【レゴ（R）ブロック×トイ・ストーリー コラボ製品】 発売中

レゴジャパンは、「レゴ（R）ブロック×トイ・ストーリー」コラボ製品を販売している。

7月3日より公開予定の最新作「トイ・ストーリー5」に合わせて、同社より販売されているコラボ商品ラインナップが紹介されている。

エイリアンとピザ・プラネットのロケット

価格：8,980円

ピース数：714個

対象年齢：9歳以上

トイ・ストーリー スリンキー・ドッグのブックエンド

価格：22,980円

ピース数：1311個

対象年齢：18歳以上

ロッツォ

価格：5,980円

ピース数：570個

対象年齢：9歳以上

ブレイズ・マヌキアンのぼくじょう

価格：7,480円

ピース数：209個

対象年齢：4歳以上

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.

(C) Disney/Pixar

LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.

(C) Disney/Pixar Slinky(R) Dog is a trademark of Just Play, LLC. (C) Just Play, LLC.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.

(C) Disney/Pixar

LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.

(C) Disney/Pixar