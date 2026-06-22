「レゴ（R）ブロック×トイ・ストーリー」コラボ製品ラインナップが公開
【レゴ（R）ブロック×トイ・ストーリー コラボ製品】 発売中
価格：8,980円
価格：22,980円
価格：5,980円
価格：7,480円
LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.
レゴジャパンは、「レゴ（R）ブロック×トイ・ストーリー」コラボ製品を販売している。
7月3日より公開予定の最新作「トイ・ストーリー5」に合わせて、同社より販売されているコラボ商品ラインナップが紹介されている。
エイリアンとピザ・プラネットのロケット
価格：8,980円
ピース数：714個
対象年齢：9歳以上
トイ・ストーリー スリンキー・ドッグのブックエンド
価格：22,980円
ピース数：1311個
対象年齢：18歳以上
ロッツォ
価格：5,980円
ピース数：570個
対象年齢：9歳以上
ブレイズ・マヌキアンのぼくじょう
価格：7,480円
ピース数：209個
対象年齢：4歳以上
LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.
(C) Disney/Pixar
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.
(C) Disney/Pixar Slinky(R) Dog is a trademark of Just Play, LLC. (C) Just Play, LLC.
LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.
(C) Disney/Pixar
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2026 The LEGO Group.
(C) Disney/Pixar