる。これらの発売情報も公開されるのかに期待が集まる。

【THQ Nordic | Save The Date 2026】

(C) Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。

