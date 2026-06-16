【W杯2026】日本代表、オランダ戦後のロッカールーム紹介 世界から称賛相次ぐ
米ファッション誌『complex』と『complex sports』の公式インスタグラムが、15日に更新。「FIFA ワールドカップ 2026」オランダ戦後の日本代表のロッカールームについて紹介している。
【写真】世界から称賛！日本代表、オランダ戦後のロッカールーム
「They folded the towels & everything」とのタイトルで、キレイにタオルなどが畳まれた様子のロッカールームの写真を添えて「After a draw with the Netherlands, Japan’s national team once again drew attention for what happened after the final whistle.」（オランダとのドローの後、日本代表チームは最後のホイッスルの後、再び注目を集めた）と紹介。
この投稿に、各国からも称賛の声が相次いでいる。
【写真】世界から称賛！日本代表、オランダ戦後のロッカールーム
「They folded the towels & everything」とのタイトルで、キレイにタオルなどが畳まれた様子のロッカールームの写真を添えて「After a draw with the Netherlands, Japan’s national team once again drew attention for what happened after the final whistle.」（オランダとのドローの後、日本代表チームは最後のホイッスルの後、再び注目を集めた）と紹介。
この投稿に、各国からも称賛の声が相次いでいる。