【2025年〜2000年】「ブッカー賞」歴代受賞作品 一覧【2026年最新版】
ブッカー賞（Booker Prize）は、1968年に創設されたイギリスの文学賞。世界的に最も権威のある文学賞の一つとして知られ、その年に英語で出版された最も優れた長編小説に贈られる。かつては対象がイギリス連邦などに限られていましたが、現在はアメリカなど世界中の英語作品へと門戸が広げられ、世界中の本好きから熱い視線が注がれている賞となった。本記事では、最新の受賞作品からさかのぼり、2000年代までのブッカー賞作品を一挙紹介！ぜひチェックしてみてはいかがだろうか。
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■2025年 Flesh/David Szalay
Flesh
Fifteen-year-old István lives with his mother in a quiet apartment complex in Hungary. New to the town and shy, he becomes isolated, with his neighbour - a married woman - as his only companion. When a clandestine relationship begins between them, his life spirals out of control.
As the years pass, István moves from the army to the circles of London’s elite. His competing impulses for love, intimacy, status and wealth win him unimaginable riches, until they threaten to undo him completely.
■2024年 Orbital/Samantha Harvey
Orbital
A team of astronauts in the International Space Station collect meteorological data, conduct scientific experiments and test the limits of the human body. But mostly they observe. Together they watch their silent blue planet, circling it sixteen times, spinning past continents and cycling through seasons, taking in glaciers and deserts, the peaks of mountains and the swells of oceans. Endless shows of spectacular beauty witnessed in a single day.
Yet although separated from the world they cannot escape its constant pull. News reaches them of the death of a mother, and with it comes thoughts of returning home. They look on as a typhoon gathers over an island and people they love, in awe of its magnificence and fearful of its destruction.
The fragility of human life fills their conversations, their fears, their dreams. So far from earth, they have never felt more part - or protective - of it. They begin to ask, what is life without earth? What is earth without humanity?
■2023年 Prophet Song/Paul Lynch
Prophet Song
On a dark, wet evening in Dublin, scientist and mother-of-four Eilish Stack answers her front door to find the GNSB on her step. Two officers from Ireland’s newly formed secret police are here to interrogate her husband, Larry, a trade unionist.
Ireland is falling apart. The country is in the grip of a government turning towards tyranny and when her husband disappears, Eilish finds herself caught within the nightmare logic of a society that is quickly unravelling. Soon, she must decide just how far she is willing to go to keep her family safe.
Exhilarating, terrifying and propulsive, Paul Lynch's Booker Prize-winningnovelis a devastating vision of a country falling apart and a moving portrait of the resilience of the human spirit when faced with the darkest of times.
■2022年 The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida（マーリ・アルメイダの七つの月）/Shehan Karunatilaka
マーリ・アルメイダの七つの月 上
「この世界の狂気をどう説明できる？」
1990年、内戦下のスリランカ・コロンボ。
戦場カメラマンにしてギャンブラー、皮肉屋で放埒なゲイであるマーリ・アルメイダは、目を覚ますと冥界のカウンターにいた。自分が死んだ記憶はないが、ここに来る前に内戦を終わらせるための重要な写真を撮ったことは覚えている。与えられた七夜の猶予のうちに、自分を殺した犯人を捜し、内戦を終結に導くことはできるのか？
復讐を誓う青年革命家、爆破テロの犠牲になった博士、魂を飲み込む邪神、錯綜する陰謀……。死者も生者も入り乱れた地の混沌を駆け抜ける、狂乱のゴースト・ストーリー。
■2021年 The Promise（約束）/Damon Galgut
約束
アパルトヘイト以前、以後──社会変革の渦中にある南アフリカ。プレトリアで農場を営む白人の家族とその黒人メイドとの間に交わされた土地の所有をめぐる約束が、四十年にわたり一家の運命を翻弄する。アフリカ文学の最先端にして英国最高峰ブッカー賞受賞作
■2020年 Shuggie Bain（シャギー・ベイン）/Douglas Stuart
シャギー・ベイン
デビュー作にして、英国最高の文学賞ブッカー賞を受賞。英語圏で100万部突破の話題作。
1980年代、英国グラスゴー。“男らしさ"を求める時代に馴染めない少年シャギーにとって、自分を認めてくれる母アグネスの存在は彼の全てだった。アグネスは、エリザベス・テイラー似の美女。誇り高く、いつも周囲を魅了していた。貧しさが国全体を覆っていくなか、彼女は家族をまとめようと必死だった。しかし、浮気性の夫がアグネスを捨ててから、彼女は酒に溺れていき、唯一の収入である給付金さえも酒代に費やしてしまう。共に住む姉兄は、母を見限って家を離れていくが、まだ幼いシャギーはひとり必死にアグネスに寄り添い──。
けっして生きる誇りを忘れなかった母子の絆を描く、
デビュー作にして、英米の文学界を席巻したブッカー賞受賞作。
■2019年 The Testaments（誓願）/Margaret Eleanor Atwood
誓願
専制国家ギレアデの中枢に近づく女、司令官の娘、隣国の少女の３人が闘いを選んだとき、強大な国家をも揺るがす。ブッカー賞受賞
■2019年 Girl, Woman, Other（少女、女、ほか）/Bernardine Evaristo
少女、女、ほか
今日はアマの演劇がナショナル・シアターで上演される初日。黒人として女性として日々受ける差別に立ち向かってきたアマが、50代になってついに栄光をつかんだのだ。記念すべき今宵、家族や友人たちが集う。演劇界を共に生き抜いてきた戦友、母の希望とは異なるがしっかりした自分の意見を持つ娘をはじめ、不遇をかこつ者、努力して社会的成功を手にしたエリートなど、時代も背景も多様な12人のキャラクターが、人生を振り返っていく。
■2018年 Milkman（ミルクマン）/Anna Burns
ミルクマン
謎の牛乳配達人はテロリストなのか。国家独立をめぐるテロと性的抑圧を生きる18歳女性の不安と絶望を描いた傑作。ブッカー賞受賞。
■2017年 Lincoln in the Bardo（リンカーンとさまよえる霊魂たち）/George Saunders
リンカーンとさまよえる霊魂たち
南北戦争の最中、急死した愛息の墓を訪ねたリンカーンに接し、霊魂達が壮大な企てに挑む。全米ベストセラー感動作。ブッカー賞受賞。
■2016年 The Sellout/Paul Beatty
The Sellout
In his trademark absurdist style, Paul Beatty will make you laugh and cry in this outrageous - and outrageously entertaining - indictment of our time.
Born in Dickens on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles, the narrator of The Sellout spent his childhood as the subject in his father's racially charged psychological studies. He is told that this work will lead to a memoir that will solve their financial woes. But when his father is killed in a drive-by shooting, he discovers there never was a memoir. All that’s left is a bill for a drive-thru funeral.
What’s more, Dickens has literally been wiped off the map to save California from further embarrassment. Fuelled by despair, the narrator sets out to right this wrong with the most outrageous action conceivable: reinstating slavery and segregating the local high school. The results will take him from Dickens to the Supreme Court, in the trial of the century.
■2015年 A Brief History of Seven Killings（七つの殺人に関する簡潔な記録）/ Marlon James
七つの殺人に関する簡潔な記録
〈マン・ブッカー賞受賞作〉一九七六年十二月のボブ・マーリー暗殺未遂事件。襲撃犯は何者なのか――今も真相が明かされず、米国の陰謀すら囁かれる事件をもとにした長篇小説。ギャング、政治家、記者、ＣＩＡ、亡霊など七十人が織りなす、公には語られない歴史
■2014年 The Narrow Road to the Deep North（奥のほそ道）/Richard Flanagan
奥のほそ道
1943年、タスマニア出身のドリゴは、オーストラリア軍の軍医として太平洋戦争に従軍するが、日本軍の捕虜となり、タイとビルマを結ぶ「泰緬鉄道」（「死の鉄路」）建設の過酷な重労働につく。そこへ一通の手紙が届き、すべてが変わってしまう……。
本書は、ドリゴの戦前・戦中・戦後の生涯を中心に、俳句を吟じ斬首する日本人将校たち、泥の海を這う骨と皮ばかりのオーストラリア人捕虜たち、戦争で人生の歯車を狂わされた者たち……かれらの生き様を鮮烈に描き、2014年度ブッカー賞を受賞した長篇だ。
作家は、「泰緬鉄道」から生還した父親の捕虜経験を題材にして、12年の歳月をかけて書き上げたという。東西の詩人の言葉を刻みながら、人間性の複雑さ、戦争や世界の多層性を織り上げていく。時と場所を交差させ、登場人物の心情を丹念にたどり、読者の胸に強く迫ってくる。
■2013年 Luminaries（ルミナリーズ）/Eleanor Catton
ルミナリーズ
舞台はゴールドラッシュに沸く19世紀ニュージーランド。隠者の死と娼婦の悲劇、失踪した金鉱掘り……事件の真相を求めて12人の男が集う時、輝く者たちは天球を廻りはじめる。野心的な構想と創意溢れる設計、圧倒的長大さで世界を驚嘆させた2013年ブッカー賞受賞作。最後の2頁に、すべての運命が帰着する。
■2012年 Bring up the Bodies（罪人を召し出せ）/Hilary Mantel
罪人を召し出せ
〈ブッカー賞/コスタ賞受賞〉十六世紀英国。国王ヘンリー八世が世継ぎを望む中、王妃の不貞の噂が宮廷をかけめぐる。『ウルフ・ホール』に続き辣腕政治家トマス・クロムウェルの人生を描く傑作
1535年秋、ロンドン。
ヘンリー八世の王妃になったアン・ブーリン。しかし、その地位はおそろしく脆いものだった。
卑しい生まれのトマス・クロムウェルは、いまや王の重臣となっている。だが、平穏な日々はいまだ遠い。国家はキリスト教国のあいだで孤立し、貴族たちはそれぞれの思惑を抱え、熱望する世継ぎがなかなか得られない王は女官ジェーン・シーモアに心を移す。クロムウェルは王と国家にとって最善の道を探るが――
■2011年 The Sense of an Ending（終わりの感覚）/Julian Barnes
The Sense of an Ending
A novel so compelling that it begs to be read in a single setting, The Sense of an Ending has the psychological and emotional depth and sophistication of Henry James at his best, and is a stunning achievement in Julian Barnes's oeuvre.
Tony Webster thought he left his past behind as he built a life for himself, and his career has provided him with a secure retirement and an amicable relationship with his ex-wife and daughter, who now has a family of her own. But when he is presented with a mysterious legacy, he is forced to revise his estimation of his own nature and place in the world.
■2010年 The Finkler Question/Howard Jacobson
The Finkler Question
Julian Treslove, a professionally unspectacular former BBC radio producer, and Sam Finkler, a popular Jewish philosopher, writer and television personality, are old school friends. Despite very different lives, they've never quite lost touch with each other - or with their former teacher, Libor Sevcik. Both Libor and Finkler are recently widowed, and together with Treslove they share a sweetly painful evening revisiting a time before they had loved and lost. It is that very evening, when Treslove hesitates a moment as he walks home, that he is attacked - and his whole sense of who and what he is slowly and ineluctably changes.
■2009年 Wolf Hall（ウルフ・ホール）/Hilary Mantel
ウルフ・ホール 上
「トマス・クロムウェル？」人はいう。「あれはたいした男だ」
1520年代のイギリス、ロンドン。
息子が生まれないと悩むヘンリー八世は、王妃との離婚を願う。しかし、教皇の反対により、一向に離婚協議は進まない。
トマス・クロムウェルは、卑しい生まれから自らの才覚だけで生きてきた男。数カ国語を流暢に話し、記憶力に優れ、駆け引きに長けた戦略家だった。仕える枢機卿の権勢が衰えていくなか、クロムウェルはヘンリー八世に目をかけられるようになるが――
希代の政治家クロムウェルを斬新な視点で描き、世界を熱狂させた傑作、ついに登場。
■2008年 The White Tiger（グローバリズム出づる処の殺人者より）/Aravind Adiga
The White Tiger
Here's a strange fact: murder a man, and you feel responsible for his life - possessive, even. You know more about him than his father and mother; they knew his foetus, but you know his corpse.
Meet Balram Halwai, the 'White Tiger': servant, philosopher, entrepreneur... murderer. Balram was born in a backwater village on the River Ganges, the son of a rickshaw-puller. He works in a teashop, crushing coal and wiping tables, but nurses a dream of escape. When he learns that a rich village landlord needs a chauffeur, he takes his opportunity, and is soon on his way to Delhi at the wheel of a Honda. Amid cockroaches, call-centres, thirty-six-million gods, slums, shopping malls, and crippling traffic jams, Balram comes to see how the Tiger might slip the bars of his cage.
■2007年 The Gathering/Anne Enright
The Gathering
The nine surviving children of the Hegarty clan gather in Dublin for the wake of their wayward brother Liam. It wasn't the drink that killed him - although that certainly helped - it was what happened to him as a boy in his grandmother's house, in the winter of 1968.
The Gathering is a novel about love and disappointment, about thwarted lust and limitless desire, and how our fate is written in the body, not in the stars.
■2006年 The Inheritance of Loss（喪失の響き）/Kiran Desai
喪失の響き
女性作家としてブッカー賞最年少受賞! 喪失と再生をめぐる家族の物語。
少女サイは、インド人初の宇宙飛行士を目指していた父を母と共に交通事故で亡くすと、母方の祖父である偏屈な老判事に引き取られた。老判事はすでに引退し、ヒマラヤ山脈の麓の古屋敷に隠居していたが、孫娘の出現は判事と召使いの料理人、そして近所の老人たちの慰めとなるのだった。やがてサイは、家庭教師のネパール系の青年ギヤンと恋仲になる。急速に親密になっていくふたりだが、ネパール系住民の自治独立運動が高まるにつれ、その恋には暗雲がたちこめる――。
時代の流れに翻弄されながらも力強く生きる人々の姿をコミカルに、チャーミングに描きあげるインド系著者の出世作。
■2005年 The Sea（海に還る日）/John Banville
海に還る日
最愛の妻を失った老美術史家が、遠い日の記憶に引き寄せられるように、海辺の町へと向かう。あの夏の日、双子の弟とともに海に消えた少女。謎めいた死の記憶は、亡き妻の思い出と重なり合って彼を翻弄する。荒々しく美しい、海のように――。カズオ・イシグロ『わたしを離さないで』をおさえてブッカー賞を受賞した傑作長篇。
■2004年 The Line of Beauty/Alan Hollinghurst
The Line of Beauty
In the summer of 1983, twenty-year-old Nick Guest moves into an attic room in the Notting Hill home of the wealthy Feddens: Gerald, an ambitious Tory MP, his wife Rachel and their children Toby and Catherine.
Innocent of politics and money, Nick is swept up into the Feddens’ world and an era of endless possibility, all the while pursuing his own private obsession with beauty.
The Line of Beauty is Alan Hollinghurst’s Man Booker Prize-winning masterpiece. It is a novel that defines a decade, exploring a young man’s collision with his own desires, and with a world he can never truly belong to.
■2003年 Vernon God Little（ヴァーノン・ゴッド・リトル 死をめぐる21世紀の喜劇）/DBC Pierre
Vernon God Little
Meet fifteen-year-old Vernon Gregory Little. Desperate times call for the most unlikely of heroes.
■2002年 Life of Pi（パイの物語）/Yann Martel
Life of Pi
One boy, one boat, one tiger . . .
After the tragic sinking of a cargo ship, a solitary lifeboat remains bobbing on the wild, blue Pacific. The only survivors from the wreck are a sixteen year-old boy named Pi, a hyena, a zebra (with a broken leg), a female orang-utan -- and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. The scene is set for one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction in recent years.
■2001年 True History of the Kelly Gang（ケリー・ギャングの真実の歴史）/Peter Carey
True History of the Kelly Gang
'I lost my own father at 12 yr. of age and know what it is to be raised on lies and silence...'
To the authorities in pursuit of him, outlaw Ned Kelly is a horse thief, bank robber and police-killer. But to his fellow ordinary Australians, Kelly is their own Robin Hood. In a dazzling act of ventriloquism, Peter Carey brings the famous bushranger wildly and passionately to life.
■2000年 The Blind Assassin（昏き目の暗殺者）/ Margaret Atwood
昏き目の暗殺者 上
1945年、妹のローラは車ごと橋から転落して死んだ。あれは本当に事故だったのだろうか？ 年老い孤独に暮らす姉アイリスは、釦工業で財をなした町いちばんの名家だった家族の歴史と姉妹の来し方を振り返っていく……。ローラの手になる小説『昏き目の暗殺者』、次々と亡くなっていく親族たちの死亡記事、そして老女の回想が織りなすある一族の波瀾の歴史。稀代の物語作家が圧倒的想像力で描くブッカー賞、ハメット賞受賞作。
1969年から1999年の受賞作は随時更新いたします。
※本ページで紹介する情報は、2026年6月8日12時現在のものです。
■2025年 Flesh/David Szalay
Flesh
Fifteen-year-old István lives with his mother in a quiet apartment complex in Hungary. New to the town and shy, he becomes isolated, with his neighbour - a married woman - as his only companion. When a clandestine relationship begins between them, his life spirals out of control.
As the years pass, István moves from the army to the circles of London’s elite. His competing impulses for love, intimacy, status and wealth win him unimaginable riches, until they threaten to undo him completely.
■2024年 Orbital/Samantha Harvey
Orbital
A team of astronauts in the International Space Station collect meteorological data, conduct scientific experiments and test the limits of the human body. But mostly they observe. Together they watch their silent blue planet, circling it sixteen times, spinning past continents and cycling through seasons, taking in glaciers and deserts, the peaks of mountains and the swells of oceans. Endless shows of spectacular beauty witnessed in a single day.
Yet although separated from the world they cannot escape its constant pull. News reaches them of the death of a mother, and with it comes thoughts of returning home. They look on as a typhoon gathers over an island and people they love, in awe of its magnificence and fearful of its destruction.
The fragility of human life fills their conversations, their fears, their dreams. So far from earth, they have never felt more part - or protective - of it. They begin to ask, what is life without earth? What is earth without humanity?
■2023年 Prophet Song/Paul Lynch
Prophet Song
On a dark, wet evening in Dublin, scientist and mother-of-four Eilish Stack answers her front door to find the GNSB on her step. Two officers from Ireland’s newly formed secret police are here to interrogate her husband, Larry, a trade unionist.
Ireland is falling apart. The country is in the grip of a government turning towards tyranny and when her husband disappears, Eilish finds herself caught within the nightmare logic of a society that is quickly unravelling. Soon, she must decide just how far she is willing to go to keep her family safe.
Exhilarating, terrifying and propulsive, Paul Lynch's Booker Prize-winningnovelis a devastating vision of a country falling apart and a moving portrait of the resilience of the human spirit when faced with the darkest of times.
■2022年 The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida（マーリ・アルメイダの七つの月）/Shehan Karunatilaka
マーリ・アルメイダの七つの月 上
「この世界の狂気をどう説明できる？」
1990年、内戦下のスリランカ・コロンボ。
戦場カメラマンにしてギャンブラー、皮肉屋で放埒なゲイであるマーリ・アルメイダは、目を覚ますと冥界のカウンターにいた。自分が死んだ記憶はないが、ここに来る前に内戦を終わらせるための重要な写真を撮ったことは覚えている。与えられた七夜の猶予のうちに、自分を殺した犯人を捜し、内戦を終結に導くことはできるのか？
復讐を誓う青年革命家、爆破テロの犠牲になった博士、魂を飲み込む邪神、錯綜する陰謀……。死者も生者も入り乱れた地の混沌を駆け抜ける、狂乱のゴースト・ストーリー。
■2021年 The Promise（約束）/Damon Galgut
約束
アパルトヘイト以前、以後──社会変革の渦中にある南アフリカ。プレトリアで農場を営む白人の家族とその黒人メイドとの間に交わされた土地の所有をめぐる約束が、四十年にわたり一家の運命を翻弄する。アフリカ文学の最先端にして英国最高峰ブッカー賞受賞作
■2020年 Shuggie Bain（シャギー・ベイン）/Douglas Stuart
シャギー・ベイン
デビュー作にして、英国最高の文学賞ブッカー賞を受賞。英語圏で100万部突破の話題作。
1980年代、英国グラスゴー。“男らしさ"を求める時代に馴染めない少年シャギーにとって、自分を認めてくれる母アグネスの存在は彼の全てだった。アグネスは、エリザベス・テイラー似の美女。誇り高く、いつも周囲を魅了していた。貧しさが国全体を覆っていくなか、彼女は家族をまとめようと必死だった。しかし、浮気性の夫がアグネスを捨ててから、彼女は酒に溺れていき、唯一の収入である給付金さえも酒代に費やしてしまう。共に住む姉兄は、母を見限って家を離れていくが、まだ幼いシャギーはひとり必死にアグネスに寄り添い──。
けっして生きる誇りを忘れなかった母子の絆を描く、
デビュー作にして、英米の文学界を席巻したブッカー賞受賞作。
■2019年 The Testaments（誓願）/Margaret Eleanor Atwood
誓願
専制国家ギレアデの中枢に近づく女、司令官の娘、隣国の少女の３人が闘いを選んだとき、強大な国家をも揺るがす。ブッカー賞受賞
■2019年 Girl, Woman, Other（少女、女、ほか）/Bernardine Evaristo
少女、女、ほか
今日はアマの演劇がナショナル・シアターで上演される初日。黒人として女性として日々受ける差別に立ち向かってきたアマが、50代になってついに栄光をつかんだのだ。記念すべき今宵、家族や友人たちが集う。演劇界を共に生き抜いてきた戦友、母の希望とは異なるがしっかりした自分の意見を持つ娘をはじめ、不遇をかこつ者、努力して社会的成功を手にしたエリートなど、時代も背景も多様な12人のキャラクターが、人生を振り返っていく。
■2018年 Milkman（ミルクマン）/Anna Burns
ミルクマン
謎の牛乳配達人はテロリストなのか。国家独立をめぐるテロと性的抑圧を生きる18歳女性の不安と絶望を描いた傑作。ブッカー賞受賞。
■2017年 Lincoln in the Bardo（リンカーンとさまよえる霊魂たち）/George Saunders
リンカーンとさまよえる霊魂たち
南北戦争の最中、急死した愛息の墓を訪ねたリンカーンに接し、霊魂達が壮大な企てに挑む。全米ベストセラー感動作。ブッカー賞受賞。
■2016年 The Sellout/Paul Beatty
The Sellout
In his trademark absurdist style, Paul Beatty will make you laugh and cry in this outrageous - and outrageously entertaining - indictment of our time.
Born in Dickens on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles, the narrator of The Sellout spent his childhood as the subject in his father's racially charged psychological studies. He is told that this work will lead to a memoir that will solve their financial woes. But when his father is killed in a drive-by shooting, he discovers there never was a memoir. All that’s left is a bill for a drive-thru funeral.
What’s more, Dickens has literally been wiped off the map to save California from further embarrassment. Fuelled by despair, the narrator sets out to right this wrong with the most outrageous action conceivable: reinstating slavery and segregating the local high school. The results will take him from Dickens to the Supreme Court, in the trial of the century.
■2015年 A Brief History of Seven Killings（七つの殺人に関する簡潔な記録）/ Marlon James
七つの殺人に関する簡潔な記録
〈マン・ブッカー賞受賞作〉一九七六年十二月のボブ・マーリー暗殺未遂事件。襲撃犯は何者なのか――今も真相が明かされず、米国の陰謀すら囁かれる事件をもとにした長篇小説。ギャング、政治家、記者、ＣＩＡ、亡霊など七十人が織りなす、公には語られない歴史
■2014年 The Narrow Road to the Deep North（奥のほそ道）/Richard Flanagan
奥のほそ道
1943年、タスマニア出身のドリゴは、オーストラリア軍の軍医として太平洋戦争に従軍するが、日本軍の捕虜となり、タイとビルマを結ぶ「泰緬鉄道」（「死の鉄路」）建設の過酷な重労働につく。そこへ一通の手紙が届き、すべてが変わってしまう……。
本書は、ドリゴの戦前・戦中・戦後の生涯を中心に、俳句を吟じ斬首する日本人将校たち、泥の海を這う骨と皮ばかりのオーストラリア人捕虜たち、戦争で人生の歯車を狂わされた者たち……かれらの生き様を鮮烈に描き、2014年度ブッカー賞を受賞した長篇だ。
作家は、「泰緬鉄道」から生還した父親の捕虜経験を題材にして、12年の歳月をかけて書き上げたという。東西の詩人の言葉を刻みながら、人間性の複雑さ、戦争や世界の多層性を織り上げていく。時と場所を交差させ、登場人物の心情を丹念にたどり、読者の胸に強く迫ってくる。
■2013年 Luminaries（ルミナリーズ）/Eleanor Catton
ルミナリーズ
舞台はゴールドラッシュに沸く19世紀ニュージーランド。隠者の死と娼婦の悲劇、失踪した金鉱掘り……事件の真相を求めて12人の男が集う時、輝く者たちは天球を廻りはじめる。野心的な構想と創意溢れる設計、圧倒的長大さで世界を驚嘆させた2013年ブッカー賞受賞作。最後の2頁に、すべての運命が帰着する。
■2012年 Bring up the Bodies（罪人を召し出せ）/Hilary Mantel
罪人を召し出せ
〈ブッカー賞/コスタ賞受賞〉十六世紀英国。国王ヘンリー八世が世継ぎを望む中、王妃の不貞の噂が宮廷をかけめぐる。『ウルフ・ホール』に続き辣腕政治家トマス・クロムウェルの人生を描く傑作
1535年秋、ロンドン。
ヘンリー八世の王妃になったアン・ブーリン。しかし、その地位はおそろしく脆いものだった。
卑しい生まれのトマス・クロムウェルは、いまや王の重臣となっている。だが、平穏な日々はいまだ遠い。国家はキリスト教国のあいだで孤立し、貴族たちはそれぞれの思惑を抱え、熱望する世継ぎがなかなか得られない王は女官ジェーン・シーモアに心を移す。クロムウェルは王と国家にとって最善の道を探るが――
■2011年 The Sense of an Ending（終わりの感覚）/Julian Barnes
The Sense of an Ending
A novel so compelling that it begs to be read in a single setting, The Sense of an Ending has the psychological and emotional depth and sophistication of Henry James at his best, and is a stunning achievement in Julian Barnes's oeuvre.
Tony Webster thought he left his past behind as he built a life for himself, and his career has provided him with a secure retirement and an amicable relationship with his ex-wife and daughter, who now has a family of her own. But when he is presented with a mysterious legacy, he is forced to revise his estimation of his own nature and place in the world.
■2010年 The Finkler Question/Howard Jacobson
The Finkler Question
Julian Treslove, a professionally unspectacular former BBC radio producer, and Sam Finkler, a popular Jewish philosopher, writer and television personality, are old school friends. Despite very different lives, they've never quite lost touch with each other - or with their former teacher, Libor Sevcik. Both Libor and Finkler are recently widowed, and together with Treslove they share a sweetly painful evening revisiting a time before they had loved and lost. It is that very evening, when Treslove hesitates a moment as he walks home, that he is attacked - and his whole sense of who and what he is slowly and ineluctably changes.
■2009年 Wolf Hall（ウルフ・ホール）/Hilary Mantel
ウルフ・ホール 上
「トマス・クロムウェル？」人はいう。「あれはたいした男だ」
1520年代のイギリス、ロンドン。
息子が生まれないと悩むヘンリー八世は、王妃との離婚を願う。しかし、教皇の反対により、一向に離婚協議は進まない。
トマス・クロムウェルは、卑しい生まれから自らの才覚だけで生きてきた男。数カ国語を流暢に話し、記憶力に優れ、駆け引きに長けた戦略家だった。仕える枢機卿の権勢が衰えていくなか、クロムウェルはヘンリー八世に目をかけられるようになるが――
希代の政治家クロムウェルを斬新な視点で描き、世界を熱狂させた傑作、ついに登場。
■2008年 The White Tiger（グローバリズム出づる処の殺人者より）/Aravind Adiga
The White Tiger
Here's a strange fact: murder a man, and you feel responsible for his life - possessive, even. You know more about him than his father and mother; they knew his foetus, but you know his corpse.
Meet Balram Halwai, the 'White Tiger': servant, philosopher, entrepreneur... murderer. Balram was born in a backwater village on the River Ganges, the son of a rickshaw-puller. He works in a teashop, crushing coal and wiping tables, but nurses a dream of escape. When he learns that a rich village landlord needs a chauffeur, he takes his opportunity, and is soon on his way to Delhi at the wheel of a Honda. Amid cockroaches, call-centres, thirty-six-million gods, slums, shopping malls, and crippling traffic jams, Balram comes to see how the Tiger might slip the bars of his cage.
■2007年 The Gathering/Anne Enright
The Gathering
The nine surviving children of the Hegarty clan gather in Dublin for the wake of their wayward brother Liam. It wasn't the drink that killed him - although that certainly helped - it was what happened to him as a boy in his grandmother's house, in the winter of 1968.
The Gathering is a novel about love and disappointment, about thwarted lust and limitless desire, and how our fate is written in the body, not in the stars.
■2006年 The Inheritance of Loss（喪失の響き）/Kiran Desai
喪失の響き
女性作家としてブッカー賞最年少受賞! 喪失と再生をめぐる家族の物語。
少女サイは、インド人初の宇宙飛行士を目指していた父を母と共に交通事故で亡くすと、母方の祖父である偏屈な老判事に引き取られた。老判事はすでに引退し、ヒマラヤ山脈の麓の古屋敷に隠居していたが、孫娘の出現は判事と召使いの料理人、そして近所の老人たちの慰めとなるのだった。やがてサイは、家庭教師のネパール系の青年ギヤンと恋仲になる。急速に親密になっていくふたりだが、ネパール系住民の自治独立運動が高まるにつれ、その恋には暗雲がたちこめる――。
時代の流れに翻弄されながらも力強く生きる人々の姿をコミカルに、チャーミングに描きあげるインド系著者の出世作。
■2005年 The Sea（海に還る日）/John Banville
海に還る日
最愛の妻を失った老美術史家が、遠い日の記憶に引き寄せられるように、海辺の町へと向かう。あの夏の日、双子の弟とともに海に消えた少女。謎めいた死の記憶は、亡き妻の思い出と重なり合って彼を翻弄する。荒々しく美しい、海のように――。カズオ・イシグロ『わたしを離さないで』をおさえてブッカー賞を受賞した傑作長篇。
■2004年 The Line of Beauty/Alan Hollinghurst
The Line of Beauty
In the summer of 1983, twenty-year-old Nick Guest moves into an attic room in the Notting Hill home of the wealthy Feddens: Gerald, an ambitious Tory MP, his wife Rachel and their children Toby and Catherine.
Innocent of politics and money, Nick is swept up into the Feddens’ world and an era of endless possibility, all the while pursuing his own private obsession with beauty.
The Line of Beauty is Alan Hollinghurst’s Man Booker Prize-winning masterpiece. It is a novel that defines a decade, exploring a young man’s collision with his own desires, and with a world he can never truly belong to.
■2003年 Vernon God Little（ヴァーノン・ゴッド・リトル 死をめぐる21世紀の喜劇）/DBC Pierre
Vernon God Little
Meet fifteen-year-old Vernon Gregory Little. Desperate times call for the most unlikely of heroes.
■2002年 Life of Pi（パイの物語）/Yann Martel
Life of Pi
One boy, one boat, one tiger . . .
After the tragic sinking of a cargo ship, a solitary lifeboat remains bobbing on the wild, blue Pacific. The only survivors from the wreck are a sixteen year-old boy named Pi, a hyena, a zebra (with a broken leg), a female orang-utan -- and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. The scene is set for one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction in recent years.
■2001年 True History of the Kelly Gang（ケリー・ギャングの真実の歴史）/Peter Carey
True History of the Kelly Gang
'I lost my own father at 12 yr. of age and know what it is to be raised on lies and silence...'
To the authorities in pursuit of him, outlaw Ned Kelly is a horse thief, bank robber and police-killer. But to his fellow ordinary Australians, Kelly is their own Robin Hood. In a dazzling act of ventriloquism, Peter Carey brings the famous bushranger wildly and passionately to life.
■2000年 The Blind Assassin（昏き目の暗殺者）/ Margaret Atwood
昏き目の暗殺者 上
1945年、妹のローラは車ごと橋から転落して死んだ。あれは本当に事故だったのだろうか？ 年老い孤独に暮らす姉アイリスは、釦工業で財をなした町いちばんの名家だった家族の歴史と姉妹の来し方を振り返っていく……。ローラの手になる小説『昏き目の暗殺者』、次々と亡くなっていく親族たちの死亡記事、そして老女の回想が織りなすある一族の波瀾の歴史。稀代の物語作家が圧倒的想像力で描くブッカー賞、ハメット賞受賞作。
1969年から1999年の受賞作は随時更新いたします。
※本ページで紹介する情報は、2026年6月8日12時現在のものです。